Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 26-Sept. 4, 2022

Visit art and food festivals, hear local and touring bands perform live, see beloved movies at outdoor screenings and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 26

Healdsburg Arts Festival: Three days of fine art and crafts, live music, dance, theater, poetry, kids’ art activities and more. From 4 to 7 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. Through Aug. 28. More information at 707-431-1970, bit.ly/3Crhu2j.

David Luning: The singer/songwriter performs original Americana music with his band. Concert from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Phyllis Meshulam: The former Sonoma County Poet Laureate launches her anthology, “The Freedom of New Beginnings: Poems of Witness and Vision from Sonoma County, California,” at 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free; registration requested. More information at bit.ly/3woGdAs.

Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer: “The Wrong Party Tour” opens at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Breland opens the show. Tickets are $30 to $105. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Encanto”: Disney’s Oscar-winning computer-animated musical fantasy comedy screens at dusk on the lower lawn at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-3298, bit.ly/3KhqEjD.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festival: Entertainment on three stages; art and crafts; food; beer, cider and wine tasting; and kids’ activities. Held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Watts Ranch, 16855 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Tickets are $12 to $40. Through Aug. 28. More information at bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

Buena Vista 165th Anniversary Celebration: Buena Vista Winery marks its 165th anniversary with a sparkling wine master class, wine tasting, live music, cake and more. Event begins at 11 a.m. at the winery, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma. Tickets are $100. More information at buenavistawinery.com/events.

NAPA/NOLA: Mini festival of classic New Orleans music and Cajun food opens at noon at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Performers include Rebirth Brass Band, Raw Oyster Cult and Leo Nocentelli. Tickets are $59 to $65, VIP $99 to $110. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Moonlight Brewing Company 30th Anniversary Party: Celebrate from noon to 10 p.m. as Moonlight Brewing Co., 3350 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, marks its 30-year anniversary. The Timothy O’Neil Band performs from 2 to 4 p.m., Sol Horizon from 6 to 9 p.m. Plus kids’ activities and food trucks. Free. More information at 707-755-4951, bit.ly/3AhOebp.

Jeff Watts: Reception for the Forestville artist’s “a little of this a little of that” exhibit of small paintings. Event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Free. Through Oct. 2. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com/shows.

“The Mighty Ducks”: Movies on the Green presents the sports comedy about a misfit kids’ hockey team at 5 p.m. at Weill Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, free for kids 12 and younger (with ticket). More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Stella Heath Quartet: Jazz music series features the music of Nat King Cole and The King Cole Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

The Bacon Brothers: Michael and Kevin Bacon’s “Out of Memory Tour” features a blend of folk, rock, soul and country influences. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $55 to $95. Through Aug. 28. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Kiry Shabazz: Award-winning stand-up comic headlines the North Coast Comedy show at 10:15 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Also Aivy Cordova and Juan Carlos. Tickets are $25. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Sunday, Aug. 28

The Farallons: Original Americana-style music and favorites from Tom Waits; Crosby, Stills & Nash; and more from noon to 2 p.m. at Tips Roadside, 8445 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free. More information at 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com.

The Fabulous BioTones: Berkeley-based band performs blues, pop and rock music from 1 to 4 p.m. at Brewsters Beer Garden, 229 Water St. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com.

Pete Sawyer and The Left Hand Monkey Wrench Gang: Grateful Dead music from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com/calendar.