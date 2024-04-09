Things to do in Sonoma County, April 12-21, 2024

See Chelsea Handler live, enjoy live music and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Friday, April 12

“If We Could Hear Trees Talk”: Opening reception for artist Dotti Cichon from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Free. Through May 5. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

“Short Cuts”: Robert Altman’s 1993 comedy-drama based on the stories of Raymond Carver. Film screens at 7 p.m. in Darwin Hall, Room 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. In Norwegian with English subtitles. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also 4 p.m. April 14. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Foliage Funk Fest: Neighborhood Garden Initiative benefit with Erica Ambrin and the Electric Soul Project and more from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $12. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Evil Comedy: Comedy troupe’s “The Nature of Evil” live improv show at 7:30 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at facebook.com/evilcomedy.

Gone Gone Beyond: Fusion of folk, world, electronic and more during the “Revolution Tour” at 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Plus Daniel Rodriguez and Honeywild. Tickets are $27 to $32. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Don Felder: Former Eagles singer and guitarist in concert at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $50 to $90. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, April 13

Free Family Day: Free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Drop-in art activities from noon to 2 p.m., with “A Question of Balance” Gallery Talk from 2 to 3 p.m. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Mario the Maker Magician: Robotics creations, comedy and creative maker movement magic. Showtime is 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sonoma County Pomo Dancers: Spring Dance from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Redwood Forest Theater at Armstrong Redwoods Preserve, 17000 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Free, reservations requested. More information at 707-869-9177, stewardscr.org.

“Renewal — Celebrate Spring!”: Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St. Artists include Suzanne Young and Sally Baker. Free. Through May 19. More information at 707-431-1970, healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Duo Fortin-Poirier: Music in the Vineyards presents the four-hand piano concert with works by classical and modern composers. Performance from 5 to 7 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at musicinthevineyards.org.

The Glitter Games: Redwood Ice Theatre Co. stages a charity competition featuring professional figure skaters paired with local ice hockey players, plus guest celebrity judges. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $65 VIP. More information at redwoodicetheatrecompany.org/the-glitter-games.

Paige Weldon: “Girlfriend at the Time” comedian, writer and actor performs at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $35 to $42. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Lip Jam: Sonoma State University’s Alpha Gamma Delta hosts a “Superbowl Halftime” lip sync competition benefiting hunger relief. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20 to $30. More information at tickets.sonoma.edu.

Sonoma County’s Got Talent!: Community talent show at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, April 14

Jim Nevill: Meet and greet with the local award-winning artist, photographer and author of the coffee table book, “Viewfinding — Photographs, Perspectives and Travel Tales.” Visit from noon to 2 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 138 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-823-2618, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Concert for Nick Gravenites: Thirty Bay Area musicians perform a benefit health care concert for the local bluesman from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Performers include Roy Rogers, Maria Muldaur and Barry Melton. Tickets are $30. More information at pdne.ws/3PU5iwR.

Chelsea Handler: “The LBB Tour” with the comedian, TV host and New York Times bestselling author at 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45 to $125. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, April 15

Fred Warner: Sonoma Speaker Series hosts the San Francisco 49ers team captain and middle linebacker. VIP reception at 5:45 p.m., interview at 7 p.m. with broadcaster Greg Papa at Hanna Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $75, VIP $150. More information at 707-696-8378, sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Tuesday, April 16

Kevin Hutchinson: Santa Rosa musician’s “The Long Road” CD release party from 4 to 6 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Plus special guests. Free. More information at barrelprooflounge.com.

Death and Taxes: Monthly swing band performance and swing dance series launches at 7 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Wednesday, April 17

The Grape Jam: Bluegrass show with five performers, featuring singer-guitarist Greg Blake, at 6 p.m. at Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Free, donations taken. More information at 707-795-7868, redwoodcafecotati.com.

“The Monk and the Gun”: Petaluma Film Alliance presents the 2023 satirical political drama-comedy set in Bhutan. Showtime is at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $6 to $7. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org/cinema-series.

Devin the Dude: Hip-hop artist and special guest B-Legit perform at 7 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at barrelprooflounge.com.

Thursday, April 18

Windsor Spring Fling: Charity wine walk from 6 to 9 p.m. at more than 30 locations around the Windsor Town Green and Bell Village. Tickets are $50. More information at windsorchamber.com.

Casual Country: Obscure country covers at 7 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177-A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Michael Ondaatje: Award-winning novelist presents his new poetry collection, “A Year of Last Things,” at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. Face masks required. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Fog Holler: Innovative bluegrass band performs at Americana Night at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, April 19

John Crist: Stand-up comedian, podcast host and bestselling author brings his “Emotional Support Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.75 to $49.75, meet and greet $149. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Bandaloop: Vertical dance company performs “Downstream” at 7 p.m. on the facade of the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“The Hello Girls”: Sonoma Arts Live stages the musical true story of America’s first female soldiers, the bilingual telephone operators who served on the front lines during World War I. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25 to $42. Through May 5. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org.

Rock Candy: Rock anthems from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s at 8 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

Saturday, April 20

“Tilden Daken — The Art of Adventure”: Exhibit features works by the “Painter of the Valley of the Moon” and friend and fellow adventurer of Jack London. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the House of Happy Walls Museum at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Park admission is $10 per vehicle. Through June 23. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com.

“Roshambo! Rock Paper Scissors”: Opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Exhibit highlights rock-paper-scissors themes. Free. Through May 26. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Earth Day Celebration: Reggae band Sol Horizon and Dr. Wood perform from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Sunday, April 21

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band: Award-winning musicians perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25, VIP $50 to $75. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

