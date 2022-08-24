Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 26-Sept. 4, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 24, 2022, 1:14PM
Updated 37 minutes ago

Visit art and food festivals, hear local and touring bands perform live, see beloved movies at outdoor screenings and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 26

Healdsburg Arts Festival: Three days of fine art and crafts, live music, dance, theater, poetry, kids’ art activities and more. From 4 to 7 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. Through Aug. 28. More information at 707-431-1970, bit.ly/3Crhu2j.

David Luning: The singer/songwriter performs original Americana music with his band. Concert from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Phyllis Meshulam: The former Sonoma County Poet Laureate launches her anthology, “The Freedom of New Beginnings: Poems of Witness and Vision from Sonoma County, California,” at 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free; registration requested. More information at bit.ly/3woGdAs.

Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer: “The Wrong Party Tour” opens at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Breland opens the show. Tickets are $30 to $105. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Encanto”: Disney’s Oscar-winning computer-animated musical fantasy comedy screens at dusk on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, bit.ly/3KhqEjD.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festival: Entertainment on three stages; art and crafts; food; beer, cider and wine tasting; and kids’ activities. Held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Watts Ranch, 16855 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Tickets are $12 to $40. Through Aug. 28. More information at bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

Buena Vista 165th Anniversary Celebration: Buena Vista Winery marks its 165th anniversary with a sparkling wine master class, wine tasting, live music, cake and more. Event begins at 11 a.m. at the winery, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma. Tickets are $100. More information at buenavistawinery.com/events.

NAPA/NOLA: Mini festival of classic New Orleans music and Cajun food opens at noon at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Performers include Rebirth Brass Band, Raw Oyster Cult and Leo Nocentelli. Tickets are $59 to $65, VIP $99 to $110. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Moonlight Brewing Company 30th Anniversary Party: Celebrate from noon to 10 p.m. as Moonlight Brewing Co., 3350 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, marks its 30-year anniversary. The Timothy O’Neil Band performs from 2 to 4 p.m., Sol Horizon from 6 to 9 p.m. Plus kids’ activities and food trucks. Free. More information at 707-755-4951, bit.ly/3AhOebp.

Jeff Watts: Reception for the Forestville artist’s “a little of this a little of that” exhibit of small paintings. Event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Free. Through Oct. 2. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com/shows.

“The Mighty Ducks”: Movies on the Green presents the sports comedy about a misfit kids’ hockey team at 5 p.m. at Weill Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, free for kids 12 and younger (with ticket). More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Stella Heath Quartet: Jazz music series features the music of Nat King Cole and The King Cole Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

The Bacon Brothers: Michael and Kevin Bacon’s “Out of Memory Tour” features a blend of folk, rock, soul and country influences. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $55 to $95. Through Aug. 28. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Kiry Shabazz: Award-winning stand-up comic headlines the North Coast Comedy show at 10:15 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Also Aivy Cordova and Juan Carlos. Tickets are $25. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Sunday, Aug. 28

The Farallons: Original Americana-style music and favorites from Tom Waits; Crosby, Stills & Nash; and more from noon to 2 p.m. at Tips Roadside, 8445 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free. More information at 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com.

The Fabulous BioTones: Berkeley-based band performs blues, pop and rock music from 1 to 4 p.m. at Brewsters Beer Garden, 229 Water St. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com.

Pete Sawyer and The Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang: Grateful Dead music from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com/calendar.

Monday, Aug. 29

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Crafts, songs, stories and more for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Space exploration theme. Admission is $7 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

The Rubinoos: The power pop/pop rock band closes the Tuesdays in the Plaza season with a concert from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3T8Nw93.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

“Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition”: Iggy Pop narrates the Great Art on Screen documentary at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $16. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Carlos Herrera Band: Diverse styles of Latin music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wine & Sunset Series at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-528-9463, prwinery.com/winery-events.

Pedal Steel Extravaganza: Peacetown performance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. More information at peacetown.org.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Saul Goodman’s Klezmer Band: Jewish Music Series at Sonoma State University opens with a performance of music for weddings, rituals and celebrations at 5:30 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

“Back to the Future”: The 1985 science fiction film featuring a time-traveling DeLorean closes the Summer on the Square season at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Event begins at 6 p.m. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Friday, Sept. 2

Art Trails preview reception: Annual preview of dozens of Sonoma County Art Trails works and an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. Through Oct. 22. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Pi Jacobs Trio: Americana and roots music at the outdoor stage at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

Jeffrey Halford & The Healers: “Soul Crusade” record release party begins at 7 p.m. at the Outdoor Sunset Series at Rancho Nicasio, 1 Old Rancheria Road, Nicasio. Free; suggested $15 donation. More information at 415-662-2219, bit.ly/3PHXHhN.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Bands on the Basin: Live music with The Soul Shake, IrieFuse and Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Petaluma Turning Basin, 54 E. Washington St. Floathouse open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations accepted. More information at thefloathousepetaluma.org.

“Fun Home”: Left Edge Theatre opens its season with the Tony Award-winning musical about a young lesbian growing up in rural Pennsylvania. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre of Santa Rosa, 528 Seventh St. Tickets are $15 to $40. Through Sept. 18. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue: British singer/songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Shaggy: Jamaican reggae musician performs at 2 p.m. at a pool party at The Event at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $100. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Leon Bridges: Soul singer’s tour with Little Dragon opens at 7 p.m. at Oxbow RiverStage, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa. Tickets are $59.50 to $129.50. More information at oxbowriverstage.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette