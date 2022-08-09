Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 12-21, 2022

Taste more than 50 craft brews, see live accordion performances, enjoy live stand-up comedy and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 12

NorCal Brew Fest: More than 50 craft beers, lawn games and performance by rock ’n’ roll party band Wonder Bread 5. Event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $49 to $60, include fair admission. More information at bit.ly/3A9fmdX.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Grammy-winning South African vocal group performs at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40 and $60, VIP $85. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Social Advocates for Youth benefit concert: Performances by Echolyptus, OK, Doctor Crow and Simone Mosely at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Sideline: Bluegrass and Americana band performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Gravenstein Apple Fair: The celebration returns with live music on two stages, arts and crafts, food vendors, exhibits, farm animals, kids’ activities and Gravenstein apples in every form, bulk to cider. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 14 at Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10 to $25, VIP $50 to $125. More information at gravensteinapplefair.com.

Raise the Roof Festival: Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County benefit features Momotombo SF, Midnight Sun, THUGZ, Un Amour Band, Ben Roots and DJ Loisaida from noon to 8 p.m. at the Monte Rio Amphitheater, 9925 Main St. Tickets are $50 to $60. More information at bit.ly/3p8WUeY.

Wine Country Distillery Festival: Craft spirits from regional distilleries, artisan food, live music and more from noon to 4 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $88, VIP $123, $15 designated driver. Benefits Robert Ferguson Observatory. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Dave Rocha Jazz Trio: Jazz standards, pop tunes and original compositions from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E. St. Free. More information at 707-308-3020, bit.ly/3zJLun5.

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional: Folk rock concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the redwood grove at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Also King Dream. Tickets are $45. More information at 707-795-3550, somovillage.com/events.

Mimi and the Moonlights: Vocalist Mimi Pirard performs jazz (and some blues) from the 1930s at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

The Traveling Wilburys Revue: Hit music from Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and more from 8 to 10 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

Kabir Singh: Comedian from Comedy Central and “America’s Got Talent” headlines the North Coast Comedy show at 10:15 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Also Sydney Stigerts and Xander Beltran. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/north-coast-comedy.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Summer Music Stroll: Live music and entertainment from 1 to 4 p.m. at Depot Park in Historic Railroad Square, 9 W. Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. Second Sundays through October. More information at facebook.com/HistoricRailroadSquare.

David Correa Trio: Latin band closes the season’s Sundays in the Plaza summer music series from 1 to 3 p.m. in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3zEBGdU.

Poetry reading: Sixteen Rivers Press presents poets Terry Ehret, Nancy Morales, Marjorie Agosin and Celeste Kostopulos-Cooperman at 2 p.m. at Nicholson Ranch Winery, 4200 Napa Road, Sonoma. Book launch, reading and reception. Free. More information at 415-273-1303, facebook.com/SixteenRivers.

BP3 – Back Porch Trio: Americana music begins at 2 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $12 and $25. More information at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Down Dirty Shake: Band performs soul rock with a Latin flare during Live at Juilliard from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3JGrWEu.

Mi Banda El Mexicano and Los Bondadosos: The Sonoma County Fair’s closing-day headliner concert features regional Mexican music plus pop and rock at 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Free with fair admission of $10 to $18. More information at sonomacountyfair.com.