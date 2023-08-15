Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 18-27, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 15, 2023, 3:41PM
Updated 21 minutes ago

Taste local seafood and wine, hear music from a galaxy far, far away, hang out for sloths and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 18

Rock & Roll Rhythm Review: Party on the Plaza concert from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3NfOFtu.

The Pulsators: Wilson Artisan Wines’ Summer Music Series hosts the Sonoma County rock band from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Soda Rock Winery, 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

The Dune Dogs: Carolina rock and Americana at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade”: AVFilm Summer Movie Series screens the 1989 adventure with Indiana Jones in pursuit of the Holy Grail. Showtime is 7:15 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

“The Lion King”: Movies in the Park returns with the 1994 Disney musical drama about young African lion Simba and his responsibilities within the “circle of life.” The animated film screens at dusk on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”: The 2023 computer-animated comedy-adventure based on Nintendo’s Mario video games screens at Movies in the Park at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Showtime is 8 p.m. Free. More information at 707-778-4380, cityofpetaluma.org/movies-in-the-park-2023.

Edith Márquez: Latin pop singer and television actress performs at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55.50 to $115. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Highwayman Show: Musical tribute to outlaw country artists Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $28. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Cotati Accordion Festival: Annual celebration features musical performances from 9:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. at La Plaza Park, downtown Cotati. Includes a polka tent, Zydeco dance party and the classic “Lady of Spain” performance at 1:35 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $32. Kids 15 and younger enter free with a paying adult. Through Aug. 20. More information at 707-664-0444, cotatifest.com.

Alley Fest: Music festival opens at 12:30 p.m. with MaMaMa at Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E., Sonoma. Lineup includes The 7th Sons at 3 p.m., The Dunes at 5:30 p.m. and the Kerry Daly Band at 8 p.m. Free. More information at 707-935-0660, murphyspub.webflow.io/events.

Hanging out for Sloths: Inaugural benefit for the Sloth Conservation Foundation includes live music, a sloth conservation presentation, food, Champagne and more. Event is from 3 to 6 p.m. at Beaumont Farms, 5580 Red Hill Road, Petaluma. Tickets are $75. More information at pdne.ws/47s3fY9.

Kerri Pomarolli: L.A.-based comedian and actress headlines the Comedy on the Crush Pad show at 6:30 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

William Florian: “Those Were the Days” features the folk and pop songs, stories and humor of the 1960s. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, Aug. 20

The Roman Gray Band: Indie, alternative and jazz music from 2 to 4 p.m. on the north patio at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org/performing-arts.

Carlos Mejia Godoy: Exiled Nicaraguan singer and activist holds a musical concert to aid other Nicaraguans who fled their home country at 4 p.m. at Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Highway 12, Sebastopol. $35. More information at pdne.ws/3s16zJx.

Dylan Black Project: Original blues, funk and rhythm and blues band closes the Live at Juilliard summer music season. Concert runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.

Josh Turner: Country artist’s “Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour” concert begins at 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49 to $79. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Aug. 21

Nancy Wright: Singer and saxophonist performs at Blue Monday at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Showtime is 6 p.m. Also Blues Defenders’ Pro Jam and swing dancing. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Free Peoples: Folk-rock and Americana band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza at the Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3CfOj0L.

Tune-Yards and Os Mutantes: Alternative-indie band and Brazilian rock band, respectively, in concert at the Redwood Barn at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $55. More information at 707-938-5277, gunbun.com/events.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Dedication ceremony: Artists Julian Billotte and Anna Wiziarde celebrate their new public art installation of “Rosa californica” from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Santa Rosa City Hall courtyard, 100 Santa Rosa Ave. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3KGvWqg.

Sol Horizon: Peacetown brings its final three summer concerts to Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol, opening with the Sonoma County reggae band. Music is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Food trucks on site. Free, donations accepted. More information at peacetown.org.

Wine Wednesdays: Monthly series pairs wine tasting with wine-themed movies at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Tasting begins at 6 p.m., with “Bottle Shock” screening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-865-0913, monteriotheaterandextravaganza.com.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Art for Life: Online art auction gets underway, showcasing works by Sonoma County artists. Pieces include paintings, sculptures, photographs and mixed media. Proceeds benefit Face to Face Sonoma County’s HIV prevention and care programs. Through Aug. 29. More information at f2f.org/artforlife.

Salsa Cha Cha: Braulio Barrera and Somos el Son perform a dance concert under the stars at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. VIP reception begins at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, $125 VIP, free for kids 11 and younger. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Krush Backyard Concert: Roots Americana band San Geronimo and singer-songwriter and guitarist Jesse DeNatale close the KRSH summer concert season at 6 p.m. at 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2023.

Mama Said: Retro band performs classic rock of the late 1970s to the early ’90s from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3C4B5DQ.

“Laws of Nature”: Artists discuss their exhibition materials, influences and more, plus Steve Oliver of Oliver Ranch. Conversation is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org.

Friday, Aug. 25

Widespread Panic: Rock band opens its three-day run at Oxbow RiverStage, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa. Showtime is 6 p.m. Tickets are $69.50 to $150. Through Aug. 27. More information at oxbowriverstage.com.

“Stones in His Pockets”: Poignant comedy set in rural County Kerry, Ireland where Hollywood has come to town. Play opens at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $34. Through Sept. 10. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

True Loves: Seattle-based funk and soul group performs at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival: Two-day festival features live music and entertainment, kids’ activities, art, crafts, wine, beer, cider, seafood and more. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Watts Ranch, 16855 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Tickets are $12 to $45. Through Aug. 27. More information at bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

Solid Air and The Temblors: Americana covers and originals in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Show is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Larkin Poe: Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell perform roots rock at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Kingsborough opens the show at 5 p.m. Tickets are $69 lawn seating, $89 reserved seats. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Francesco Lecce-Chong conducts the symphony in a performance of music from all nine “Star Wars” movies. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $30 to $105. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/star-wars.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Fête de la Musique: Summer music series season finale with live music, a wine garden, children’s activities and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Montgomery Village Shopping Center, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free. Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. More information at montgomeryvillageca.com/events.

Pete Sawyer & The Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang: Grateful Dead tribute show from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

