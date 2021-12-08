Theater Review: 'Broadway Holiday Spectacular’ is ‘jubilant,’ ‘captivating’

When : Remaining shows on Friday Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m, Saturday and Sunday Dec. 11 and 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

With its transporting new production, Transcendence Theatre Company has created a holiday charcuterie board of entertainment that is guaranteed to fill audiences with holiday cheer.

Instead of presenting the show in a theater, as in the past, or as a drive-in screening of video highlights — the approach taken in 2020 — this year’s attendees enter a rustic wonderland through the festively decorated stables of Terra de Belos Cavalos, a Kenwood nonprofit dedicated to equine therapy. Beautiful horses welcome visitors on their way to the towering performance tent, the facility’s permanent roofed horse training area fitted with large tent-like walls and bedecked with heaters. Patrons can pick up a steaming platter of comfort food from Tri Tip Trolley, delicious cookies and, of course, a variety of local wines.

The venue opens hours early, so there is plenty of time to enjoy the ambiance and finish your holiday shopping at the convenient Winter Art Market featuring Sonoma County artists. There is pre-show entertainment from a small stage just inside the performance space.

Then the main event begins.

The production’s framing story is a Hallmark-style romance between Santa Claus (Preston Truman Boyd) and the future Mrs. Claus (Lori Haley Fox), cleverly stringing together a series of jolly, and mostly familiar, songs.

The first act, set in a Holiday-decorated living room, is a vintage swing time party with numbers like “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” with twirling dance lifts, gorgeous harmonies and candy cane drumsticks for a jubilant, beat-boxing rendition of “The Little Drummer Boy.”

David R. Gordon steps in with a witty reminder that not everyone celebrates Christmas in “The Challaday Song,” lamenting a lack of Hanukkah representation at most holiday gatherings. This sparks a series of “Fiddler on the Roof” references, including a haunting rendition of “Sabbath Prayer,” done as a kind of interfaith mashup with “Oh Holy Night.”

The joyful atmosphere spills over into the audience during a chaotic, boisterous version of “12 Days of Christmas,” where groups (with the audience mostly seated at tables) are assigned a number to join in on re-imagined lyrics like “Eight days of latkes” and “Three ugly sweaters,” and an exciting special guest who became the main topic of conversation during intermission.

As Mrs. Claus prepares to leave for a new life at the North Pole, her friend (Luther Brooks IV) sings a touching farewell with “Winter Song,” leading into the second act's rollicking Elf Extravaganza. The sparkling, barely contained merriment explodes into numbers like “Run Run Rudolph” (fused with elements of Madonna’s “Vogue”) and “El Pastel de Frutas,” which was so spirited that it almost made me crave fruitcake.

Almost.

Director and talented choreographer Matthew Steffens has created softer moments as well, with a classically captivating “Christmastime is Here,” and “When You Believe” completing the evening in shimmering elegance.

The orchestra, led by Susan Draus, is superb and joins in the festivity with comedic asides. It was truly a pleasure to watch their artistry and creativity, particularly Mitch Bowers (drums) and Lynn Keller (bass).

Although the company checks vaccine cards at the door, there is a somewhat casual attitude toward masks and social distancing inside the space, with so many people enjoying dinner or a glass of sparkling wine at their tables.

A topsy-turvy, thoroughly exuberant celebration, the “Broadway Holiday Spectacular” lives up to its name. If you are looking for a way to dive into the holiday season, this lighthearted show is the just what Santa ordered.