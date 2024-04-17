Things to do in Sonoma County, April 19-28, 2024

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Friday, April 19

The Big Bounce America: Touring inflatable showcase featuring the world’s largest bounce house, sports- and space-themed attractions and more at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Various times. Tickets are $22 to $45. Through April 21. More information at thebigbounceamerica.com/event/santa-rosa.

“The Glass Menagerie”: Lucky Penny Productions stages the Tennessee Williams classic. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at Lucky Penny Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $28 to $38. Through May 5. More information at 707-266-6305, luckypennynapa.com.

Loretta Lives!: Bay Area country and Americana performers present a Loretta Lynn musical tribute at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Lea Salonga: “Miss Saigon” Tony-winning singer and actress in concert at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $60 to $100. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Red Corvette: Prince tribute show at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $30. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, April 20

Butter & Egg Days: Festival with live music, vendors, kids’ activities, art and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Kids’ parade at 11:30 a.m., main parade at noon. Free. More information at petalumadowntown.com/butter-eggs-parade.

ArtQuest Spring Showcase: “Perspective Unleashed,” the 30th annual celebration of visual and performance art by ArtQuest high school students. Visit from noon to 4 p.m. at Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave. Free. More information at artquestonline.org.

Earth Day OnStage Festival: Zero-waste festival with live performing arts, kids’ activities, environmental awareness exhibits and more. Visit from noon to 4 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4200, srcity.org.

Simmer Down Saturday Kickoff Party: Concert series opens with the Jami Jamison Band from 6 to 8 p.m. at Muscardini Cellars, 9380 Highway 12, Kenwood. Admission is $15. More information at 707-933-9305, muscardinicellars.com.

The Really Big Show: Benefit for local theater The California features The Blues Defenders, vaudeville troupe Forbidden Kiss, goth comedian Oliver Graves and more. Event begins at 7 p.m. at the theater, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $75, VIP $125. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Hot Buttered Rum: Progressive bluegrass band in concert at 8 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $35, VIP $65. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org.

Grassomoxoa: Bluegrass music of the Grateful Dead and more at 8 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, April 21

Spring Family Make-In: Family activities exploring Tibetan arts and the Tsherin Sherpa exhibit. Event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $10, free for kids under 18. Pre-registration recommended. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Mads Tolling: Grammy-winning violinist and composer performs at 2 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Chuck Sher Quartet: Weekly outdoor concert series featuring live jazz returns Sundays from 2 to 4:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy restaurant in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

Symphony Pops:“Disco Inferno – Greatest Hits of the ’70s” with vocalists from Spot-On Entertainment. Showtime is 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, April 22

Nature Explorers: Newest program at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County explores the art and science of the natural world. Visit from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the museum, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $13 to $16. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

The New Mastersounds: British soul, jazz and rhythm and blues band performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $38. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Tuesday, April 23

Give Back Tuesday: Benefit for Russian River Pride parade and festival features a $5 dinner plus prize-giveaways, live auctions and more. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Rainbow Cattle Company, 16220 Main St., Guerneville. More information at pdne.ws/4cYTfIs.

Wednesday, April 24

Trivia Night: Weekly King Trivia challenge at 6:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Company TapRoom, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-778-8776, lagunitas.com/taproom/petaluma.

Thursday, April 25

Hops for Homes: Dinner, beer, live music with The Incubators and more from 6 to 10 p.m. at Brewsters Beer Garden, 229 Water St., Petaluma. Tickets, at $100, benefit the Committee on the Shelterless (COTS). More information at 707-765-6530, give.cots.org/events.

Whiskerman: Oakland-based rock/psychedelic band performs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Free; reservations requested. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Royal Wood: Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Weill Hall Loft, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Plus Erica Ambrin. Tickets are $30 to $50. More information at 707-664-4246. gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, April 26

AVFest: Film screenings, special events, food, wine and more through May 5. Opening day includes the free Cloverdale Block Party with live music, food and local wine from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Cloverdale Boulevard. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Apple Blossom Festival Art Show: Art Workshop of Western Sonoma County (AWS) opening reception and sale from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free. Through April 28. More information at awsomeart.org.

Jerry Seinfeld: Emmy-winning “Seinfeld” sitcom star and bestselling author performs at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sold out; wait list available. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Ilya Yakushev: Classical pianist performs at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Celebration of Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday and more. Tickets are $35 to $75. More information at the222.org.

Saturday, April 27

Film Fest Petaluma: Annual showcase of outstanding local and global short films, plus filmmakers in conversation. Programs begin at noon, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $12 to $40. More information at 707-778-3687, petalumafilmalliance.org/filmfest-petaluma.

Garagiste Festival Northern Exposure: Hard-to-find ultra premium small-production wine tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W., Sonoma. Tickets are $79. Rare and reserve early access at 1 p.m.; tickets are $100. More information at garagistefestival.com.

California Redwood Chorale: Concert highlighting celestial beauty at 3 p.m. at Church of the Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Also 3 p.m. April 28. Tickets are $30 at the door. More information at californiaredwoodchorale.org.

Healdsburg Chorus:“What the World Needs Now” spring concert at 3 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Also 3 p.m. April 28. Admission is $20. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Sonoma Bach:“Spring Returns – Two Tall Tales” with Circa 1600 and Barefoot Consort of Viols. Concert begins at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Also 3 p.m. April 28. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 707-347-9491. sonomabach.org.

Sunday, April 28

UPside Dance Company: April artists-in-residence dance troupe performs “SAME but DIFFERENT” guided dance production at Harmon Guest House, 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at healdsburgdancecollective.org.

Spring Forward for Will Durst: Benefit show for the Bay Area comedy legend. Performers include Johnny Steele, Geoff Bolt, Dan St. Paul and the Dick Bright Band. Event begins at 5 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

