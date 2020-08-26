Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 28 - Sept. 6, 2020

Stay engaged and entertained with plenty of activities you can enjoy from your living room couch.

Friday, August 28

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band: The Cloverdale Arts Alliance presents a virtual pop-up concert by Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band. 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/FridayNightLiveAtThePlaza.

Saturday, August 29

“The Manchurian Candidate” film fundraiser: Explore the intricacies of “The Manchurian Candidate,” the 1962 political thriller, to benefit Sister District Project. 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. $20.20 donation. For more information, visit sisterdistrict.com/volunteer/sonoma-county-east/.

Sunday, August 30

Tasting in the Dark: Virtual wine tasting from Balletto Vineyards with food pairings, tips and cooking ideas. 4 p.m. online. Benefits Earle Baum Center of the Blind. Free event; purchase wine tastings from Balletto’s website. For more information, visit earlebaum.org.

Monday, August 31

“Virtually Anything Goes”: Graton Gallery’s final day of “Virtually Anything Goes,” an online art exhibit with art from 80 local artists. Online, free. For more information, visit gratongallery.net.

Tuesday, September 1

Virtual Art in the Park: Final day to view the Petaluma Arts Association’s virtual art gallery, highlighting different creators every day. Online, free. For more information, visit virtualartinthepark.org.

Wednesday, September 2

Wine Industry Sales Symposium: Symposium on how to survive and thrive during the pandemic as an industry. Continues Sept. 3. 9 a.m. to noon online. Free. For more information, visit 3tierwine.com/symposium.php.

Virtual author event — Nolan Higdon: Author Nolan Higdon discusses his book “The Anatomy of Fake News,” presented by Napa Bookmine. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free, $5 suggested donation. For more information, visit facebook.com/NapaBookmine.

Thursday, September 3

Jennie Lee: Copperfield’s Books presents Jennie Lee, author of “Spark Change,” a book of questions for spiritual evolution. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Friday, September 4

SWEAT: Opening night of SWEAT, the winner of the 2017 Pulitzer prize, presented by Left Edge Theatre. 8 p.m. on Zoom, more dates available. $25 single tickets, $15 for Thursdays and for recordings available Sept. 15. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com

Saturday, September 5

FREE Virtual Paint Party: Painting class presented by El Comalito Collective Cultural Arts Center in Vallejo. Noon online. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1203745033315656/.

Sunday, September 6

Joel Schick: HopMonk Tavern Sonoma presents singer/songwriter Joel Schick. 691 Broadway, Sonoma. 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit hopmonk.com.