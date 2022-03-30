Things to do in Sonoma County, April 1-10, 2022

Sample the best brews at a craft beer contest, leaf through vintage posters at a pop-up sale and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 1

ATOS Trio: The Redwood Arts Council presents the Berlin-based chamber music trio in concert at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $10 to $30. More information at 707-874-1124, redwoodarts.org.

“Betti & Bruce — Trapped in Santa Rosa!”: New musical comedy cabaret about a pair of 70-something lounge singers. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30 to $45. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Ice Cube: The rapper, actor and filmmaker performs at 9 p.m. at the Graton Resort and Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, April 2

Family Arts Day: Art-making stations, performance by Valley Vibes Youth Orchestra and student exhibition, “Make Today Better — The Art of Creating Change.” Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $5 to $10. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Vintage poster pop-up: Antique posters from 1870s Germany to 1960s California wine scenes featured 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery’s new additional space, Hammerfriar North, 1229 Grove St., Suite 6, Healdsburg. Free admission. Through April 3. More information at hammerfriar.com.

Fool’s Parade: The 17th annual community parade begins at 1 p.m. at the Occidental Community Center and travels through town. Live music, performances and kids’ activities follow at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Trashion Fashion Show: The Sonoma Community Center hosts a runway fashion show featuring wearable art made from recycled materials and found objects. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W. Tickets are $30 to $80. More information at 707-938-4626, trashionfashionsonoma.org.

“Native Gardens”: Left Edge Theatre stages a comedy looking at what it means to be a good neighbor, and a good American. Opens at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $44. Through April 17. More information at 707-546-3600, leftedgetheatre.com.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: “Spring Masterworks — Legends” concert performed in memory of musician Brian Lloyd at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Norman Gamboa, conductor; Anthony Perry, English horn. Tickets are $15. Through April 3. More information at socophil.org.

Yolanda del Rio: The actor and ranchera singer celebrates 50 years of continuous hits, plus singers King Clave and Nestor Daniel and Los Terricolas. Concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $66 to $106. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Rodrigo Amarante: The Brazilian alternative/indie singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs at 8 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Plus opener Sofia Bolt. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $31. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sarah Jarosz: Nashville-based Grammy-winning singer-songwriter performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma. Plus country and soul artist Ric Robertson. Tickets are $28 to $38. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, April 3

TRAD JASS: The Mission Gold Jazz Band performs from 1 to 5 p.m. during the Sonoma County Traditional Ragtime and Dixieland Jazz Appreciation & Strutters Society event at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145, tradjass.org.

“Francesco at Bat”: Santa Rosa Symphony Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong presents an interactive concert at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Instrument “petting zoo” begins at 2 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Ball caps and sports jerseys encouraged. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Trio Céleste: Chamber ensemble performs at 4 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, as part of the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Concert Series. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 415-392-4400, cityboxoffice.com.