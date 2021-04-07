Things to do in Sonoma County, April 9-18, 2021

From drive-in movies to a relaxing hike and yoga session, there’s no shortage of upcoming fun activities in Sonoma County.

Friday, April 9

Trashion Fashion: The 11th annual fashion show featuring clothes made with upcycled and recycled materials will wrap up with virtual events on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, viewers can access the “Road 2 the Runway” behind-the-scenes video, a look at the efforts of nine designers for this year’s show. Free. The final event is at 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, a live broadcast of the Trashion Fashion show. $10. For a full list of events and tickets to the final show, go to sonomacommunitycenter.org/trashion-fashion-week-2021.

Saturday, April 10

Carpool Cinemas — “Black Panther”: Visit the Luther Burbank Center for a drive-in screening of “Black Panther.” Gates open at 6:45 p.m.; movie starts at sunset. $35 per car in advance, $40 tickets on the day of the screening. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Celebration of Musicians Around the Bay: The Bay Area Music Consortium presents a number of Bay Area musicians in this online festival. Includes a virtual meet and greet at the live broadcast on April 10. Replay available through April 18. 7 p.m. online. $25 tickets. For more information, visit bit.ly/3u6spH9

Vineyard Dog Walk: Your furry friends are invited to this dog walk through the vineyards of B.R. Cohn, with a glass of wine included for you. 10 and 11 a.m. 15000 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen. $25. For more information, visit brcohn.com/events

Sunday, April 11

The Muse Hour with Audie Cornish: The Luther Burbank Center presents a live discussion with NPR’s “All Things Considered” co-host Audie Cornish. 3 p.m. online. $10, free for members. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Virtual Book Launch: “Occidental” by Barbara Gonnella: Marylu Downing, Gaye LeBaron and Barbara Gonnella participate in the launch of Gonnella’s book, “Occidental,” about the Sonoma County town’s unique history. 4 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Wednesday, April 14

“Ed Ruscha: Travel Log”: The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art is offering free admission in April, including to the current exhibit of work by the iconic pop artist Ed Ruscha. Open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Go to svma.org for more information.

Thursday, April 15

The 1910 Santa Rosa Post Office and the USPS: Join the Museum of Sonoma County to learn more about the history of the old Santa Rosa Post Office and how post offices play a vital role in communities. 5 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit museumsc.org

Scotland Bound, Charlie Brown: Hear from the creators of the new Charlie Brown graphic novel “Scotland Bound, Charlie Brown” in this online event with the Charles M. Schulz Museum. 4 p.m. on Zoom. $15 for nonmembers, $10 for members. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org

Saturday, April 17

DiNO Light by CORBiAN Visual Arts and Dance in collaboration with Lightwire Theater: Clover Sonoma’s Family Fun Series continues with DiNO Light, featuring puppets and glowing characters made out of neon lights. Continues Sunday, April 18. All day online. Free. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Alphabet Rockers Rock the Block: The Green Music Center presents the Alphabet Rockers with a family-friendly hip hop and dance party. 11 a.m. online. Free. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/alphabet-rockersrock-the-block

Di Rosa Center shows: The contemporary arts center in Napa is launching two new exhibitions and expanding its opening hours for visitors. “The Incorrect Museum: Vignettes from the di Rosa Collection,” will highlight Bay Area art from 1960-2010, and “Ceramic Interventions: Nicki Green, Sahar Khoury and Maria Paz” will feature work from these three area artists. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday starting April 17. Face masks and social distancing required. For more information, go to dirosaart.org. 5200 Sonoma Hwy, Napa

Sunday, April 18

Brunch in the Vineyard: Visit Enriquez Wines for a socially distanced, delicious brunch by Perkins Catering, live music by Benny Bassett and, of course, wine. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5960 Eastside Road, Forestville. $50 per person. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/estate-events