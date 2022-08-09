Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 12-21, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 9, 2022, 12:35PM
August 9, 2022

Taste more than 50 craft brews, see live accordion performances, enjoy live stand-up comedy and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 12

NorCal Brew Fest: More than 50 craft beers, lawn games and performance by rock ’n’ roll party band Wonder Bread 5. Event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $49 to $60, include fair admission. More information at bit.ly/3A9fmdX.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Grammy-winning South African vocal group performs at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40 and $60, VIP $85. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Social Advocates for Youth benefit concert: Performances by Echolyptus, OK, Doctor Crow and Simone Mosely at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Sideline: Bluegrass and Americana band performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Gravenstein Apple Fair: The celebration returns with live music on two stages, arts and crafts, food vendors, exhibits, farm animals, kids’ activities and Gravenstein apples in every form, bulk to cider. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 14 at Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10 to $25, VIP $50 to $125. More information at gravensteinapplefair.com.

Raise the Roof Festival: Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County benefit features Momotombo SF, Midnight Sun, THUGZ, Un Amour Band, Ben Roots and DJ Loisaida from noon to 8 p.m. at the Monte Rio Amphitheater, 9925 Main St. Tickets are $50 to $60. More information at bit.ly/3p8WUeY.

Wine Country Distillery Festival: Craft spirits from regional distilleries, artisan food, live music and more from noon to 4 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $88, VIP $123, $15 designated driver. Benefits Robert Ferguson Observatory. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Dave Rocha Jazz Trio: Jazz standards, pop tunes and original compositions from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E. St. Free. More information at 707-308-3020, bit.ly/3zJLun5.

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional: Folk rock concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the redwood grove at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Also King Dream. Tickets are $45. More information at 707-795-3550, somovillage.com/events.

Mimi and the Moonlights: Vocalist Mimi Pirard performs jazz (and some blues) from the 1930s at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

The Traveling Wilburys Revue: Hit music from Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and more from 8 to 10 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

Kabir Singh: Comedian from Comedy Central and “America’s Got Talent” headlines the North Coast Comedy show at 10:15 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Also Sydney Stigerts and Xander Beltran. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/north-coast-comedy.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Summer Music Stroll: Live music and entertainment from 1 to 4 p.m. at Depot Park in Historic Railroad Square, 9 W. Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. Second Sundays through October. More information at facebook.com/HistoricRailroadSquare.

David Correa Trio: Latin band closes the season’s Sundays in the Plaza summer music series from 1 to 3 p.m. in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3zEBGdU.

Poetry reading: Sixteen Rivers Press presents poets Terry Ehret, Nancy Morales, Marjorie Agosin and Celeste Kostopulos-Cooperman at 2 p.m. at Nicholson Ranch Winery, 4200 Napa Road, Sonoma. Book launch, reading and reception. Free. More information at 415-273-1303, facebook.com/SixteenRivers.

BP3 – Back Porch Trio: Americana music begins at 2 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $12 and $25. More information at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Down Dirty Shake: Band performs soul rock with a Latin flare during Live at Juilliard from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3JGrWEu.

Mi Banda El Mexicano and Los Bondadosos: The Sonoma County Fair’s closing-day headliner concert features regional Mexican music plus pop and rock at 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Free with fair admission of $10 to $18. More information at sonomacountyfair.com.

Monday, Aug. 15

Happy 20th Anniversary, Schulz Museum!: The Charles M. Schulz Museum marks its 20th anniversary and the cartoonist’s 100th anniversary birthday year. Celebrate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Ice cream cake served at noon, Snoopy buttons for the first 500 visitors. Admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/calendar.

Big Freedia: Rap artist from New Orleans performs at 4:20 p.m. at the Lagunitas Brewing Company amphitheater, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Plus comedian Dhaya Lakshminarayanan. Tickets, at $10, benefit Best Friends Animal Society. More information at lagunitas.com/taproom/petaluma.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Sal’s Greenhouse: Tuesdays in the Plaza features the nine-piece funk and soul band from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3zLLdQv.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

“Embers of Awakening – From Firestorms to Climate Healing”: Climate and Environmental Information Fair at 6:15 p.m., film detailing the stories and science of the Tubbs Fire at 7 p.m., panel discussion follows at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Bohemian Highway Duo: Original folk music at the Peacetown Summer Concert Series After Hours from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gravenstein Grill, 8050 Bodega Highway, Sebastopol. Free. More information at peacetown.org.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Arts Alive: Artaluma launches a monthly program of live music, art, dance, literature and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at a dozen downtown Petaluma venues, including the Artaluma Creativity Center, 145 Keller St. Free. More information at petalumadowntown.com/arts-alive-petaluma.

THUGZ: Acoustic sets with Cazadero’s Tribal Hippie Underground Zone from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Gill Brothers Band: Summer on the Square hosts the rock band at 5:30 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

The Dylan Black Project: Santa Rosa funk and rhythm and blues band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Summer Nights on the Green at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3dkzUXV.

“Ford v Ferrari”: Outdoor screening of the 2019 sports drama begins at dusk at Viansa Winery, 25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Food and wine sales open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, free for kids under age 10. More information at viansa.com/upcoming-events.

Friday, Aug. 19

“I Dreamed a Dreamgirl”: Sonoma Arts Live two-man production explores relationships and careers through showtunes, stories, duets, mashups and more with Blake McIver and Emerson Collins. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required.Tickets are $30, $45 includes an after party. Through Aug. 20. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org/dreamgirl.

“PAW Patrol – The Movie”: Outdoor movie series returns with the 2021 computer-animated action-adventure comedy. Film screens at dusk on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, bit.ly/3JINn7R.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Cotati Accordion Festival: Matt Tolentino opens the annual festival at 9:45 a.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Numerous artists perform polka, folk, swing and more, with a Zydeco Dance Party from 1 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $32. Through Aug. 21. More information at 707-664-0444, cotatifest.com.

Come Together Festival: Rockin’ the River returns with live music and a community fair from 1 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Guerneville at the Lark Drugs parking lot and Guerneville Plaza. Performers include Carlos Reyes and Friends and the Jim Ocean Band. Free. More information at rockintheriver.net.

Jeff Capri: The stand-up comedian and USO performer gives his take on pop culture at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Sunday, Aug. 21

David “El Oso” Jenkins: Guitarist/composer performs works from Spain’s Andalusian flamenco from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts patio, 282 S. High St. Donation begins at $5. More information at 707-829-4797, bit.ly/3dhFjyS.

Pop Fiction: Party cover band closes the Village Sounds summer concert season from 3 to 6 p.m. at Village Court, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Reserved seating $12.50. Proceeds benefit the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership’s Secret Santa program. More information at bit.ly/3zLGJZX.

Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express: Rock ’n’ roll, folk and blues band performs at the Sundown Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Tickets are $37.50 to $45. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

