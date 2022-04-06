Things to do in Sonoma County, April 8-17, 2022

Meet local winemakers, swap records, hunt for Easter eggs and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, April 8

“Dualities”: Artwork by sculptor Gabe Babcock and fiber artist and quilter Roberta Monte James. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Free admission. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Exhibit grand opening: Petaluma Museum presents “Finding Our Roots — Women of Petaluma Flourishing & Blooming Over the Years,” an exhibit celebrating the longtime contributions of the Petaluma Woman’s Club and the Petaluma Garden Club. Event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum, 20 Fourth St. Free admission, donations accepted. Through May 29. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com/finding-our-roots.

“Rickshaw Girl”: Sonoma Film Institute screens the 2020 Bangladeshi drama, with an introduction by the film’s producer, Eric Adams of Penngrove. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. April 10.) Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Q&A with Adams follows the film. Free, suggested $5 donation. More information at 707-662-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Mr. Healdsburg: Longtime fundraiser ends its run with a talent showcase of past contestants honoring show producer and Raven Theater board member Carol Noack. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40, VIP $75. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

North Bay Sinfonietta: Chamber orchestra’s string section performs at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Cynthia Weichel, conductor. $10 suggested donation. More information at music.santarosa.edu/north-bay-sinfonietta-info.

“Three Tall Women”: Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play examines one woman’s life from the perspectives of three different generations. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25 to $35. Through April 24. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“Never to Forget”: Sonoma Bach presents Circa 1600 and Live Oak Baroque Orchestra in a concert dedicated to the memory of those lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Opens at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15 to $28. Through April 9. More information at 877-914-2224, sonomabach.org.

“One Flea Spare”: Drama set in plague-ravaged 17th-century London opens at 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $32. Through April 30. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Saturday, April 9

ArtStart yard sale: Studio warehouse sale offers art supplies, artwork (including fine art pieces), painted furniture, garden art, CDs, collectibles and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 317 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Also April 10. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s arts mentoring and arts activities for teens. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.

Gateway to Wine Road: Taste limited-production wines and new releases and meet winemakers during the two-day, weekend event with 33 participating wineries in Healdsburg and Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 10. Tickets are $100. Reservations required. More information at wineroad.com/events/gateway.

Pop-up wine tasting: Out in the Vineyards and Black Vines celebrate the contributions of Black and LGBTQ communities to the wine industry. Noon to 3 p.m. at Fog Crest Vineyard, 7606 Occidental Road, Sebastopol. Food and music included. Tickets are $50. Proceeds benefit Face to Face and the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center. More information at bit.ly/3JfZHdZ.

Battle of the Brews: The 25th annual event features craft beer from nearly 50 breweries, a Craft Cup Competition, live music, food and a silent auction from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $110. More information at battleofthebrews.com.

Sol Flamenco: Flamenco dancers Mizuho Sato and Joelle Goncalves perform to live music at 5 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

The Art of Dessert: Luther Burbank Center fundraiser for arts and education programs with family-style dining, wine, entertainment, a live auction and fanciful desserts. Starts at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $325. Online LBC Bake Off auction continues through April 13. More information at lutherburbankcenter.org/event/art-of-dessert-2022.