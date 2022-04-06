Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, April 8-17, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 6, 2022, 11:32AM

Meet local winemakers, swap records, hunt for Easter eggs and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 8

“Dualities”: Artwork by sculptor Gabe Babcock and fiber artist and quilter Roberta Monte James. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Free admission. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Exhibit grand opening: Petaluma Museum presents “Finding Our Roots — Women of Petaluma Flourishing & Blooming Over the Years,” an exhibit celebrating the longtime contributions of the Petaluma Woman’s Club and the Petaluma Garden Club. Event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum, 20 Fourth St. Free admission, donations accepted. Through May 29. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com/finding-our-roots.

“Rickshaw Girl”: Sonoma Film Institute screens the 2020 Bangladeshi drama, with an introduction by the film’s producer, Eric Adams of Penngrove. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. April 10.) Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Q&A with Adams follows the film. Free, suggested $5 donation. More information at 707-662-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Mr. Healdsburg: Longtime fundraiser ends its run with a talent showcase of past contestants honoring show producer and Raven Theater board member Carol Noack. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40, VIP $75. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

North Bay Sinfonietta: Chamber orchestra’s string section performs at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Cynthia Weichel, conductor. $10 suggested donation. More information at music.santarosa.edu/north-bay-sinfonietta-info.

“Three Tall Women”: Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play examines one woman’s life from the perspectives of three different generations. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25 to $35. Through April 24. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“Never to Forget”: Sonoma Bach presents Circa 1600 and Live Oak Baroque Orchestra in a concert dedicated to the memory of those lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Opens at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15 to $28. Through April 9. More information at 877-914-2224, sonomabach.org.

“One Flea Spare”: Drama set in plague-ravaged 17th-century London opens at 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $32. Through April 30. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Saturday, April 9

ArtStart yard sale: Studio warehouse sale offers art supplies, artwork (including fine art pieces), painted furniture, garden art, CDs, collectibles and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 317 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Also April 10. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s arts mentoring and arts activities for teens. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.

Gateway to Wine Road: Taste limited-production wines and new releases and meet winemakers during the two-day, weekend event with 33 participating wineries in Healdsburg and Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 10. Tickets are $100. Reservations required. More information at wineroad.com/events/gateway.

Pop-up wine tasting: Out in the Vineyards and Black Vines celebrate the contributions of Black and LGBTQ communities to the wine industry. Noon to 3 p.m. at Fog Crest Vineyard, 7606 Occidental Road, Sebastopol. Food and music included. Tickets are $50. Proceeds benefit Face to Face and the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center. More information at bit.ly/3JfZHdZ.

Battle of the Brews: The 25th annual event features craft beer from nearly 50 breweries, a Craft Cup Competition, live music, food and a silent auction from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $110. More information at battleofthebrews.com.

Sol Flamenco: Flamenco dancers Mizuho Sato and Joelle Goncalves perform to live music at 5 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

The Art of Dessert: Luther Burbank Center fundraiser for arts and education programs with family-style dining, wine, entertainment, a live auction and fanciful desserts. Starts at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $325. Online LBC Bake Off auction continues through April 13. More information at lutherburbankcenter.org/event/art-of-dessert-2022.

Sonoma County’s Got Talent: Community talent show starts at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets, at $25, benefit the center. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

The Blues Night: Local blues musicians perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $5. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/the-blues-night.

Sunday, April 10

Record Swap: Shady Oak Barrel House hosts indoor event with thousands of records, live DJ, food and beer. Free admission, noon to 6 p.m. 420 First St., Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/38yXUnN.

Violinist Gabrielle Després: Chamber music concert features the 2020 winner of the Klein International String Competition, accompanied by pianist Miles Grabor. Performance begins at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Michael David Fels: Book launch for the author of “Bodies in Motion — Short Trips in an Expanding Universe.” Event begins at 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Pipe-organ concert: Paul Blanchard performs works of Bach, Brahms and Hieronymus Praetorius at 5 p.m. during the Second Sunday concert series at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Matt Maher: Contemporary Christian musician and worship leader shares songs and stories at 5:30 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Tickets are $15 to $40, $100 for meet-and-greet. More information at bit.ly/37m0wF4.

Monday, April 11

“Cabaret”: Vintage Film Series features the 1972 musical drama starring Liza Minnelli, Michael York and Joel Grey. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $11. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com.

Beth Hart: Award-winning contemporary blues artist brings “The Thankful Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and $65. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

RnG & The Mystic Misfit: Listening party ranges from hip-hop music and rap to love songs from 8:15 to 10:30 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at thelostchurch.org.

Tuesday, April 12

World Affairs Council of Sonoma County: Online talk addresses “Russia, Ukraine and the Implications for Europe and the United States.” Zoom presentation with Keith McCormick, U.S. Department of State (Ret.) begins at 4 p.m. Free. More information at wacsc.org.

Wednesday, April 13

Carolyn Wonderland: Award-winning Texas singer-songwriter and guitarist performs at 8 p.m. at Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $28 to $34. More information at 415-388-3850, sweetwatermusichall.com.

Thursday, April 14

Andy Weinberger: Book launch for “The Kindness of Strangers,” the third installment of the Amos Parisman series written by the owner of Readers’ Books. Event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. at the bookstore, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. A reading follows at 6 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

Speakeasy: Poetry by Brian Martens and original music by Al Haas, followed by open mic. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free admission. More information at 707-526-0135, bit.ly/370uQVN.

Eddie Pepitone: Stand-up comedy show with the comedian/character actor starts at 7 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20 to $55 VIP. More information at barrelproofcomedy.com.

Faith Ako: Rohnert Park’s award-winning Hawaiian musician performs Hawaiian classics, hula standards and original songs at 8 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $30 to $45. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Liz Lerman: Witches, trials and exhibitions in the multidisciplinary dance-theater presentation “Wicked Bodies (Sonoma).” Performance begins at 8 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, April 15

Mary Vaughan and Rachel DuFour: Earth Day duo art show, “Celebrating Earth as Muse,” with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at Backstreet Studios & Gallery at the Art Alley at 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free admission. Through May 1. More information at maryvaughan.com/scedule.

“A Little Ginger, A Lot of Friends”: Live@6thStreet mashup of songs, dance and stories at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30 to $45. More information at 707-523-4185, bit.ly/3Kf97I0.

Elvin Bishop: Blues and rock singer-songwriter and guitarist performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $28 to $38. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, April 16

Paul McCandless/Christian Foley-Beining Collaboration: Healdsburg Jazz Music Series “Cascade Terrace” CD release party from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Jackie Ryan Trio: Jazz vocalist performs at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. COVID-19 full vaccination required to purchase tickets. Tickets are $30 to $70. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org/jackie-ryan-trio.

Keb’ Mo’: Multi Grammy-winning blues and Americana artist performs at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40 to $87. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sunday, April 17

Easter Eggstravaganza: Easter egg hunts, Peeps competitions, plus local firefighters with a fire engine on display at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Egg hunts by age divisions begin at 11 a.m. Free; reservations requested at 707-869-0821. More information at rionidoroadhouse.com/calendar.

Regional Mexican music: Performances by Banda Pacifica, Banda La Elegante, La Banda Peligrosa and Regulo Caro at 1 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Tickets are $35, free for kids 9 and younger. More information at 800-668-8080, bit.ly/3r3z0mr.

