Things to do in Sonoma County, April 14-23, 2023

Run in the IPA 10K, enjoy local spring festivals, celebrate Earth Day and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 11, 2023, 5:16PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Friday, April 14

“Shadow and Light”: Opening reception for an exhibition featuring local photographer Richard Hay Jr.’s “Healdsburg by Design — Fragments of Time” series. Event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St. Free. Through May 29. More information at healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Dean Grech: Jazz guitarist, vocalist and composer performs at 6:30 p.m. at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Admission is $10. Also April 15. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com/events.

Ilya Yakushev: Award-winning pianist performs for the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 and $35. More information at 415-392-4400, cityboxoffice.com.

Willie Waldman Project: Trumpeter performs live improvisation at 8 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. Also April 15. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Saturday, April 15

IPA 10K: The 3K and 10K races begin at The Barlow in Sebastopol, followed by a Brewfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring two dozen regional breweries, live music, exhibitors and more. Brewfest tickets are $45, VIP $50. More information at ipa10k.com.

Santa Rosa Zine Fest: DIY magazine festival with local artists and organizations, workshops, the Sonoma County Library BiblioBus and more. Outdoor event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at Northwest Regional Library, 150 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2265, pdne.ws/3o8gbjK.

Michael Cooper: The Sebastopol artist leads a tour of his contemporary sculpture exhibition from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $7. Exhibit through May 28. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Kalia Kliban: “Local Harvest — Wooden Bowls” opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Free. Through May 27. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com/shows.

Samba Noma: Eclectic Brazilian jazz from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Angie Thomas: The bestselling author launches her debut middle school book, “Nic Blake and the Remarkables — The Manifestor Prophecy,” a fantasy trilogy inspired by African American history and folklore. The kids’ event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

West County’s Got Talent: More than a dozen local performers compete in the talent show at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“The Magic Flute”: Santa Rosa Symphony teams with professional Bay Area opera singers and Santa Rosa High School ArtQuest chorus and dancers for a concert version of the Mozart opera. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $32 to $125. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, April 16

“Becoming Mozart”: Francesco Lecce-Chong conducts the Santa Rosa Symphony’s Family Series concert at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10 and $20. Free instrument petting zoo at 2 p.m. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Rivertown Voices: Laila Shoenlein directs “Singin’ & Swingin’ into Spring!,” a program of vocal jazz and pop standards at 3 p.m. at Elim Church, 504 Baker St., Petaluma. Free, donations accepted. More information at pdne.ws/41gHwhN.

Pipe-organ concert: Clarinetists Jim Gibboney, Jim McCammon and Paul McCandless join organist Paul Blanchard for a program featuring Bach, Mozart and more. Concert begins at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Monday, April 17

Blue Mondays: Pro jam with the Blues Defenders begins at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Also swing dancing. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, April 18

Trivia Night: Classic pub trivia competition starts at 6:30 p.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Attend solo or with a small team. Free. More information at crookedgoatbrewing.com.

Wednesday, April 19

Joe Craven: Folk, world and roots music performance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the beer garden at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Jasmin Darznik: The Press Democrat’s Women in Conversation program hosts the New York Times bestselling author of “The Bohemians” at 6 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, Studio Theater, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $48. More information at socowomenevents.com.

“American Graffiti”: The coming-of-age classic filmed in Petaluma celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Film screens at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $5 and $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

Thursday, April 20

Steve Ausburne: Sebastopol comic headlines a show at 7 p.m. at Old Possum Brewing Company, 357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Jon Lehre and Sydney Stigerts also perform. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-303-7177, steveausburne.com.

Fog Holler: Americana Night acoustic performance at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: Ensemble featuring ukuleles of various sizes and registers performs versions of famous rock songs and film themes. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $85. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, April 21

“Side by Side by Sondheim”: Sonoma Arts Live stages a tribute to late musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim. The revue opens at 7:30 p.m., with a reception at 6:45 p.m., at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $25 to $42. Through May 7. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org.

“Two Rooms”: A couples’ emotional hostage drama unfolds in the U.S. and Beirut. Play opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $10 and $15. Through April 30. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

“The Addams Family Musical”: Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts Department stages the musical comedy based on the 1960s kooky and macabre TV family. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Theatre, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through May 7. More information at 707-527-4307, theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

Saturday, April 22

Butter & Egg Days: The 40th annual celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma, with the Clover Kids Parade at 11:30 a.m. and the main parade at noon, both starting from Walnut Park. Event Includes crafts, contests, art, food, a beverage garden, kids’ activities, live music and more. Free. More information at 707-762-9348, petalumadowntown.com.

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: The 50th annual celebration features an art show, crafts vendors, kids’ activities, live music including Tainted Love, seafood and food trucks and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westside Regional Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay. Through April 23. Tickets are $18 to $30. More information at bbfishfest.org.

“Appalachian Cinderella”: Sonoma Conservatory of Dance presents a comic twist on the classic story, set to 1920s music. Performance begins at 1 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through April 23. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Trashion Fashion: The Sonoma Community Center’s annual runway show featuring wearable art couture fashioned from repurposed materials. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W., Sonoma. Tickets are $35 to $85. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org.

California Redwood Chorale: Gage Purdy conducts songs of love at 3 p.m. at Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Also 3 p.m. April 23 at Church of the Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Admission is $30. More information at californiaredwoodchorale.org.

Earthstock: Earth Day celebration with four local bands, food trucks, vendors and more from 3 to 9 p.m. at Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, VIP $400 for six guests. More information at pdne.ws/3ZZnAyQ.

Marley’s Ghost: Eclectic Americana band performs at 8 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $32. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, April 23

“The Unlikely Story of the Lesbians of First Friday”: Sonoma County Lesbian Reunion presents the documentary at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Post-screening discussion with the producer and co-producer, with facilitated small group discussions. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-525-4840, pdne.ws/41ejp36.

Charmian’s Spring Fling: Pop-up museum celebrating Charmian London, plus a fashion show, wine and food from noon to 2 p.m. at Abbot’s Passage Winery, 777 Madrone Road, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $125. More information at 707-938-5216, pdne.ws/3MA6tk1.

Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén of Sonoma Valley: More than 50 children and teens perform traditional regional folk dances of Mexico. Mercado and food sales open at 2:30 p.m., with showtime at 4 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free, $10 suggested donation. More information at pdne.ws/3ZYXaNM.

