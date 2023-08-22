Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 25-Sept. 3, 2023

See the circus, hang out with goats, attend local art receptions and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 25

Pride & Joy: Party band closes the Party on the Plaza summer season from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3NfOFtu.

Dry Creek Station: Country music and more from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mazzocco Sonoma Winery, 1400 Lytton Springs Road, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

The Coffis Brothers: Rootsy rock band performs at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Circus Vargas: “Bonjour, Paris” features aerialists, acrobats and more under the big top. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Tickets are $19 to $75 VIP. Through Sept. 4. More information at circusvargas.com.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”: Movies in the Park screens the 2023 computer-animated comedy-adventure based on Nintendo’s Mario video games. Film screens at dusk on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.

Flynn Creek Circus: “Desert Myth” original circus with stunts, acrobatics, comedy and more under the big top at Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $18 to $26. Through Aug. 27. More information at flynncreekcircus.com.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival: Two-day festival features live music and entertainment, kids’ activities, art, crafts, wine, beer, cider, seafood and more. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Watts Ranch, 16855 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Tickets are $12 to $45. Through Aug. 27. More information at bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

Summer Swing: Dogwood Animal Rescue benefit features miniature golf, live music with David Rosen and Dave Hamilton, auctions, food, celebrity dogs and special guests from Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Attend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Guerneville Pee Wee Golf & Arcade, 16155 Drake Road. Tickets are $10 to $30. More information at dogwoodanimalrescue.org/events.

Laguna Art Walk: Whimsical paintings of native flora and fauna paired with the native language of Southern Pomo artist and illustrator Nicole Jones. Visit from noon to 3 p.m. at Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. Garden tours at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Free, donations accepted. More information at lagunafoundation.org.

Open mic: Musicians perform for Worldwide Play Music on the Porch Day at Wolf House Brewing, 131 E. First St., Cloverdale. Singer-guitarist Lenny Van Hoogenstyn hosts the event at 4:30 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 4 p.m. Free. More information at wolfhousebrewing.com.

The Pitchforks: Classic country and honky-tonk band performs from 6 to 9 p.m. on the patio at Old Possum Brewing, 357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-303-7177, oldpossumbrewing.com/events.

“Feeling Groovy”: Songs and stories of Simon & Garfunkel at Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave., Petaluma. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at pollyklaastheater.org/events.

Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos: Jazz, Afro-Cuban and global sounds of Asia, the Middle East and more. Concert begins at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $45 to $85. Also 7 p.m. Aug. 27. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org.

Grateful Getdown: Grateful Dead tribute band performs two sets at Spancky’s Bar, 8201 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at mrhatpresents.com/event-calendar.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Le Hot Club Swing: Summer Patio Series concludes with the gypsy jazz and swing band from 2 to 4 p.m. on the north patio at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org/performing-arts.

Local Edition Jazz Orchestra: Music in Place concert series presents classic and modern jazz at 2:30 p.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater on the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at sonomacity.org/calendar.

Goatchella: Inaugural benefit for Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary with live music by Beso Negro and Stax City, plant-based food, art, auctions, rescue animals and more. Attend from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goatlandia, 1567 Cunningham Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $200 to $250 VIP. More information at goatlandia.org/goatchella.