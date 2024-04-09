See Chelsea Handler live, enjoy live music and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 12

“If We Could Hear Trees Talk”: Opening reception for artist Dotti Cichon from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Free. Through May 5. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

“Short Cuts”: Robert Altman’s 1993 comedy-drama based on the stories of Raymond Carver. Film screens at 7 p.m. in Darwin Hall, Room 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. In Norwegian with English subtitles. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also 4 p.m. April 14. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Foliage Funk Fest: Neighborhood Garden Initiative benefit with Erica Ambrin and the Electric Soul Project and more from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $12. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Evil Comedy: Comedy troupe’s “The Nature of Evil” live improv show at 7:30 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at facebook.com/evilcomedy.

Gone Gone Beyond: Fusion of folk, world, electronic and more during the “Revolution Tour” at 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Plus Daniel Rodriguez and Honeywild. Tickets are $27 to $32. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Don Felder: Former Eagles singer and guitarist in concert at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $50 to $90. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, April 13

Free Family Day: Free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Drop-in art activities from noon to 2 p.m., with “A Question of Balance” Gallery Talk from 2 to 3 p.m. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Mario the Maker Magician: Robotics creations, comedy and creative maker movement magic. Showtime is 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sonoma County Pomo Dancers: Spring Dance from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Redwood Forest Theater at Armstrong Redwoods Preserve, 17000 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Free, reservations requested. More information at 707-869-9177, stewardscr.org.

“Renewal — Celebrate Spring!”: Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St. Artists include Suzanne Young and Sally Baker. Free. Through May 19. More information at 707-431-1970, healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Duo Fortin-Poirier: Music in the Vineyards presents the four-hand piano concert with works by classical and modern composers. Performance from 5 to 7 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at musicinthevineyards.org.

The Glitter Games: Redwood Ice Theatre Co. stages a charity competition featuring professional figure skaters paired with local ice hockey players, plus guest celebrity judges. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $65 VIP. More information at redwoodicetheatrecompany.org/the-glitter-games.

Paige Weldon: “Girlfriend at the Time” comedian, writer and actor performs at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $35 to $42. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Lip Jam: Sonoma State University’s Alpha Gamma Delta hosts a “Superbowl Halftime” lip sync competition benefiting hunger relief. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20 to $30. More information at tickets.sonoma.edu.

Sonoma County’s Got Talent!: Community talent show at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, April 14

Jim Nevill: Meet and greet with the local award-winning artist, photographer and author of the coffee table book, “Viewfinding — Photographs, Perspectives and Travel Tales.” Visit from noon to 2 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 138 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-823-2618, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Concert for Nick Gravenites: Thirty Bay Area musicians perform a benefit health care concert for the local bluesman from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Performers include Roy Rogers, Maria Muldaur and Barry Melton. Tickets are $30. More information at pdne.ws/3PU5iwR.