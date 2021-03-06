Theater leaders welcome proposed independent contractor status for workers

Proposed legislation that would classify temporary workers at seasonal live theaters as independent contractors has drawn enthusiastic praise from Sonoma County theater leaders.

Announced by Democratic state assembly member Marc Levine, whose 10th assembly district includes Marin and Sonoma counties, AB1227 would exempt theater workers from AB5, which took effect Jan. 1, 2020, and required companies that hire independent contractors to reclassify them as employees, imposing minimum wage requirements and increasing payroll costs.

“This legislation would effectively remove the Sword of Damocles placed over the head of small theaters in California,” said Keith Baker, producing artistic director at Main Stage West in Sebastopol. “While the intentions of those in Sacramento was to address issues of inequality in ride share companies, small nonprofit art groups were collateral damage.”

AB5 aimed to help gig workers like Uber and Lyft drivers, but it sparked a widely reported outcry from sectors that employed independent contractors, including writers, journalists, graphic designers and photographers, who said the law actually limited their opportunities to get work.

In response, a newer law, AB2257, was passed, exempting many workers from AB5 but not theater artists.

Levine’s new proposal, to be considered by the state assembly later this spring, would allow theater workers to operate as independent contractors, as many of them traditionally have done.

“This situation was made all the more tragic when Uber and Lyft were able to avoid taxation through subsequent ballot measure, leaving a toothless legislation that would largely penalize people who make theater, not for a living or vocation, but as a hobby or spiritual pursuit,” Baker said.

“Since carve-outs have already been made for many other vocations,” he added, “AB1227 would allow community theaters a similar lifeline to continue to serve their communities and their missions without paying unemployment for the local Realtor who has always dreamed of being on stage.”

Other local theater leaders confirmed that AB1227 posed a serious threat to the survival of small theater companies.

“The weight of sustaining our companies and returning to our theatrical lives after COVID feels hard enough, and AB5 just adds another exhaustive hurdle, one truly insurmountable as written,” said Jaime Love, executive artistic director of Sonoma Arts Live, based in the city of Sonoma. “There is no way the North Bay theater scene can adhere to the current AB5 rules and survive.”

The opposition to classifying theater workers as employees is not universal. Actors Equity, the union representing theater professionals, has argued against making them independent contractors.

For some in the local theater scene, the opportunity to work as independent contractors is a very personal issue.

“I have been an independent contractor performing artist for nearly 45 years,” said Cheryl King, currently marketing associate at Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse. “I frankly never wanted to be considered an employee. I deducted expenses based on being a sole practitioner, That option is not open to an employee.

“I had my own theater in New York City for 10 years and the only way I could keep shows on my stage was to hire actors as independent contractors,” King added. “If I had been required to employ them, and pay workman's compensation and jump through all the other hoops, I could not have run my small theater.”

In his statement announcing his new proposed legislation, Assembly Member Levine cited the harm done to live theater during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down venues for the past year.

“As we look toward a post-COVID future, AB 1227 will be an important part of ensuring the long-term sustainability of seasonal live theater across the state,” Levine said.

Diane Dragone, executive director of the Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma, predicted a challenging recovery for live theater and welcomed the flexibility promised by Levine’s new proposal.

“This has been a very tough year, and we don’t know what to expect for the coming year,” Dragone said. “The opportunity to gear up slowly and get the business humming again is going to take a lot of hard work on everyone’s part. Together, we will make the necessary sacrifices. We need to reestablish the importance of live performing arts in the hearts and minds of the patrons.”

