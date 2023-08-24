These Black 'Bachelorette' stars found love in each other. They also made TV history

Reality TV stars Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko just turned a new chapter in their love story, and they made "Bachelorette" history while doing so.

During Monday's finale of "The Bachelorette" Season 20, Lawson and Olubeko became the series' first Black couple to get engaged. In an intimate moment overlooking the verdant Fiji landscape, Olubeko told Lawson, "the love that we have is perfect.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ffgp6pS0Zjk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

"So, Miss Charity Lawson, would you do me the honor of turning this fairy tale into a reality?" he continued before getting down on one knee and opening up a small box with a diamond ring. "Miss Charity Lawson, will you marry me?"

"A million times yes," replied Lawson, a child and family therapist who first came to the franchise in Zach Shallcross' "Bachelor" season.

Olubeko, a 30-year-old medical specialist in Brooklyn, proposed after weeks of high-energy dates and vulnerable moments with Lawson. He bested fellow finalists Aaron Bryant and Joey Graziadei.

Before Lawson and Olubeko's engagement, no Black couple walked away engaged in "The Bachelorette's" 20-year history. In recent years, the series and the "Bachelor" franchise have worked to spotlight more Black stars.

In 2017, ABC announced that elementary school teacher Rachel Lindsay became the first Black "Bachelorette" lead. At the end of her season, Lindsay gave her final rose to contestant Bryan Abasolo, who is Colombian.

Years later, amid the Black Lives Matter protest and a national racial reckoning, ABC announced that it would cast its first Black "Bachelor" lead. That was real-estate broker Matt James. He gave his final rose and proposed to Rachael Kirkconnell, who is white.

That engagement was mired in controversy when photos of Kirkconnell attending a fraternity's Old South-themed plantation party resurfaced in 2021. That debacle eventually led to longtime frachise host Chris Harrison's exit.

James and Kirkconnell briefly split amid the drama but reunited in June 2021.

In October 2021, "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian became the show's â€” and the franchise's â€” first Black couple to get engaged. However, their relationship ended after less than a year in January 2022, according to People.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Ggt4GKsxc0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Lawson and Olubeko celebrated their engagement on social media Wednesday with a pair of shared Instagram posts.

"You have shown me, in the most healthy way, how to receive and love fully again. I cannot wait to take on this life with you," Lawson captioned her photos.

"Here's to living out our very own real life fairytale!!! I love you ğŸ’â¤ï¸ğŸŒ¹"

In his Instagram post, Olubeko wrote he is still in disbelief about his relationship with Lawson. He said, "It feels like there is a lifetime of heart and soul between us.

"There is so much more to be had, felt, and built. You have rekindled my passion to enter this next stage of life," he continued. "And I'm excited to do it together, with you. I love you."