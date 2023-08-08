Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 11-20, 2023

Taste Gravenstein apples, hear acclaimed accordion players, judge Elvis impersonators and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 8, 2023, 2:33PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

Friday, Aug. 11

Hip Pockets: Party on the Plaza concert with the funk band from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3D59HX3.

Carlos Herrera Band: Latin music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s Crossing, 8450 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Don Forbes and The Reckless: Americana, country and folk-rock music begins at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Admission is $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Young Dubliners: Celtic rock band performs at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

North Coast Comedy: Myles Weber headlines a comedy show also featuring Juan Carlos, hosted by Jon Lehre. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at the Epicenter Window Room, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Elvis Impersonation Contest: The Sonoma County Fair hosts 10 Elvis Presley impersonators competing with a live band (Buzzy & The Buzztones) at 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Free with fair admission of $12 to $20 (Senior Day admission is $1, Elvis impersonators enter for $5). Fair closes Aug. 13. More information at sonomacountyfair.com.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Gravenstein Apple Fair: Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new “Apple Alley,” arts and crafts, food, kids’ activities, farm animals, beer, wine and cider and live music on two stages. Attend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10 to $30, free for kids 5 and younger. Through Aug. 13. More information at gravensteinapplefair.com.

Wine Country Distillery Festival: Regional distilled spirits, food and live music from noon to 4 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $91, $151 VIP, $20 for designated drivers. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“A Stitch Well Lived”: Artist reception from 1 to 4 p.m. for Heather Myler’s mixed media textile show at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free. Through Sept. 17. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

San Francisco Mime Troupe: Political musical theater, “Breakdown – A New Musical,” by the Tony Award-winning troupe. Music begins at 1:30 p.m., showtime is 2 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Free, with a suggested $20 donation. More information at 415-285-1717, sfmt.org.

Orin Carpenter: Opening reception for the artist’s “A Requiem to Claude Monet” from 5 to 8 p.m. at IceHouse Gallery, 405 E. D St., Petaluma. Through Sept. 15. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3Kto6QT.

“Cars” and “Cars 2”: Movies at the Green presents Pixar’s computer-animated sports comedies featuring Lightning McQueen, Mater and pals. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on the lawn outside Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, with free tickets for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Dick Conte Trio: Jazz standards, Brazilian, blues and original compositions at the Healdsburg Jazz Music Series from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Chicago The Tribute: Musical tribute to the popular rock band of the 1960s and beyond. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Chuck Sher Trio: Swinging music with Sher, Kendrick Freeman and Randy Vincent from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

Baroque/folk duo: Violinist Gail Hernández Rosa and Daniel Turkos on contrabass perform “Beneath a Tree” concert from 2 to 4 p.m. on the north patio at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org/performing-arts.

Artstart open house: Art show and silent auction benefit for the arts nonprofit for Sonoma County youth. Visit from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Artstart Studio, 317 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.

Erica Ambrin & The Eclectic Soul Project: Soul, hip-hop and rhythm and blues at Live at Juilliard summer music series from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.

Monday, Aug. 14

Perfect Pairings: AVFilm director of programming Mike Traina leads a discussion of “Citizen Kane” and “Velvet Goldmine” at 5 p.m. at The Madrona, 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg. Tickets, at $40, include a cocktail. More information at avfilmpresents.org/events/perfectpairing.

Susto: Indie rock band from Charleston, South Carolina in concert at The Elephant in the Room, 177 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Opens at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Ryan O’Flanagan: Stand-up comedy show begins at 8 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-852-2196, barrelprooflounge.com/events.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

“The Pollinator Garden”: Sonoma Valley artist Sig Rundstrom displays 50 works of art of various mediums, all inspired by his trail walks with his dog. Visit from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gallery 212, Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma. Free. Through Aug. 25. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Sebastian Saint James & The Muscle Souls: Rock and rhythm and blues performance at Luther Locals Live at the Luther Burbank Center Plaza, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. Free. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Los Pinquos: Latin fusion band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza at the Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at pdne.ws/424D3yO.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Nick Foxer: Pianist and vocalist performs classic pop and rock at the Wine & Sunset Series from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

Mundo Rio: Peacetown After Hours performance highlights South American and Afro-Cuban music from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gravenstein Grill, 8050 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. Free, donations accepted. More information at peacetown.org.

Nurse Blake: “Shock Advised Tour” with nurse-comedian Blake Lynch. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39.50 to $189 VIP. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Laine Justice: Early works and paintings from the artist’s “Pink Sky” series created during Sonoma County’s 2021 firestorms. Exhibit open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bannister Wines, historic Geyserville Vault Building, 21035 Geyserville Ave. Free. Through September. More information at lainejustice.com.

Fog Holler: Bluegrass music begins at 6 p.m. at the Backyard Concert Series at Catelli’s, 21047 Geyserville Road, Geyserville. Free. More information at 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com.

Sol Horizon: Reggae, rock and funk from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green, Windsor. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3Wx1fsc.

Friday, Aug. 18

Julia Park Tracey: Former Sonoma County resident discusses her new historical fiction novel, “The Bereaved,” at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Belinda Carlisle: Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions presents the pop and rock musician outdoors at the Meritage Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Showtime is 7 p.m. Essence also performs. Tickets are $49 and $69. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotejazz.com/napa.

SAVOR After Hours: Wine-tasting cabaret with dance performances featuring Maks and Val from TV’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Event begins at 8 p.m. at JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets start at $65. Through Sept. 3. More information at savorafterhours.com.

Mark Karan’s Buds: Blues-based vocalist-guitarist and friends perform rock, Americana, reggae and more at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Cotati Accordion Festival: Annual celebration features musical performances from 9:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. at La Plaza Park, downtown Cotati. Includes a polka tent, Zydeco dance party and the classic “Lady of Spain” performance at 1:35 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $32. Kids 15 and younger enter free with a paying adult. Through Aug. 20. More information at 707-664-0444, cotatifest.com.

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”: Musical explores friendship and possibility, adapted from Mo Willem’s children’s books. Opens at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, with showtimes at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $19 and $29. Through Sept. 24. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“Sideways” with Rex Pickett: Film screening and book signing with the novelist at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Wine tasting at 4 p.m., film at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30, $45 VIP includes the hardcover book. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Zip line Improv: Laura Wachtel and friends perform audience-inspired skits at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Patterson Hood: Singer-songwriter (of Drive-By Truckers) in concert at 8 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25 to $40. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Traveling Wilburys Revue: Music of the Wilburys (Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and more) from noon to 3 p.m. at the Cornerstone Music Series, Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-933-3010, cornerstonesonoma.com/upcoming-events.

Carlos Mejia Godoy: Exiled Nicaraguan singer and activist holds a musical concert to aid other Nicaraguans who fled their home country at 4 p.m. at Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Hwy 12, Sebastopol. $35. More information at pdne.ws/3s16zJx.

Solo Rio: Americana band performs at the Sunset Music Series from 5:30 p.m. to sunset at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Free. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

