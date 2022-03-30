Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, April 1-10, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 30, 2022, 10:48AM
Sample the best brews at a craft beer contest, leaf through vintage posters at a pop-up sale and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 1

ATOS Trio: The Redwood Arts Council presents the Berlin-based chamber music trio in concert at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $10 to $30. More information at 707-874-1124, redwoodarts.org.

“Betti & Bruce — Trapped in Santa Rosa!”: New musical comedy cabaret about a pair of 70-something lounge singers. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30 to $45. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Ice Cube: The rapper, actor and filmmaker performs at 9 p.m. at the Graton Resort and Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, April 2

Family Arts Day: Art-making stations, performance by Valley Vibes Youth Orchestra and student exhibition, “Make Today Better — The Art of Creating Change.” Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $5 to $10. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Vintage poster pop-up: Antique posters from 1870s Germany to 1960s California wine scenes featured 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery’s new additional space, Hammerfriar North, 1229 Grove St., Suite 6, Healdsburg. Free admission. Through April 3. More information at hammerfriar.com.

Fool’s Parade: The 17th annual community parade begins at 1 p.m. at the Occidental Community Center and travels through town. Live music, performances and kids’ activities follow at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Trashion Fashion Show: The Sonoma Community Center hosts a runway fashion show featuring wearable art made from recycled materials and found objects. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W. Tickets are $30 to $80. More information at 707-938-4626, trashionfashionsonoma.org.

“Native Gardens”: Left Edge Theatre stages a comedy looking at what it means to be a good neighbor, and a good American. Opens at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $44. Through April 17. More information at 707-546-3600, leftedgetheatre.com.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: “Spring Masterworks — Legends” concert performed in memory of musician Brian Lloyd at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Norman Gamboa, conductor; Anthony Perry, English horn. Tickets are $15. Through April 3. More information at socophil.org.

Yolanda del Rio: The actor and ranchera singer celebrates 50 years of continuous hits, plus singers King Clave and Nestor Daniel and Los Terricolas. Concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $66 to $106. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Rodrigo Amarante: The Brazilian alternative/indie singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs at 8 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Plus opener Sofia Bolt. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $31. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sarah Jarosz: Nashville-based Grammy-winning singer-songwriter performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma. Plus country and soul artist Ric Robertson. Tickets are $28 to $38. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, April 3

TRAD JASS: The Mission Gold Jazz Band performs from 1 to 5 p.m. during the Sonoma County Traditional Ragtime and Dixieland Jazz Appreciation & Strutters Society event at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145, tradjass.org.

“Francesco at Bat”: Santa Rosa Symphony Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong presents an interactive concert at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Instrument “petting zoo” begins at 2 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Ball caps and sports jerseys encouraged. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Trio Céleste: Chamber ensemble performs at 4 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, as part of the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Concert Series. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 415-392-4400, cityboxoffice.com.

Monday, April 4

“FACES”: Photography exhibit “Portraits of Dignity in the Face of Adversity” by Salvador “Pocho” Sanchez-Strawbridge looks at unsheltered people in Santa Rosa. Visit from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Causeway Gallery at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through April 16. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org/causeway.

Tuesday, April 5

“Anything Goes”: Tony Award-winning musical theater comedy filmed live at the Barbican in London screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $18 to $26. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Wednesday, April 6

“Rickshaw Girl”: Petaluma Cinema Series returns with the drama about a feisty young Bangladeshi woman determined to become a rickshaw driver in a male-dominated vocation. Pre-film interview with producer and Penngrove resident Eric Adams at 6 p.m., film at 7 p.m., Q&A follows, at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus, 690 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $5 to $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

West Side Stories: “Too Many Cooks” is the theme for the monthly community storytelling forum at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Sold out; standby tickets are $16. More information at davepokornypresents.com/west-side-stories.

Steve Gunn and Jeff Parker: Concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Thursday, April 7

Bennett Friedman Quartet: Jazz concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Joining the saxophonist are pianist Aaron Garner, bassist Peter Barshay and drummer Deszon Claiborne. Tickets are $10 to $15 at the door, cash only. More information at 707-527-4249, music.santarosa.edu.

Kristen Strom Quartet: THE Jazz Club presents the saxophonist in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/the-jazz-club.

Circles Around the Sun: Los Angeles-based instrumental group performs at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Plus Mikaela Davis. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $28 to $32. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

Ben Roots and the Kyle Martin Band: Original Brazilian music plus Martin’s rock and Americana band. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $10. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Friday, April 8

Exhibit grand opening: Petaluma Museum presents “Finding Our Roots — Women of Petaluma Flourishing & Blooming Over the Years,” an exhibit celebrating the longtime contributions of the Petaluma Woman’s Club and the Petaluma Garden Club. Event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum, 20 Fourth St. Free admission, donations accepted. Through May 29. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com/finding-our-roots.

Mr. Healdsburg: Talent showcase of past contestants honors longtime producer and Raven Theater board member Carol Noack. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40, VIP $75. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

North Bay Sinfonietta: Chamber orchestra’s string section performs at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Cynthia Weichel, conductor. $10 suggested donation. More information at music.santarosa.edu/north-bay-sinfonietta-info.

“Three Tall Women”: Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play examines one woman’s life from the perspectives of three different generations. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25 to $35. Through April 24. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“Never to Forget”: Sonoma Bach presents Circa 1600 and Live Oak Baroque Orchestra in a concert dedicated to the memory of those lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Opens at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15 to $28. Through April 9. More information at 877-914-2224, sonomabach.org.

“One Flea Spare”: Drama set in plague-ravaged 17th-century London opens at 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $32. Through April 30. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Saturday, April 9

ArtStart yard sale: Studio warehouse sale offers art supplies, artwork (including fine art pieces), painted furniture, garden art, CDs, collectibles and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 317 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Also April 10. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s arts mentoring and arts experiences for teens. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.

Battle of the Brews: The 25th annual event features craft beer from nearly 50 breweries, a Craft Cup Competition, live music, food and a silent auction from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $110. More information at battleofthebrews.com.

Pop-up wine tasting: Out in the Vineyards and Black Vines celebrate the contributions of Black and LGBTQ communities to the wine industry. Event is from noon to 3 p.m. at Fog Crest Vineyard, 7606 Occidental Road, Sebastopol. Food and music included. Tickets are $50. Proceeds benefit Face to Face and the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center. More information at bit.ly/3wNI7f1.

The Art of Dessert: Luther Burbank Center fundraiser for arts and education programs features family-style dining, wine, entertainment, a live auction and fanciful desserts. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $325. Online Bake Off auction continues through April 13. More information at lutherburbankcenter.org/event/art-of-dessert-2022.

Sunday, April 10

Violinist Gabrielle Després: Chamber music concert features the 2020 winner of the Klein International String Competition, accompanied by pianist Miles Grabor. Performance begins at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

