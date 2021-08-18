Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 20-29, 2021

Concerts, art shows and a chance to meet Snoopy and Charlie Brown are on the calendar this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, Aug. 20

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Performance by contemporary swing revival band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Uptown Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 1350 Third St., Napa. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Plaza Concert Series: Jam band Moonalice performs at the Cloverdale Downtown Plaza. Street fair starts at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. 112 Broad St., Cloverdale. For more information, visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Beautiful Monsters”: An avant-garde “performance art obituary for the year 2020” from Left Edge Theatre. Outdoors at Horse and Plow winery, accompanied by tours of art installations in the redwood grove. 7 p.m., continues Aug. 21 and 22. Tickets $45. To purchase, go to bit.ly/3yXMl1O. 1272 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Nikki Glaser: Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser brings her uncensored humor to Uptown Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 1350 Third St., Napa. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Billy Idol: English rocker Billy Idol comes to the Oxbow RiverStage. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. 1100 West St., Napa. For more information, visit oxbowriverstage.com.

Summer at the Green: The Santa Rosa Symphony performs John Williams’ soaring score from “Jurassic Park” at the Green Music Center, accompanied by the movie playing on the silver screen. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

19th Anniversary Celebration: The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center celebrates its 19th anniversary with a chance to meet Snoopy and Charlie Brown and Melanie Kohn, the voice of Lucy Van Pelt, plus free ice cream cake. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org and click on visit, then calendar of events.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Brett Dennen: Folk and pop singer-songwriter Brett Dennen performs at Oxbow RiverStage. Concert starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are free. 1100 West St., Napa. For more information, visit oxbowriverstage.com.

“Colors of the Earth”: Last day to see this art show at Graton Gallery, featuring work by Tim Haworth and Mylette Welch. Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 9048 Graton Road, Graton. For more information, visit gratongallery.net.

Summer Music Stroll: Live music and a student art show in Depot Park and Railroad Square. Runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. 9 W. Fourth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit railroadsquare.net.

Thursday, Aug. 26

“Saving Places”: Sebastiani Theater screens a documentary by Sonoma filmmaker Joseph Daniel and narrated by actor Peter Coyote about the nonprofit HistoriCorps’ efforts to preserve historic buildings in remote areas of the U.S. before they are gone. Wine reception with filmmaker 7 p.m., movie starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are $15. Masks and proof of vaccination required to enter the theater. Go to sebastianitheatre.com to buy tickets. 476 First St. E., Sonoma.

Friday, Aug. 27

Plaza Concert Series: Performance by electric blues band Tommy Castro and the Painkillers at the Cloverdale Downtown Plaza. Street fair starts at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. 112 Broad St., Cloverdale. For more information, visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Salute to the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation: Closing reception for this art show at Laguna Environmental Center, featuring watercolors and photography by Julianne Sooley. Open from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit lagunafoundation.org.

“Something’s Coming..Something Good”: An afternoon of musical theater at Occidental Center for the Arts, featuring selections from Wizard of Oz, West Side Story, Hair and The Drowsy Chaperone. Starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children age 15 and younger. 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Natural Inspirations II: Final day to see this art show at Toby’s Art Gallery, featuring paintings by Wendy Goldberg and Clark Mitchell, ceramics by Bruno Kark and Randy Snyder and woodwork by Robert Vorhis. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 11250 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. For more information, visit tobysfeedbarn.com.