Things to do in Sonoma County, April 2-11, 2021

Celebrate springtime with a vineyard dog walk, pinot noir tasting or virtual concert.

Friday, April 2

Virtual Happy Hour with Theresa Heredia: Gary Farrell Vineyards winemaker Theresa Heredia will discuss a featured wine selection, the winery’s 2017 Bien Nacido Pinot Noir, and cheese pairing from Bellwhether Farms. 4 p.m. online. Free registration, $135 for the wine and cheese. For more information, visit garyfarrellwinery.com

Saturday, April 3

Iris Jamahl Dunkle Virtual Book Reading: Join a virtual book reading with author Iris Jamahl Dunkle, who will discuss her new book about Charmian Kittredge London, the wife of famous author Jack London. 1 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3sgSwe0

Goat Yoga: Visit Charlie’s Acres in Sonoma for a session of yoga with visits from the property’s rescued animals. 1:30 p.m. 3201 Napa Road, Sonoma. $60. For more information, visit charliesacres.org

Sunday, April 4

Easter Brunch at the Barn: Visit Larson Family Winery in Sonoma for a special Easter brunch featuring the Easter Bunny. 10 a.m. to noon. 23355 Millerick Road, Sonoma. $55 for adults (includes wine), $35 for kids. For more information, visit larsonfamilywinery.com

Wednesday, April 7

North Coast Wine Challenge winners announced: The Press Democrat announces the top winners of the North Coast Wine Challenge. 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit pressdemocrat.com

Thursday, April 8

Pinot Noir Deep Dive Virtual Wine Tasting + Live Music: Rodney Strong Vineyards explores pinot noir in this virtual tasting featuring live music from local band Dirty Cello. 4:30 p.m. online. Tickets must be reserved online; wine is available for purchase online. For more information, visit rodneystrong.com

Michael Mwenso’s Black Music Series: The Green Music Center presents episode five of musician Michael Mwenso’s Black Music Series. This episode will feature a discussion with other Black artists about the LGBTQ+ experience. 7 p.m. online. $10. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Animation in Documentary: Masterclass with Soumyaa Behrens: Join award-winning director and producer Soumyaa Behrens to explore the art of using animation in documentary films. 6 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org

Saturday, April 10

Celebration of Musicians Around the Bay: The Bay Area Music Consortium presents a number of Bay Area musicians in this online festival. Includes a virtual meet and greet at the live airing on April 10. Replay available through April 18. 7 p.m. online. $25 tickets. For more information, visit bit.ly/3u6spH9

Vineyard Dog Walk: Your furry friends are invited to this dog walk through the vineyards of B.R. Cohn — with a glass of wine included for you. 10 and 11 a.m. 15000 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen. $25. For more information, visit brcohn.com/events

Sunday, April 11

The Muse Hour with Audie Cornish: The Luther Burbank Center presents a live discussion with NPR’s “All Things Considered” co-host Audie Cornish. 3 p.m. online. $10, free for members. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Virtual Book Launch: “Occidental” by Barbara Gonnella: Marylu Downing, Gaye LeBaron and Barbara Gonnella participate in the launch of Gonnella’s book, “Occidental,” about the Sonoma County town’s unique history. 4 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org