Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 11-20, 2023

Taste Gravenstein apples, hear acclaimed accordion players, judge Elvis impersonators and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 11

Hip Pockets: Party on the Plaza concert with the funk band from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3D59HX3.

Carlos Herrera Band: Latin music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s Crossing, 8450 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Don Forbes and The Reckless: Americana, country and folk-rock music begins at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Admission is $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Young Dubliners: Celtic rock band performs at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

North Coast Comedy: Myles Weber headlines a comedy show also featuring Juan Carlos, hosted by Jon Lehre. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at the Epicenter Window Room, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0fbI8Rum58w">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Elvis Impersonation Contest: The Sonoma County Fair hosts 10 Elvis Presley impersonators competing with a live band (Buzzy & The Buzztones) at 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Free with fair admission of $12 to $20 (Senior Day admission is $1, Elvis impersonators enter for $5). Fair closes Aug. 13. More information at sonomacountyfair.com.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Gravenstein Apple Fair: Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new “Apple Alley,” arts and crafts, food, kids’ activities, farm animals, beer, wine and cider and live music on two stages. Attend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10 to $30, free for kids 5 and younger. Through Aug. 13. More information at gravensteinapplefair.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TLShh6Vi1Vc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Wine Country Distillery Festival: Regional distilled spirits, food and live music from noon to 4 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $91, $151 VIP, $20 for designated drivers. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“A Stitch Well Lived”: Artist reception from 1 to 4 p.m. for Heather Myler’s mixed media textile show at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free. Through Sept. 17. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

San Francisco Mime Troupe: Political musical theater, “Breakdown – A New Musical,” by the Tony Award-winning troupe. Music begins at 1:30 p.m., showtime is 2 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Free, with a suggested $20 donation. More information at 415-285-1717, sfmt.org.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gXwHcRbgydg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Orin Carpenter: Opening reception for the artist’s “A Requiem to Claude Monet” from 5 to 8 p.m. at IceHouse Gallery, 405 E. D St., Petaluma. Through Sept. 15. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3Kto6QT.

“Cars” and “Cars 2”: Movies at the Green presents Pixar’s computer-animated sports comedies featuring Lightning McQueen, Mater and pals. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on the lawn outside Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, with free tickets for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Dick Conte Trio: Jazz standards, Brazilian, blues and original compositions at the Healdsburg Jazz Music Series from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Chicago The Tribute: Musical tribute to the popular rock band of the 1960s and beyond. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Chuck Sher Trio: Swinging music with Sher, Kendrick Freeman and Randy Vincent from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

Baroque/folk duo: Violinist Gail Hernández Rosa and Daniel Turkos on contrabass perform “Beneath a Tree” concert from 2 to 4 p.m. on the north patio at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org/performing-arts.

Artstart open house: Art show and silent auction benefit for the arts nonprofit for Sonoma County youth. Visit from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Artstart Studio, 317 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.