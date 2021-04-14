Things to do in Sonoma County, April 16-25, 2021

In-person arts and entertainment events are returning as pandemic restrictions ease. Get out and enjoy with art shows and live music. Online entertainment is continuing too, with the Alexander Valley Film Festival, a performance by the Santa Rosa Symphony and more.

Saturday, April 17

DiNO Light by CORBiAN Visual Arts and Dance in collaboration with Lightwire Theater: Clover Sonoma’s Family Fun Series continues with DiNO Light, featuring puppets and glowing characters made out of neon lights. Continues Sunday, April 18. All day online. Free. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Alphabet Rockers Rock the Block: The Green Music Center presents the Alphabet Rockers with a family-friendly hip-hop dance party. 11 a.m. online. Free. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/alphabet-rockersrock-the-block

Di Rosa Center shows: The contemporary arts center in Napa is launching two new exhibitions and expanding its opening hours for visitors. “The Incorrect Museum: Vignettes from the di Rosa Collection,” will highlight Bay Area art from 1960-2010, and “Ceramic Interventions: Nicki Green, Sahar Khoury and Maria Paz” will feature work from these three area artists. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday starting April 17. $20 or free for ages 17 and younger. Face masks and social distancing required. For more information, visit dirosaart.org. 5200 Sonoma Hwy, Napa.

Virtual Art of Dessert Gala: Join the Luther Burbank Center for its 18th annual Art of Dessert event, with live performances and baking competitions. 6 p.m. online. Donations accepted. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, April 18

Brunch in the Vineyard: Visit Enriquez Wines for a socially distanced brunch prepared by Perkins Catering, live music by Benny Bassett and, of course, wine. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5960 Eastside Road, Forestville. $50 per person. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/estate-events

A Chat with Miles Hoffman: Hear from NPR’s Miles Hoffman in collaboration with the Redwood Arts Council. 6 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org

Music at Cafe Frida: Enjoy high-energy Latin music from local quartet Batacha at Cafe Frida Gallery in Santa Rosa’s South of A Street arts district. Noon to 2 p.m. 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to cafefridagallery.com and click on events.

Wednesday, April 21

Sauces, Dips and Dressings: Ceres Nutrition Education and Services Manager Amanda Newman-Crutcher will teach attendees how to prepare a sauce, dip and dressing to enhance meals. 5:30 on Zoom. Tickets are free, donations accepted. For more information, visit ceresproject.org

Thursday, April 22

Women in Conversation: Learn from local women about “The Joy of Pets” and how animals can uplift and comfort us during tough times. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit socowomenevents.com

Honey & Olive Oil Virtual Tasting: Dry Creek Vineyards will host a tasting of K&D Mercantile estate olive oil and honey. 4 p.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit drycreekvineyard.com

Friday, April 23

7th Annual Alexander Valley Film Festival: Choose from 68 films, including narrative features, documentary features and short films. Online, plus drive-in screenings of some movies. Different passes include Q&A sessions and panels. Passes are $19-$139. Through May 2. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org/alexander-valley-film-festival

“Macbeth”: Cinnabar Theater’s Young Rep groups present a modern, all-female retelling of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” 7:30 p.m. online. $30 tickets. More dates available through May 2. For more information, visit cinnabartheater.org

Saturday, April 24

Goat Yoga: Visit Charlie’s Acres in Sonoma for a session of yoga with visits from the property’s rescued animals. 2 p.m. 3201 Napa Road, Sonoma. $60. For more information, visit charliesacres.org

Solo art show: The Paul Mahder Gallery in Healdsburg opens the “Cut, Snipped, Torn & Pasted” exhibit of work by Lisa R. Fredenthal-Lee with a reception at 4-7 p.m. Free. For more information, go to paulmahdergallery.com. 222 Healdsburg Ave.

Sunday, April 25

SRS@Home: Hear works by Caroline Shaw, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, Arturo Márquez and Tchaikovsky with the Santa Rosa Symphony. Includes pre-concert talk and post-concert Q&A with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong. 3 p.m. on the SRS website or YouTube live. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org