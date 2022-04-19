Things to do in Sonoma County, April 22 - May 1, 2022

Celebrate Earth Day, jam out to an Australian rock band and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 22

Earth Day celebration: Santa Rosa Arts Center hosts an art table for kids from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and the Joyride Trio from 6 to 8 p.m. at 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Plus open art studios, poetry and more throughout the district. Free admission. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

The Pulsators: Sonoma County band plays rhythm and blues, rock, reggae and more at 7 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44 Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. Tickets with dinner (at 6 p.m.) are $30. VIP is $45. More information at coyotesonoma.com/upcoming-events.

Apple Blossom Art Show & Sale artists’ reception: Artist Workshop of Western Sonoma County opening features more than 150 works of art, music, food and wine. Event is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free admission. Show continues April 23 and 24. More information at awsomeart.org.

“Nassim”: Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour and A Bush Theatre present a theatrical experiment exploring the power of language to unite people during uncertain times. Nikko Kimzin is the featured performer at 7:30 p.m. at the Person Theatre, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25. Also April 23 with Kim Hester Williams. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, April 23

Apple Blossom Parade and Festival: The celebration returns with a parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street in downtown Sebastopol. Festival includes music, exhibitors, art, food and drinks and kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Also 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24. Admission is $8 to $10, free for kids under 5. More information at 707-823-3032, appleblossomfest.com.

Butter and Egg Days: Annual festival returns with food, music, activities, contests and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. A parade steps off at noon, with a Kids’ Parade for young children at 11:30 a.m. Free admission. More information at 707-762-9348, petalumadowntown.com/butter-eggs-parade.

Happy Earth Day!: Make crafts from recycled materials and meet Native California basket weaver Corine Pearce. Event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

ArtQuest Spring Showcase: Student performances and exhibitions highlight the eight ArtQuest disciplines at Santa Rosa High School. Plus art activities and food trucks. Event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SRHS, 1235 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at artquestonline.org.

Last Prisoner Project benefit concert: Lydia Pense and Cold Blood headline a concert featuring multiple artists from noon to 6 p.m. at the River Theater, 16135 Main St., Guerneville. Suggested donations start at $25. Proceeds help secure the release of cannabis prisoners. More information at bit.ly/3KXOccP.

Boonville Beer Festival: Anderson Valley Brewing Company hosts more than 65 breweries, plus live music, food and vendors. Event is from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 Highway 128, Boonville. Tickets are $45 to $65, $5 for designated drivers. More information at 707-895-2337, avbc.com/boonville-beer-fest.

Elena Zolotnitsky: Opening reception features the oil painter from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Free, reservations requested. Zolotnitsky’s “About Time” exhibit runs through June 5. More information at 707-473-9150, paulmahdergallery.com.

Chuck Sher Ensemble: Jazz performance runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Art Khu, Randy Vincent and Michael Aragon join Sher for bebop, Brazilian tunes, funky versions of jazz standards and more. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Hanna Boys Center gala: An “Evening with the All-Stars Under the Big Top” features acrobats, aerialists, magicians and more at a gala fundraising dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $350. Free Community Day follows from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24. More information at 707-996-6767, hannacenter.org/gala.

Sunday, April 24

Symphony Pops: Maestro Michael Berkowitz directs the Santa Rosa Symphony in a tribute to the Eagles’ “Hotel California.” Concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.