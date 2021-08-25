Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 27-Sept. 5, 2021

Art shows, theater performances and a Tough Mudder competition are on the calendar this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, Aug. 27

“Patty from HR: A Zoom with a View”: Opening night for this theater performance starring Michael Phillis at Main Stage West. Show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and at 5 p.m. on Sundays through Sept. 11. Tickets start at $20. 104 North Main St., Sebastopol. For more information, visit mainstagewest.com.

Plaza Concert Series: Performance by electric blues band Tommy Castro and the Painkillers at the Cloverdale Downtown Plaza. Street fair starts at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. 112 Broad St., Cloverdale. For more information, visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, Aug. 28

“Road Trip Outdoor Music Series”: First of two nights to see horns performances by Dave Koz and Friends at Blue Note. Shows start at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, and at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $45. 1030 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com.

Tough Mudder: Participants work to conquer obstacles during this two-day series of Tough Mudder challenges at Sonoma Raceway, with events ranging from a 10-mile course to a half-mile course for kids. Challenges start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Registration is $119 for the full course and $25 for kids. 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. For more information, visit toughmudder.com/events/sonoma.

Salute to the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation: Closing reception for this art show at Laguna Environmental Center, featuring watercolors and photography by Julianne Sooley. Open from 3-5 p.m. Admission is free. 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit lagunafoundation.org.

“Something’s Coming ... Something Good”: An afternoon of musical theater at Occidental Center for the Arts, featuring selections from “Wizard of Oz,” “West Side Story,” “Hair” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children age 15 and younger. 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Aug. 29

“Remember When Rock Was Young”: See the Santa Rosa Symphony perform this Elton John tribute at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Show starts at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $37. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit bit.ly/2XKCwq6.

Natural Inspirations II: Final day to see this art show at Toby’s Art Gallery, featuring paintings by Wendy Goldberg and Clark Mitchell, ceramics by Bruno Kark and Randy Snyder and woodwork by Robert Vorhis. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 11250 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. For more information, visit tobysfeedbarn.com.

Monday, Aug. 30

“Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss”: Last day to see this art show at Calabi Gallery. Open from noon to 5 p.m. 456 Tenth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit bit.ly/3B3yszE.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Buddy Guy with Ally Venable: Performance by blues artist Buddy Guy with Ally Venable at Uptown Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $80. 1350 Third St., Napa. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Friday, Sept. 3

“Galatea”: First night to see this science-fiction play at Spreckels Performing Arts Center. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays through Sept. 19. Tickets are $26 and $12 for children, with discounts for seniors and students. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. For more information, visit spreckelsonline.com.

“We the People”: Opening reception for this art exhibit “exploring the promise, shortcomings and failures of our current state of government to ensure the inclusivity of all citizens” at Santa Rosa Arts Center. Runs from 5-7 p.m. 312 South A St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Saturday, Sept. 4

“I and You” and “Beautiful Monsters”: First night to see two one-act plays, “I and You” and “Beautiful Monsters,” at Left Edge Theatre. Show begins at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays through Sept. 19. Tickets start at $22. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com.

Summer at the Green: Performance by soul/R&B/rock/pop/funk band Tower of Power at the Green Music Center. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

“The Architecture of Nature”: Opening reception for this art exhibit, featuring cracked linen water sculpture and botanical carvings by Roberta Ahrens at Paul Mahder Gallery. Runs from 4-7 p.m. Admission is free. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, visit paulmahdergallery.com.

Sunday, Sept. 5

“Dancing at Dusk”: This outdoor dance performance presented by New World Ballet is accompanied by a Sally Tomatoes dinner at Sonoma Mountain Village. Reception begins at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. and music and dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $65, with discounts for children. 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. For more information, visit bpt.me/5178767.