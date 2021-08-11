Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 13-22, 2021

Don’t miss out on Sonoma County’s unique summer festivities, from a zucchini festival to outdoor concerts.

Friday, Aug. 13

“Road Trip!”: Visit Jack London State Historic Park for a night of song and dance with Transcendence Theatre Company’s musical vacation, “Road Trip!” Tickets $49-$129. More dates available. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org/roadtrip.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Gravenstein Apple Fair Benefit Concert: Local bands, local apples and other food and local fun at this benefit concert to raise money for next year’s Gravenstein Apple Fair. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $75. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol. For more information, visit farmtrails.org/gravenstein-apple-fair.

Zucchini Festival: Visit the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market for its “wild and wacky” traditional zucchini festival, with Zucchini Races, a Giant Zucchini Competition and more. Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. West Plaza parking lot A, West Matheson Street, Healdsburg. For more information, visit healdsburgfarmersmarket.org/zucchini-festival-2021-aug-14.

The MUSE: The annual MUSE event at the Sonoma Community Center will feature an auction, cocktails, food, dancing and celebration of this year’s muse, Kevin McNeely of the Sonoma International Film Festival. 5 p.m. red carpet kickoff begins. $225 tickets. 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/muse.

Stone Barn Farm Sunset Sip and Stroll: Enjoy some wine and explore Stone Barn Farm, a historic vineyard near downtown Sonoma. 5-7 p.m. Admission is $175. 19651 Seventh St. E., Sonoma. For more information, visit bit.ly/3jcWb9a.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Music from the Vines: Enjoy wood-fired pizza, local wine and two sets of music by The Pebbles at Little Vineyards Family Winery and Tasting Room. 1 p.m. Tickets start at $110. 15188 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. For more information and to buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3fsUaVg.

Matt Nathanson: Performance by singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson held at Oxbow RiverStage to benefit Alaina’s Voice, a mental health organization. Doors open at 5 p.m., concert starts at 6 p.m. $25 tickets. 1100 West St., Napa. For more information, visit oxbowriverstage.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Carole Stivers in Conversation with Elizabeth Stark — Online: Author Carole Stivers discusses her novel, “The Mother Code,” a futuristic tale of what it means to be human in the year 2049. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Neon Trees: Pop/rock band the Neon Trees performs a summer concert at the Green Music Center. 7:30 p.m. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Summer Open House: Visit Museum of Sonoma County for a day of new art, history and fun activities at the museum’s open house event. 5-7:30 p.m. 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, visit museumsc.org.

Art in the Redwoods: Celebrate the 60th annual Art in the Redwoods festival at Gualala Arts with music, food, local vendors and, of course, tons of art. Through Aug. 22, schedule varies each day. 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Ticket prices start at $10. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org.

Friday, Aug. 20

“Beautiful Monsters”: Left Edge Theatre presents “Beautiful Monsters,” a play about “the confines of technologies and the human heart in a modern era,” held outdoors. 7:30 p.m. Through Sunday, Aug. 22. Indoor performances begin Sept. 4. Horse & Plow, 1272 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com/beautifulmonsters.

“Love, Loss and What I Wore”: This heartfelt play presented by 6th Street Playhouse considers the human experience and what clothes can do for us. 7:30 p.m. More dates available. Tickets start at $18. 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com/show/love-loss-and-what-i-wore.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Onye and the Messengers: Afro-beat and groove band Onye and the Messengers visits the Santa Rosa Arts Center for a live concert. 5-7 p.m. 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Rivertown Roundup: In place of Petaluma’s traditional Rivertown Revival, enjoy music from SoloRio, local food and more fun. 4-7 p.m. David Yearsley River Heritage Center at Steamer Landing Park, 100 E. D St., Petaluma. Free admission. For more information and to RSVP, visit bit.ly/3AxIfOk.