Things to do in Sonoma County, April 23-May 2, 2021

Celebrate the Academy Awards with a special bingo and wine kit, attend a wildflower workshop or even go to a drive-in live opera this week.

Friday, April 23

7th Annual Alexander Valley Film Festival: Choose from 68 films, including narrative features, documentary features and short films. Online, plus drive-in screenings of some movies. Different passes include Q&A sessions and panels. Passes are $19-$139. Through May 2. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org/alexander-valley-film-festival

Live Opera returns to Bay Area: Watch the San Francisco Opera’s performance of a hilarious new adaptation of “The Barber of Seville” at the Marin Center Drive-in. Eleven shows through May 15. Tickets start at $50 per car. 10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael. For more information, visit sfopera.com/on-stage/barber

“Macbeth”: Cinnabar Theater’s Young Rep groups present a modern, all-female retelling of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” 7:30 p.m. online. $30 tickets. More dates available through May 2. For more information, visit cinnabartheater.org

Saturday, April 24

Goat Yoga: Visit Charlie’s Acres in Sonoma for a session of yoga with visits from the property’s rescued animals. 2 p.m. 3201 Napa Road, Sonoma. $60. For more information, visit charliesacres.org and click on visit.

Solo art show: The Paul Mahder Gallery in Healdsburg opens the “Cut, Snipped, Torn & Pasted” exhibit of work by Lisa R. Fredenthal-Lee with a reception at 4-7 p.m. Free. For more information, go to paulmahdergallery.com. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg.

Applause! Gala Event: 6th Street Playhouse announces its 2021-2022 season, featuring stars you know and love. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $48; some tickets include swag bags. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Sunday, April 25

SRS@Home: Hear works by Caroline Shaw, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, Arturo Márquez and Tchaikovsky performed by the Santa Rosa Symphony. Includes pre-concert talk and post-concert Q&A with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong. 3 p.m. on the symphony’s website or YouTube live. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org

Red Carpet Evening: Celebrate the Academy Awards with the Alexander Valley Film Society. The online event will feature bingo, predictions and wine and snacks. Proceeds go to the film society’s education programs. Oscars start at 4 p.m. At-home kits start at $25. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org/red-carpet-evening

The Many Colors of Us: Final day to view art by fourth and fifth grade students in collaboration with local teaching artists in this exhibit called “The Many Colors of Us.” A mix of online and in-person shows at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, The Arts Guild of Sonoma and El Verano Elementary School. Free. For more information, visit svma.org/exhibition/the-many-colors-of-us

Tuesday, April 27

Read BIPOC Book Club: Read and discuss “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The book explores the emotions and challenges of being Black in the U.S. The Read BIPOC Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of every month. 6 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit sonomalibrary.org

Poetic License Sonoma: Enjoy poetic readings by the eight poets of “Poetic License Sonoma,” featuring guest poet Larry Robinson and guest SRJC student poet Olyn Hicks. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit sebarts.org

Wednesday, April 28

Anne Lamott in Conversation with Barbara Lane: Bestselling author Anne Lamott will discuss her book “Dusk, Night, Dawn,” which explores courage and how we can persist through dark points in life. Presented by Copperfield’s Books. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com and click on events.

Thursday, April 29

How to Draw Linus: Learn how to draw a “Peanuts” favorite, Linus, with the Schulz Museum with professional cartoonist Robert Pope. 4 p.m. on Zoom. $10 for museum members, $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org/calendar

Friday, April 30

Luther Locals — Ellie James: Luther Burbank Center presents indie artist Ellie James as part of its “Luther Locals” series. 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org and click on on-demand performances.

Saturday, May 1

Wondrous Wildflowers at Jack London State Historic Park: This one-day workshop at Jack London State Historic Park will teach you about wildflowers and their ecological role as well as how to draw them. All materials are provided but bringing a sketchbook is encouraged. Open to adults and teens. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $125. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/wondrous-wildflowers

Virtual Art Show: The Art Workshop of Western Sonoma County is presenting a virtual art show and sale online, featuring more than 35 artists. Through June 30. Free. For more information, visit aws-artshow.org

Sunday, May 2

4-H Chicken-Que: Enjoy some chicken, support local 4-H programs and celebrate the 60th year of this Sonoma County Fair event on May 2. The “Chicken-Que” will be held as a drive-in event, with chicken dinners, pies and more available to buy. Noon to 3 p.m. $15 per meal. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com/events.php