Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 14-23, 2020

It’s your last chance to chow down on a corn dog and reminisce about the Sonoma County Fair at its drive-thru pop-up. If fried food isn’t what you need, see some live music in Healdsburg or explore a virtual art event in Petaluma.

Friday, Aug. 14

Best Night Ever: Transcendence Theatre Company is presenting “I Hope You Dance,” the third production in their 2020 Best Night Ever online virtual season. The show is a compilation of eight years of live performances. 7 p.m. pre-show, 7:30 p.m. showtime for evening shows; 1:30 p.m. pre-show, 2 p.m. showtime for matinees. Free. For more information and to reserve an online pass, visit transcendencetheatre.org/best-night-ever-online.

Saturday, Aug. 15

David Udolf Trio: Hotel Healdsburg’s Summer Music Series returns for the month of August, featuring this classical piano trio led by keyboard player David Udolf. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Food purchase required to attend. For more information, visit hotelhealdsburg.com.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Fair Food Frenzy: Organizers for the Sonoma County Fair and vendors are hosting the final day of their drive-thru restaurant, featuring classic fair foods like corn dogs, cotton candy and funnel cakes. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Enter the Sonoma County Fairgrounds through Gate 2 off Bennett Valley Road. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com/fair/fair-food.php.

Focus On… My Favorite Year: The Alexander Valley Film Society will be hosting an interview and discussion with Emmy-winning producer and film critic Jan Wahl on the 1982 comedy “My Favorite Year.” Livestream begins at 2 p.m. Free. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org/events-and-tickets.

Monday, Aug. 17

Virtual Job Fair: Join Sonoma Job Connections for an online job fair. Pre-register to share your resume with hiring managers and get a sneak preview of available jobs in Sonoma County. Free. For additional dates and more information, visit sonomajobconnections.com

Tuesday, Aug. 18

“Virtually” Anything Goes: Graton Gallery hosts an online art show featuring the work of 81 artists. Continues through Aug. 31. Free. To view the virtual show, visit gratongallery.net

Thursday, Aug. 20

Virtual Remarkable Journeys: Death Valley: Explore Death Valley National Park in this virtual tour, presented by the Napa County Library. 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/NapaCountyLibrary.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Cotati Accordion Virtual Festival: The annual Cotati Accordian Festival will feature virtual performances from internationally acclaimed musicians, interviews and discussions with the acts and a virtual raffle. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit cotatifest.com

Sunday, Aug. 23

Art in the Park: The Petaluma Arts Association’s Virtual Art in the Park event continues online with art, fine crafts, music, poetry and performances from more than 140 creators across Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties. Free. For more information, go to virtualartinthepark.org.