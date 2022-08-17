Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 19-28, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 17, 2022, 11:52AM
See local art, attend a wellness festival, hear Brazilian jazz and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 19

World Honeybee Day: Sonoma County Beekeepers Association presents interactive educational programs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Plus honey tasting, arts and crafts. Admission is $11 to $14. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org/event.

IrieFuse and Kyle Smith: Reggae-rock music begins at 7 p.m. at the outdoor stage at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Admission is $15. More information at 707-843-5535, whiskeytipsr.com.

Diggin’ Dirt: West Coast funk band performs at the Friday Night Live summer concert series from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“A Flightsy Evening”: Bay Area and Sonoma County hip-hop artists perform at Arlene Francis Center, hosted by DJ Prodkt and including Professa Gabel, PaqGod and Devonte McClain, with music from DJ Say. 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets $20. More information at tenflights.ticketbud.com/flightsy-evening.

“A Goofy Movie”: Disney’s 1995 animated musical comedy-adventure screens at 8 p.m. at the Movies in the Park series at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at bit.ly/3C6X52j.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Cotati Accordion Festival: Matt Tolentino opens the annual festival at 9:45 a.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Numerous artists perform polka, folk, swing and more, with a Zydeco Dance Party from 1 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $32. Through Aug. 21. More information at 707-664-0444, cotatifest.com.

Art in the Redwoods: Art exhibits, live music, storytelling and more during sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $10, advance sales only. Through Aug. 21. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Come Together Festival: Rockin’ the River returns with live music and a community fair from 1 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Guerneville at the Lark Drugs parking lot and Guerneville Plaza. Performers include Carlos Reyes and Friends and the Jim Ocean Band. Free. More information at rockintheriver.net.

Saracina Sunflower Festival: Wine, food and giant sunflowers at the inaugural event from 1 to 9 p.m. at Saracina Vineyards, 11684 Redwood Highway, Hopland. Live music starts at 3 p.m., with The Sam Chase & the Untraditional at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75. More information at saracina.com/sunflower-festival.

“How to Successfully Fail in Hollywood”: Screening of the women-led indie film that champions gender equality and features local talent and locations. Q&A with local filmmaker C.M. Conway at 5:30 p.m., film at 6 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $12. More information at 707-874-9392, bit.ly/3QxP3Uw

Blue 7: Jazz classics featuring a brass section from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fireside Lounge at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Hip-hop showcase: Kayata, Erica Ambrin, Simonè Mosely, D.square and KingLung are the featured performers at 9 p.m. at Jasper’s, 6957 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. Admission is a $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-827-3593, jasperspub.com.

Culann’s Hounds: Traditional Irish music from 8:30 to 11 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at bit.ly/3STSTZB.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Unity Festival: Holistic health and wellness vendors, speakers and workshops, live performances by aerialists and the West County Funk Collective, a sustainable fashion show and more. Event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-795-3550, somovillage.com/events.

Caitlin Jemma and The Goodness: Americana and soul music close the Live at Juilliard concert season from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3AoVp2M.

Brazilian jazz: Romero Lubambo, Chico Pinheiro, Claudia Villela and Pamela Driggs perform during the venue’s first anniversary celebration at THE 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Party starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 to $200. More information at the222.org.

Monday, Aug. 22

Ras Attitude: Reggae music and dance hall, also The Purity Attack Band and The Celebrity Horns. Showtime is 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Boot Juice: Bluegrass and folk concert from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at bit.ly/3zYq2KX.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Onye and the Messengers: Afrobeat and global groove band performs at the Peacetown summer concert series from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Backyard at The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at peacetown.org.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Art for Life: Online auction opens for bidding for paintings, photography, jewelry, sculptures and more. Proceeds benefit Face to Face care services for Sonoma County residents living with HIV and AIDS. More information at artforlife.f2f.org.

Sabor De Mi Cuba: Fusion of Afro-Cuban roots music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at bit.ly/3SSVRxx.

Brooks Nielsen: Musician celebrates his first full-length solo album, “One Match Left,” at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $28 to $33. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Amanda Miguel and Ana Victoria: Mother-daughter singers perform “I Love You Forever” tour in memory of singer Diego Verdaguer, their husband and father. Concert begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $56 to $116. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Aug. 26

Sonoma Valley Authors Festival: Three-day lecture series and book signings with authors from numerous literary genres opens at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. Passes start at $1,250. More information at 707-282-9028, svauthorsfest.org.

Healdsburg Arts Festival: Three days of fine art and crafts, live music, dance, theater, poetry, kids’ art activities and more. Opens from 4 to 7 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. Through Aug. 28. More information at 707-431-1970, healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Banda Los Sebastianes: Regional Mexican band from Mazatlán performs at 8 p.m. in The Event at the Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $60. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festival: Entertainment on three stages, art and crafts, food, beer, cider and wine tasting and kids’ activities. Held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Watts Ranch, 16855 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Tickets are $12 to $40. Through Aug. 28. More information at bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

Authors on the Plaza: Sonoma Valley Authors Festival hosts humorist Dave Barry, author Amor Towles and scientist Mary Roach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Free; registration requested. More information at 707-282-9028, svauthorsfest.org.

Partners Show: Art exhibit opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Also featuring Jennifer Whitfield and E Ryder Sutton’s “Rescued” benefit for Compassion Without Borders. Free. Through Oct. 2. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Colbie Caillat: Grammy-winning folk-pop and rhythm and blues singer/songwriter performs at 5 p.m. at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Also Nick Davisson and Ellie James. Tickets are $65 and $99. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Gala honoring Gaye LeBaron: Museum of Sonoma County presents its Visionary Award to the retired Press Democrat columnist and historian. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Sold out; wait list available. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Cash and King — A Celebration of Legends: Steven Kent performs the music of Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $35, VIP $60. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

The Coffis Brothers: Roots rock artists perform at 7 p.m. at the backyard stage at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

Sunday, Aug. 28

The Blue Lights: Blues band from Cloverdale performs from 5:30 p.m. to sunset at the Sunset Music Series at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Free. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

Free to Laugh Comedy Show: Professional club comedians perform at 8:30 p.m. at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-772-5478, roaring-donkey.com.

