Things to do in Sonoma County, April 14-23, 2023

Run in the IPA 10K, enjoy local spring festivals, celebrate Earth Day and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 14

“Shadow and Light”: Opening reception for an exhibition featuring local photographer Richard Hay Jr.’s “Healdsburg by Design — Fragments of Time” series. Event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St. Free. Through May 29. More information at healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Dean Grech: Jazz guitarist, vocalist and composer performs at 6:30 p.m. at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Admission is $10. Also April 15. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com/events.

Ilya Yakushev: Award-winning pianist performs for the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 and $35. More information at 415-392-4400, cityboxoffice.com.

Willie Waldman Project: Trumpeter performs live improvisation at 8 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20. Also April 15. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Saturday, April 15

IPA 10K: The 3K and 10K races begin at The Barlow in Sebastopol, followed by a Brewfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring two dozen regional breweries, live music, exhibitors and more. Brewfest tickets are $45, VIP $50. More information at ipa10k.com.

Santa Rosa Zine Fest: DIY magazine festival with local artists and organizations, workshops, the Sonoma County Library BiblioBus and more. Outdoor event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at Northwest Regional Library, 150 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2265, pdne.ws/3o8gbjK.

Michael Cooper: The Sebastopol artist leads a tour of his contemporary sculpture exhibition from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $7. Exhibit through May 28. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Kalia Kliban: “Local Harvest — Wooden Bowls” opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Free. Through May 27. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com/shows.

Samba Noma: Eclectic Brazilian jazz from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Angie Thomas: The bestselling author launches her debut middle school book, “Nic Blake and the Remarkables — The Manifestor Prophecy,” a fantasy trilogy inspired by African American history and folklore. The kids’ event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

West County’s Got Talent: More than a dozen local performers compete in the talent show at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“The Magic Flute”: Santa Rosa Symphony teams with professional Bay Area opera singers and Santa Rosa High School ArtQuest chorus and dancers for a concert version of the Mozart opera. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $32 to $125. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, April 16

“Becoming Mozart”: Francesco Lecce-Chong conducts the Santa Rosa Symphony’s Family Series concert at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10 and $20. Free instrument petting zoo at 2 p.m. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Rivertown Voices: Laila Shoenlein directs “Singin’ & Swingin’ into Spring!,” a program of vocal jazz and pop standards at 3 p.m. at Elim Church, 504 Baker St., Petaluma. Free, donations accepted. More information at pdne.ws/41gHwhN.

Pipe-organ concert: Clarinetists Jim Gibboney, Jim McCammon and Paul McCandless join organist Paul Blanchard for a program featuring Bach, Mozart and more. Concert begins at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Monday, April 17

Blue Mondays: Pro jam with the Blues Defenders begins at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Also swing dancing. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, April 18

Trivia Night: Classic pub trivia competition starts at 6:30 p.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Attend solo or with a small team. Free. More information at crookedgoatbrewing.com.

Wednesday, April 19

Joe Craven: Folk, world and roots music performance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the beer garden at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.