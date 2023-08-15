Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 18-27, 2023

Taste local seafood and wine, hear music from a galaxy far, far away, hang out for sloths and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 18

Rock & Roll Rhythm Review: Party on the Plaza concert from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3NfOFtu.

The Pulsators: Wilson Artisan Wines’ Summer Music Series hosts the Sonoma County rock band from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Soda Rock Winery, 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2bJMzivwdco">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Dune Dogs: Carolina rock and Americana at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade”: AVFilm Summer Movie Series screens the 1989 adventure with Indiana Jones in pursuit of the Holy Grail. Showtime is 7:15 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

“The Lion King”: Movies in the Park returns with the 1994 Disney musical drama about young African lion Simba and his responsibilities within the “circle of life.” The animated film screens at dusk on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”: The 2023 computer-animated comedy-adventure based on Nintendo’s Mario video games screens at Movies in the Park at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Showtime is 8 p.m. Free. More information at 707-778-4380, cityofpetaluma.org/movies-in-the-park-2023.

Edith Márquez: Latin pop singer and television actress performs at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55.50 to $115. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Highwayman Show: Musical tribute to outlaw country artists Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $28. More information at mystictheatre.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/b_HeLi0nxWc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Cotati Accordion Festival: Annual celebration features musical performances from 9:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. at La Plaza Park, downtown Cotati. Includes a polka tent, Zydeco dance party and the classic “Lady of Spain” performance at 1:35 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $32. Kids 15 and younger enter free with a paying adult. Through Aug. 20. More information at 707-664-0444, cotatifest.com.

Alley Fest: Music festival opens at 12:30 p.m. with MaMaMa at Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E., Sonoma. Lineup includes The 7th Sons at 3 p.m., The Dunes at 5:30 p.m. and the Kerry Daly Band at 8 p.m. Free. More information at 707-935-0660, murphyspub.webflow.io/events.

Hanging out for Sloths: Inaugural benefit for the Sloth Conservation Foundation includes live music, a sloth conservation presentation, food, Champagne and more. Event is from 3 to 6 p.m. at Beaumont Farms, 5580 Red Hill Road, Petaluma. Tickets are $75. More information at pdne.ws/47s3fY9.

Kerri Pomarolli: L.A.-based comedian and actress headlines the Comedy on the Crush Pad show at 6:30 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jI40Bj1JzKU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

William Florian: “Those Were the Days” features the folk and pop songs, stories and humor of the 1960s. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, Aug. 20

The Roman Gray Band: Indie, alternative and jazz music from 2 to 4 p.m. on the north patio at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org/performing-arts.

Carlos Mejia Godoy: Exiled Nicaraguan singer and activist holds a musical concert to aid other Nicaraguans who fled their home country at 4 p.m. at Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Highway 12, Sebastopol. $35. More information at pdne.ws/3s16zJx.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3LXDppCEZzQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Dylan Black Project: Original blues, funk and rhythm and blues band closes the Live at Juilliard summer music season. Concert runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.