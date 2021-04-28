Things to do in Sonoma County, April 30-May 9, 2021

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend and enjoy the spring weather with these local events in Sonoma County.

Friday, April 30

Luther Locals — Ellie James: Luther Burbank Center presents indie artist Ellie James as part of its Luther Locals series. 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org and click on on-demand performances.

Saturday, May 1

Wondrous Wildflowers at Jack London State Historic Park: This one-day workshop at Jack London State Historic Park will teach you about wildflowers and their ecological role as well as how to draw them. All materials will be provided but bringing a sketchbook is encouraged. Open to adults and teens. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $125. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/wondrous-wildflowers

Virtual Art Show: The Art Workshop of Western Sonoma County is presenting a virtual art show and sale online, featuring more than 35 artists. Through June 30. Free. For more information, visit aws-artshow.org

Sunday, May 2

4-H Chicken-Que: Enjoy some chicken, support local 4-H programs and celebrate the 60th year of this Sonoma County Fair event on May 2. The Chicken-Que will be held as a drive-in event, with chicken dinners, pies and more available to buy. Noon to 3 p.m. $15 per meal. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com/events.php

Overcome: Final showing of the Santa Rosa Junior College theater students performing “Overcome,” a play which combines acting, singing, dancing, poetry and stand-up. 2 p.m. on YouTube. Tickets by donation. For more information, visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu

Wednesday, May 5

Enhancing Digestion with Nutrition and Herbs: Learn about how you can help your digestion with Ceres Project instructor Amanda Newman-Crutcher. 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Donations accepted. For more information, visit ceresproject.org

Thursday, May 6

Author Joy Lanzendorfer: Copperfield’s Books presents Joy Lanzendorfer, author of “Right Back Where We Started From.” 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Friday, May 7

Chocolate for Mom in the Garden: Treat your mom or mother figure to chocolate and wine pairings at Dutton Estate Winery. Through May 9. 8757 Green Valley Road, Sebastopol. For more information, visit duttonestate.com/events

The King Street Giants & Bronze Medal Hopefuls: Visit SOMO Village in Rohnert Park for dinner and a show by local bands The King Street Giants and Bronze Medal Hopefuls. $30-$35, includes dinner from Heirloom Cafe. 7:30 at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bit.ly/3dXsZSs

Estate Hiking Adventure: Venture through the estate vineyards at Jordan Winery with magical views and, of course, a picnic with wines. 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. $110. For more information, visit jordanwinery.com and click on events.

First Friday returns: The South of A Street arts district in Santa Rosa hasn’t had one of its First Friday events since before the pandemic, but now they’re returning. Live music, open artists’ studios and an opening reception for new exhibit at Santa Rosa Arts Center. 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa

Saturday, May 8

Mother’s Day Floral Workshop: Sip wine and create your own unique floral arrangement at Rodney Strong Vineyards just in time for Mother’s Day. 10:30 a.m. to noon. $65. 11455 Old Redwood Hwy, Healdsburg. For more information, visit rodneystrong.com/events

“Bad Moms” Carpool Cinema: Celebrate the “joys” of motherhood with Luther Burbank Center’s drive-in showing of “Bad Moms.” $35 per car in advance, $40 day of. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie starts at sunset. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org and click on upcoming events.

Bees N Blooms Opening: Lavender and bee farm Bees N Blooms is holding a special opening for Mother’s Day weekend. Through May 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit beesnblooms.com

The Muse Hour with Las Cafeteras: Luther Burbank Center presents LA-based band Las Cafeteras, including virtual concert and Q&A with members of the band. 7 p.m. online. $10. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org and click on upcoming events.

Sunday, May 9

St. Lawrence String Quartet: Modern ensemble St. Lawrence String Quartet performs an online concert with the Green Music Center. 3 p.m. online. $10. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/st-lawrence-string-quartet