Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 25-Sept. 3, 2023

See the circus, hang out with goats, attend local art receptions and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2023, 12:29PM
Updated 47 minutes ago

See the circus, hang out with goats, attend local art receptions and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 25

Pride & Joy: Party band closes the Party on the Plaza summer season from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3NfOFtu.

Dry Creek Station: Country music and more from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mazzocco Sonoma Winery, 1400 Lytton Springs Road, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

The Coffis Brothers: Rootsy rock band performs at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Circus Vargas: “Bonjour, Paris” features aerialists, acrobats and more under the big top. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Tickets are $19 to $75 VIP. Through Sept. 4. More information at circusvargas.com.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”: Movies in the Park screens the 2023 computer-animated comedy-adventure based on Nintendo’s Mario video games. Film screens at dusk on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

Flynn Creek Circus: “Desert Myth” original circus with stunts, acrobatics, comedy and more under the big top at Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $18 to $26. Through Aug. 27. More information at flynncreekcircus.com.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival: Two-day festival features live music and entertainment, kids’ activities, art, crafts, wine, beer, cider, seafood and more. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Watts Ranch, 16855 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Tickets are $12 to $45. Through Aug. 27. More information at bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

Summer Swing: Dogwood Animal Rescue benefit features miniature golf, live music with David Rosen and Dave Hamilton, auctions, food, celebrity dogs and special guests from Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Attend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Guerneville Pee Wee Golf & Arcade, 16155 Drake Road. Tickets are $10 to $30. More information at dogwoodanimalrescue.org/events.

Laguna Art Walk: Whimsical paintings of native flora and fauna paired with the native language of Southern Pomo artist and illustrator Nicole Jones. Visit from noon to 3 p.m. at Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. Garden tours at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Free, donations accepted. More information at lagunafoundation.org.

Open mic: Musicians perform for Worldwide Play Music on the Porch Day at Wolf House Brewing, 131 E. First St., Cloverdale. Singer-guitarist Lenny Van Hoogenstyn hosts the event at 4:30 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 4 p.m. Free. More information at wolfhousebrewing.com.

The Pitchforks: Classic country and honky-tonk band performs from 6 to 9 p.m. on the patio at Old Possum Brewing, 357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-303-7177, oldpossumbrewing.com/events.

“Feeling Groovy”: Songs and stories of Simon & Garfunkel at Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave., Petaluma. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at pollyklaastheater.org/events.

Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos: Jazz, Afro-Cuban and global sounds of Asia, the Middle East and more. Concert begins at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $45 to $85. Also 7 p.m. Aug. 27. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org.

Grateful Getdown: Grateful Dead tribute band performs two sets at Spancky’s Bar, 8201 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at mrhatpresents.com/event-calendar.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Le Hot Club Swing: Summer Patio Series concludes with the gypsy jazz and swing band from 2 to 4 p.m. on the north patio at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org/performing-arts.

Local Edition Jazz Orchestra: Music in Place concert series presents classic and modern jazz at 2:30 p.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater on the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at sonomacity.org/calendar.

Goatchella: Inaugural benefit for Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary with live music by Beso Negro and Stax City, plant-based food, art, auctions, rescue animals and more. Attend from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goatlandia, 1567 Cunningham Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $200 to $250 VIP. More information at goatlandia.org/goatchella.

Monday, Aug. 28

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Crafts, stories and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers, with the theme “Picnic Day.” Visit from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Kristine Saldana, co-author of “Watch Out for Old Man Crayon,” gives readings at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two accompanying adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Johnny Burgin: Blues guitarist performs classic Chicago blues at Blue Monday at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Showtime is 6 p.m. Also Blues Defenders’ Pro Jam and swing dancing. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Jess Williamson: Indie-alternative singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs at 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Tuesdays in the Plaza: Season finale concert features Latin/Cumbia music with Rocío “La Dama de la Cumbia” and Su Sonora, plus a performance by Ballet Folklorico. Attend from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, pdne.ws/3CfOj0L.

Trivia Night: Classic pub trivia competition from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Attend solo or with a small team. Free. More information at crookedgoatbrewing.com.

Boris and Melvins: “Twins of Evil Tour,” with opener Mr. Phylzzz, at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $35 to $40. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Tom Rigney and Flambeau: Peacetown presents roots, Cajun and zydeco music and more from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. Free, donations accepted. More information at peacetown.org.

Russian River Ramblers: New Orleans-style jazz band performs at the Wine & Sunset Series from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Jon Melrod: Discussion and book signing of “Fighting Times — Organizing on the Front Lines of the Class War.” Event begins at 6 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 700 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-576-7494, instagram.com/bnsantarosa.

The Unauthorized Rolling Stones: Tribute band closes the Summer Nights on the Green music season. Show is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3C4B5DQ.

“Mary Jane”: All-women cast highlights the truths and deceptions we tell ourselves and one another. Left Edge Theatre drama opens at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. Through Sept. 16. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Friday, Sept. 1

The Beer Scouts: Rock ’n’ roll trio performs from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com.

Rock and Roll Rhythm Review: Friday Night Music Series concert from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the patio at Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery, 389 Fourth St. E., Sonoma. Tickets, $15 at the door, include a glass of wine. More information at 707-933-3201, sebastiani.com/events.

Paper Airplanes: Grunge/pop-punk band headlines a concert at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Also Smilin’ Violet, Rat Bastard Radio and Halibut Head. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Mike Betancourt: Stand-up comedian headlines a show also featuring Aurora Singh and Drew Shafer at 8 p.m. at the Epicenter Window Room, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, Sept. 2

“Jumanji — Welcome to the Jungle”: Family Favorites screening of the 2017 fantasy adventure begins at 11 a.m. at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5. More information at 707-586-5996, readingcinemasus.com/rohnertpark.

“Owls”: Opening reception for The Sonoma 5 Artist Collective from 2 to 4 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts Gallery, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free. Through Oct. 15. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Down in the Valley: Music festival with The Head and the Heart, Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster and more. Showtime is 3 p.m. at Oxbow RiverStage, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa. Two-day tickets are $129.50 to $199.50 VIP. Through Sept. 3. More information at oxbowriverstage.com.

“Wine Country Gold”: Opening reception for eight artists whose paintings highlight Sonoma County in the fall. Visit from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Free. Through Sept. 24. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Sunday, Sept. 3

“The Art and Architecture of the California Missions”: Oil paintings from the late 19th century and drypoint etchings from 1937 to 1942 showcase select California missions. Plus four historic mission models and more. Visit from 1 to 4 p.m. weekends at Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. W., Sonoma, through Sept. 17. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-938-1762, sonomavalleyhistory.org/depot-park-museum.

Sunday Funday: Bay Area comedians perform at 2 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at barrelprooflounge.com/events.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.