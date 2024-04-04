Attend the annual Battle of the Brews, see headlining comedians and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 5

“By the Water, Under the Moon”: Opening reception for artists Tim Haworth and Barbara Kelley from 5 to 7 p.m. at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. Through April 30. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Batacha: Latin dance music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Café Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa, during the SOFA arts district First Friday Open Studios and art walk. Free. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com.

“Troubled Water”: Grief, loss and reconciliation as a young man returns from his prison sentence. Film screens at 7 p.m. in Darwin Hall, Room 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. In Norwegian with English subtitles. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also 4 p.m. April 7. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

“The Mountaintop”: Two-person drama set in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s hotel room the night before his assassination. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $45 to $105. Through April 14. More information at the222.org.

Nikki Glaser:“The Good Girl Tour Live” with the standup comic and TV, radio and podcast host. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $50 to $105. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, April 6

Weill Hall Free Family Day: Grammy-winning duo for kids 123 Andrés headlines Free Family Day at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Family activities at 12:30 p.m., Play Marimba! at 1:15 p.m., 123 Andrés at 2 p.m., with family activities following until 5 p.m. Free admission tickets required. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Occidental Fool’s Parade: Annual parade winds through downtown Occidental at 1 p.m., followed by a Fool’s Party until 4 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Party features circus performers, giant bubbles, kids’ activities and live music with Barrio Manouche. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Ode to the Earth”: Earth Month poetry readings and live music by The Amity Janes, The Kunkels, Doug Earhart and Geo Howard and Friends from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center Backyard Stage, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Free. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Battle of the Brews: Annual craft beer festival, live music, food, games and more from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $95, benefit Sonoma County children in need. More information at battleofthebrews.com.

Richard Torres: Live music returns from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tavern Off the Green at Oliver’s, 9230 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. Sonoma County singer-songwriter performs covers and original songs. Free. More information at 707-687-2050, oliversmarket.com.

Down River: Progressive art stroll from 4 to 8 p.m. at six Guerneville venues, including Oli Gallery, 16215 Main St. Works by more than 40 artists plus music and more. Free. More information at oligallery.com/downriver.

“Private Space – Movement through Vulnerability”: Opening reception for Petaluma artists Lucas Addleman and Taylor Mancini from 5 to 8 p.m. at Usher Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Also live music with Swing State. Free. Through May 12. More information at ushergallerypetaluma.com.

Sunday, April 7

Friends of Peacetown: More than a dozen musical acts perform for a Peacetown Summer Concert Series fundraiser from 1 to 7 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Performers include Soul Section, The Pulsators and THUGZ. Tickets are $25 to $27. More information at peacetown.org.

Alexander String Quartet: Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series presents the San Francisco-based ensemble at 4 p.m. at Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 and $35. More information at 415-392-4400, chamberconcerts.santarosa.edu.

“Fugitive Lovers”: Sebastiani Theatre celebrates its 90th anniversary with the same film (and price) as opening day. The 1934 comedy-drama screens at 4 p.m. at the moviehouse, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Admission is 30 cents. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Prime Prine: A dozen musicians pay tribute to the four-time Grammy-winning late country-folk artist John Prine. Event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $30. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.