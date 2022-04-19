Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, April 22 - May 1, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 19, 2022, 10:31AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Celebrate Earth Day, jam out to an Australian rock band and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 22

Earth Day celebration: Santa Rosa Arts Center hosts an art table for kids from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and the Joyride Trio from 6 to 8 p.m. at 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Plus open art studios, poetry and more throughout the district. Free admission. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

The Pulsators: Sonoma County band plays rhythm and blues, rock, reggae and more at 7 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44 Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. Tickets with dinner (at 6 p.m.) are $30. VIP is $45. More information at coyotesonoma.com/upcoming-events.

Apple Blossom Art Show & Sale artists’ reception: Artist Workshop of Western Sonoma County opening features more than 150 works of art, music, food and wine. Event is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free admission. Show continues April 23 and 24. More information at awsomeart.org.

“Nassim”: Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour and A Bush Theatre present a theatrical experiment exploring the power of language to unite people during uncertain times. Nikko Kimzin is the featured performer at 7:30 p.m. at the Person Theatre, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25. Also April 23 with Kim Hester Williams. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, April 23

Apple Blossom Parade and Festival: The celebration returns with a parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street in downtown Sebastopol. Festival includes music, exhibitors, art, food and drinks and kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Also 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24. Admission is $8 to $10, free for kids under 5. More information at 707-823-3032, appleblossomfest.com.

Butter and Egg Days: Annual festival returns with food, music, activities, contests and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. A parade steps off at noon, with a Kids’ Parade for young children at 11:30 a.m. Free admission. More information at 707-762-9348, petalumadowntown.com/butter-eggs-parade.

Happy Earth Day!: Make crafts from recycled materials and meet Native California basket weaver Corine Pearce. Event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

ArtQuest Spring Showcase: Student performances and exhibitions highlight the eight ArtQuest disciplines at Santa Rosa High School. Plus art activities and food trucks. Event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SRHS, 1235 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at artquestonline.org.

Last Prisoner Project benefit concert: Lydia Pense and Cold Blood headline a concert featuring multiple artists from noon to 6 p.m. at the River Theater, 16135 Main St., Guerneville. Suggested donations start at $25. Proceeds help secure the release of cannabis prisoners. More information at bit.ly/3KXOccP.

Boonville Beer Festival: Anderson Valley Brewing Company hosts more than 65 breweries, plus live music, food and vendors. Event is from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 Highway 128, Boonville. Tickets are $45 to $65, $5 for designated drivers. More information at 707-895-2337, avbc.com/boonville-beer-fest.

Elena Zolotnitsky: Opening reception features the oil painter from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Free, reservations requested. Zolotnitsky’s “About Time” exhibit runs through June 5. More information at 707-473-9150, paulmahdergallery.com.

Chuck Sher Ensemble: Jazz performance runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Art Khu, Randy Vincent and Michael Aragon join Sher for bebop, Brazilian tunes, funky versions of jazz standards and more. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Hanna Boys Center gala: An “Evening with the All-Stars Under the Big Top” features acrobats, aerialists, magicians and more at a gala fundraising dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $350. Free Community Day follows from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24. More information at 707-996-6767, hannacenter.org/gala.

Sunday, April 24

Symphony Pops: Maestro Michael Berkowitz directs the Santa Rosa Symphony in a tribute to the Eagles’ “Hotel California.” Concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Leann Lidz: Book launch features “Adventures on the Gringo Trail — An Artist’s Awakening” at 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Slide show and Andean music accompany selected readings, followed by Q&A session, book sales and signing. Free admission, with donations accepted. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monday, April 25

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Stories, crafts and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers. Program theme highlights the 100th birthday of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. Event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 per child, free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, April 26

Hybrid Israeli Film Festival: Jewish Community Center Sonoma County presents several films offered virtually and in person at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. The series opens with the comedy “Greener Pastures” at 3 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for in-person shows. Tickets are $15. Through May 17. More information at 707-528-4222, jccsoco.org/iff2022.

Wednesday, April 27

Las Cafeteras: East Los Angeles-based band performs a remix of roots music infused with stories documenting migrant life in L.A. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $55. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Chelsea Handler: The comedian, bestselling author and TV host presents her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour” at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Mature content. Tickets are $49.50 to $169.50, $219.50 for meet-and-greet. Through April 28. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Australian rock band performs at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $50 to $55. More information at 707-762-3565, thephoenixtheater.com.

Thursday, April 28

Heather Chavez: Santa Rosa author of the acclaimed debut novel “No Bad Deed” discusses her latest book, “Blood Will Tell.” Copperfield’s Books hosts the free online event at 6 p.m. More information at copperfieldsbooks.com/event/heather-chavez-online.

Gabriel Iglesias: The actor and stand-up comedian, also known as “Fluffy,” performs at 9 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Friday, April 29

AVFest 2022: Alexander Valley Film Society’s film festival features more than 100 screenings, special events, panels, local student films and more. Opening night highlights include “Calendar Girls” screening at 5 p.m. at the Clover Theater, 121 E. First St., Cloverdale, and a block party with live music and food at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100. Through May 8. More information at avfilmpresents.org/film-festival.

“Reverberations — Two”: Seven poets share readings from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts Gallery, 282 S. High St. Program is part of a collaborative exhibit between poets and visual artists on display through May 15. Free admission. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Musical celebration for Roger Rhoten: Sebastiani Theatre Foundation hosts a musical tribute to its longtime manager. The 30-year anniversary fete includes live music with Dawn Angelosante, Tony Gibson, David Aguilar, Peter McCauley and the Sean Carscadden Trio. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the historic movie house, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $30. A “Roast and Toast” to Rhoten continues on April 30. More information at 707-996-9756, bit.ly/381wjvl.

Spring Dance Concert: Sonoma State University’s Department of Theatre Arts and Dance Spring Performance Festival presents professional guest artists at 7:30 p.m. at Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Admission is $12. Through May 7. More information at bit.ly/3vvs4ju.

Saturday, April 30

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Annual event returns for its 49th year, with craft booths, art, food, beer, wine, live music and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westside Regional Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay. Through May 1. Admission is $15 to $18, $25 for both days. Kids 12 and younger admitted free. More information at bbfishfest.org.

George Lopez: The actor and stand-up comedian takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $59.50 and $69.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

North Coast Comedy: Chelsea Bearce headlines a comedy show featuring Julie Ash and Bryant Hicks, with host Jake “The Bern Man” Bernie. Showtime is 10 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/north-coast-comedy.

Sunday, May 1

Healdsburg Community Band: “Songs of the World” concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University Ave. Ken Collins conducts the 50-piece ensemble. Free admission, with donations accepted. More information at healdsburgcommunityband.org.

“Santa Almas”: The Graton Day Labor Center/ALMAS, Raizes Collective and Stellarvisions present a play in three parts at 3:30 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at pjcsoco.org/peace-press.

The Temptations: With a 60-year history and countless hits, the Grammy Award-winning rhythm and blues band is known as a national treasure. They perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35 to $69. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

