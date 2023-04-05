Things to do in Sonoma County, April 7-16, 2023

Hunt for Easter eggs and celebrate the holiday, see live music, enjoy beer tastings, visit a museum mixer and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 7

Lucky Ol’ Bones: Santa Rosa Celtic folk/punk band’s record-release party begins at 7:30 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Performers include Culann’s Hounds and The Spindles. Admission is $10. More information at bit.ly/3GjT0Jl.

“Transformations: Recycled Art”: Artwork from repurposed objects. Opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Free. Through May 28. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Bugbee’s Dead: Classic Grateful Dead music from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at The Block, 20 Grey St., Petaluma. Free. More information at theblockpetaluma.com.

Stax City: Sonoma County soul and blues band performs at 7 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

Barrel Proof Comedy: Scott Capurro headlines a comedy show also featuring Hank Hardister and Edsel Mac. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20 and VIP $50. More information at sallytomatoes.com.

Cantiamo Sonoma: Carol Menke directs a Good Friday concert also featuring Church of the Roses choir and orchestra in “Requiem.” Music begins at 7:30 p.m. at Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa. Free, donations accepted. More information at cantiamosonoma.org.

Parson Jones and James Houlahan: Indie-soul and Americana show begins at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $12. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Saturday, April 8

Free Family Day: Explore exhibits from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Also art-making activities from noon to 2 p.m. Free. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Cloverfest: Beer and cider festival with unlimited tastings from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Tickets are $50, or $5 for designated drivers. More information at cloverfest.org.

Anthony Presti: Acoustic indie rock music from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 691 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com/sonoma.

Hal Mayforth: Opening reception for the humorous illustrator whose clients range from Coke and Pepsi to Time and Newsweek. Event for his “Watercolors 1992 to Present” exhibit is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Free. Through June 4. More information at 707-473-9150, paulmahdergallery.com.

“The Freedom of New Beginnings”: Poetry readings from current and former Sonoma County Poet Laureates, plus live Afrobeat and global music with Onye & The Messengers. Event begins at 4:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $5 and $15. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/poetry-event.

“Small But Grand”: Exhibit and sale of 100 artworks by local students. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through May 1. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Black Sheep Brass Band: Pink (Flamingo) Full Moon Dance Party with the funk band at 9 p.m. at Flamingo Resort, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12.50 to $15. More information at bit.ly/3zBLsxY.

Sunday, April 9

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt: Holiday celebration at Safari West, 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa. Brunch options at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by egg hunts. Tickets are $32 and $52. More information at 707-566-3667, safariwest.com.

Easter celebration: Easter egg hunts at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Hunts begin at 11 a.m. for ages 5 and younger; 11:30 a.m. for 6- to 9-year-olds; noon for older children. Also Peeps catapults and diorama art contest. Free, reservations requested. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Chuck Sher Trio: Live swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

One Grass Two Grass and Late for the Train: Americana double bill from 3 to 6 p.m. in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $32. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monday, April 10

Trio of exhibits: Exhibits exploring wood sculptures and paintings, mixed media artworks and photographs/ephemera on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Free. Through April 30. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.