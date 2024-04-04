Things to do in Sonoma County, April 5-14, 2024

Attend the annual Battle of the Brews, see headlining comedians and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Attend the annual Battle of the Brews, see headlining comedians and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 5

“By the Water, Under the Moon”: Opening reception for artists Tim Haworth and Barbara Kelley from 5 to 7 p.m. at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. Through April 30. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Batacha: Latin dance music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Café Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa, during the SOFA arts district First Friday Open Studios and art walk. Free. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com.

“Troubled Water”: Grief, loss and reconciliation as a young man returns from his prison sentence. Film screens at 7 p.m. in Darwin Hall, Room 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. In Norwegian with English subtitles. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also 4 p.m. April 7. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

“The Mountaintop”: Two-person drama set in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s hotel room the night before his assassination. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $45 to $105. Through April 14. More information at the222.org.

Nikki Glaser:“The Good Girl Tour Live” with the standup comic and TV, radio and podcast host. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $50 to $105. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, April 6

Weill Hall Free Family Day: Grammy-winning duo for kids 123 Andrés headlines Free Family Day at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Family activities at 12:30 p.m., Play Marimba! at 1:15 p.m., 123 Andrés at 2 p.m., with family activities following until 5 p.m. Free admission tickets required. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Occidental Fool’s Parade: Annual parade winds through downtown Occidental at 1 p.m., followed by a Fool’s Party until 4 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Party features circus performers, giant bubbles, kids’ activities and live music with Barrio Manouche. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Ode to the Earth”: Earth Month poetry readings and live music by The Amity Janes, The Kunkels, Doug Earhart and Geo Howard and Friends from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center Backyard Stage, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Free. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Battle of the Brews: Annual craft beer festival, live music, food, games and more from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $95, benefit Sonoma County children in need. More information at battleofthebrews.com.

Richard Torres: Live music returns from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tavern Off the Green at Oliver’s, 9230 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. Sonoma County singer-songwriter performs covers and original songs. Free. More information at 707-687-2050, oliversmarket.com.

Down River: Progressive art stroll from 4 to 8 p.m. at six Guerneville venues, including Oli Gallery, 16215 Main St. Works by more than 40 artists plus music and more. Free. More information at oligallery.com/downriver.

“Private Space – Movement through Vulnerability”: Opening reception for Petaluma artists Lucas Addleman and Taylor Mancini from 5 to 8 p.m. at Usher Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Also live music with Swing State. Free. Through May 12. More information at ushergallerypetaluma.com.

Sunday, April 7

Friends of Peacetown: More than a dozen musical acts perform for a Peacetown Summer Concert Series fundraiser from 1 to 7 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Performers include Soul Section, The Pulsators and THUGZ. Tickets are $25 to $27. More information at peacetown.org.

Alexander String Quartet: Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series presents the San Francisco-based ensemble at 4 p.m. at Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 and $35. More information at 415-392-4400, chamberconcerts.santarosa.edu.

“Fugitive Lovers”: Sebastiani Theatre celebrates its 90th anniversary with the same film (and price) as opening day. The 1934 comedy-drama screens at 4 p.m. at the moviehouse, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Admission is 30 cents. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Prime Prine: A dozen musicians pay tribute to the four-time Grammy-winning late country-folk artist John Prine. Event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $30. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

National Poetry Month: Poets Laura Moriarty, Elizabeth Herron and youth poet Athena Ryan present poems from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at North Bay Letterpress Arts, 925-D Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol. Free; reservations requested. More information at northbayletterpressarts.org.

Uli Jon Roth: German guitarist’s “Interstellar Sky Guitar” multi-media show at Vintage Space at the Flamingo Resort, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at pdne.ws/3TQ0p9o.

Monday, April 8

“Emerging Creativity”: Showcase of 100 works by Sonoma Valley middle and high school art students. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through April 29. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Tuesday, April 9

An Irish Spring Concert: Irish music by The Black Brothers, Shay and Michael Black with Darcy Noonan and guest artists. Concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets, at $30 to $35, benefit the center. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org.

Wednesday, April 10

“Johnny Guitar”: The 1954 revisionist western (and cult classic) starring Joan Crawford screens at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $6 to $7. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org/cinema-series.

Thursday, April 11

“The Year of the Dragon – Tales from the Chinese Zodiac”: Author Oliver Chin reads from his children’s book from 4 to 5 p.m. at Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway. Free. More information at 707-838-1020, pdne.ws/4cIWPGo.

Low Cut Connie: Rock music with a nod to the fringes of polite society. Fantastic Cat opens at 7 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Tonality:“You are Not Alone” concert highlighting themes of mental illness, with diverse cultures and ethnicities represented. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $85. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Gina Chavez & Flor De Toloache: Internationally acclaimed queer Latinx pop artist and Latin Grammy-winning all-female group perform at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, April 12

Patrick Holcomb: Discussion and book signing with the Piner High School graduate and author of “Where the Seams Meet,” a novel about fathers, sons and lives intertwined with baseball. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 775 Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

“Shipwrecked! an Entertainment – The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)”: High-seas tale questioning truth and fabrication opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $15 to $45. Through April 28. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Xavi: Regional Mexican music performer Joshua Xavier Gutierrez stages his “Poco A Poco” tour at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Sold out. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Dave Monterey: “Moving Violation” Americana album release concert at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 576 Ross St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Saturday, April 13

Lit Crawl Sebastopol: Nearly 120 authors from Sonoma County and the Bay Area present readings and more from 2 to 6 p.m. throughout downtown Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Alka Joshi: New York Times bestselling author of “The Henna Artist,” “The Perfumist of Paris” and more featured at 6:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Admission is $25. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Daniel Tosh: Comedian known for creating and hosting Comedy Central’s “Tosh.O” performs at 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $59.50 to $95. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic:“Emotional Depths” concert featuring works by Michael Haydn and Gustav Mahler at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Also 2 p.m. April 14. Tickets are $15. More information at socophil.org.

The Blues Night: The Blue Lights perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $5. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Sunday, April 14

North Bay Jewish Music Festival: San Francisco Yiddish Combo and cantorial soloist and acapella performer Stephen Saxon featured from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Theater, 417 Western Ave., Petaluma. Plus guest speaker Elaine Leeder. Tickets are $25. More information at sfyiddishcombo.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor