Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 21-30, 2020

From a virtual accordion festival to at-home wine tastings, there’s no reason to be bored this month. End your summer the right way with these local activities.

Friday, Aug. 21

“I Hope You Dance”: Transcendence Theatre Company presents a compilation of singing and dance performances from the last eight years. More dates available. 7 p.m. pre-show, 7:30 p.m. show, online. Free. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org

Saturday, Aug. 22

Cotati Accordion Festival: Streaming virtual festival online with performers from eight different countries. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., continues through Aug. 23 on the festival’s YouTube. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit cotatifest.com

Walk for Animals Virtual Event: Last day to walk to benefit Napa Humane. More dates available. No designated time. Virtual registration. $35 without a shirt, $50 registration with a t-shirt. For more information, visit napahumane.org

Virtual Auction & Wine Sale Fundraiser: Virtual auction fundraiser for the Youth Ag & Leadership Foundation of Sonoma County. 5 p.m. happy hour event kick-off. Auction through Aug. 29. For more information, visit youthagleadershipofsoco.org/virtual-auction-fundraiser

Build Immunity with Food and Lifestyle: Join Amanda Newman-Crutcher from Ceres Community Project for a presentation and cooking demonstration. 6 p.m. on Zoom. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit facebook.com/CeresCommunityProject

Sunday, Aug. 23

“The New Orleans Brass Band Tradition from the Streets to the World”: Healdsburg Jazz presents Dr. Michael White with special guests celebrating jazz history and culture. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Her Story, an Oral History: A presentation for the Sonoma County 2020 Women’s Suffrage Project by Carol Kawase, a member of the Japanese American Citizen's League. 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit socowomen2020.org

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Teri Sloat and Dave Seter: Presented by the Write Spot (from Petaluma-based Aqus Community Foundation), Sloat will discuss art and stories and Seter will explore ecopoetics. 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit thewritespot.us/forum.php

Thursday, Aug. 27

Early Struggles for Civil Rights in Sonoma Valley: Join local historian to explore California’s anti-Chinese history and how its legacy lives on today. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit sonomalandtrust.org/outings

Oysters and Wine at Home: Chateau St. John and Bodega Bay Oyster Company team up for an oysters and wine pairing. Pick-up noon to 4 p.m. $85-$105 bundles. For more information, visit chateaustjean.com/csj-events/events-winery

Virtual Mixer with The Sandman Hotel: Connect with others and get a virtual tour of The Sandman Hotel, presented by the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber. 4 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit santarosametrochamber.com

Saturday, Aug. 29

“The Manchurian Candidate” Film Fundraiser: Explore the intricacies of “The Manchurian Candidate,” the 1962 political thriller, to benefit Sister District Project. 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. $20.20 donation. For more information, visit sisterdistrict.com/volunteer/sonoma-county-east/

Sunday, Aug. 30

Tasting in the Dark: Virtual wine tasting from Balletto Vineyards with food pairings, tips and cooking ideas. 4 p.m. online. Benefits Earle Baum Center of the Blind. Free event, purchase wine tastings from Balletto’s website. For more information, visit earlebaum.org