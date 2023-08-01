Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 4 - 13, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 1, 2023, 1:00PM
Learn about Snoopy’s trip to space, enjoy live music outdoors, dance at a DJ disco party and visit with farm animals while snacking on apple-inspired food at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Aug. 4

“Wild Things”: Artwork celebrating the natural world, with a percentage of sales benefiting the Safari West Wildlife Foundation. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Artwork by Carolyn Wilson, Suki Diamond, Diane Schoenrock and Stephen Heagan. Free. Through Aug. 26. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Poyntlyss Sistars: Rockin’ show band performs at Party on the Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. Free. More information at tinyurl.com/397r8r9s.

NorCal Brew Fest: Sonoma County Fair continues through Aug. 13, with a Brew Fest offering more than 50 different craft brews and ciders, plus live music by party band Wonder Bread 5. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $59 to $69, including fair admission. More information at sonomacountyfair.com/pages/norcal-brew-fest.

O and The Riots: Live music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Friday Night Music Series on the patio at Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery, 389 Fourth St. E., Sonoma. Tickets, $15 at the door, include a glass of wine. More information at 707-933-3201, pdne.ws/3OEsU8n.

Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble: Zydeco and blues at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza, Cloverdale. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, Aug. 5

CatVideoFest 2023: Real-life cat antics captured on video. Film screens at 1:30 p.m. at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. (Also 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 1 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13 at Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol). Tickets are $10 to $12.25, with a percentage donated to Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County. More information at 707-525-8909, santarosacinemas.com/summerfield.

Mike Massimino: Former NASA astronaut and other guests discuss Snoopy’s continued role with NASA and how Snoopy went to space with Massimino. Event begins at 2 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Sold out. Massimino’s book signing and meet-and-greet starts at 3 p.m., included with museum admission of $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, pdne.ws/43SFAx1.

“Anticipating Abstract Expressionism”: Opening reception celebrates works by artists including Walter Kuhlman and Robert McChesney from 3 to 7 p.m. at Calabi Gallery, 456 10th St., Santa Rosa. Free. Through Sept. 30. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

“The Secret Life of Victorian Homes … As Told By Their Interiors”: New three-part series looks at how modern life changed the Victorian age in Petaluma. Petalumans of Yesteryear presentation begins at 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $16. Through Aug. 19. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

Collective exhibition: Opening reception for the 26-member art show from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through Sept. 25. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Artists’ Talk: “Stars & Stripes: A Show on the American Flag” closes with a discussion of the works by local artists at 5:30 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Suite 101, Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com.

Just for Laughs Comedy Night: “Chicago Steve” Barkley headlines a show also featuring Pat McCoy and Gabriel Alexander. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale Tickets are $35 to $40. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Momotombo SF: Ten-piece band featuring former members of Santana and Malo perform Latin jazz and rock at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Gimme Gimme Disco: DJ dance party inspired by ABBA begins at 9 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $18. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Bodega Fire Big Event BBQ: Bodega Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 17184 Bodega Highway, Bodega. Parade at 10:30 a.m., live music from 11 a.m., with country band Train Wreck Junction headlining at 2 p.m. Free; barbecue plates are $15 to $20. More information at 707-876-9438, bodegafire.org.

David Correa Trio: Latin and world guitar performance at Sundays in the Plaza summer music series from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza in Healdsburg. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3qyi36d.

Arts open house: Open house from 2 to 6 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. Event includes live jazz, blues and rock by Quintessence (from 2 to 4 p.m.) plus art-making, displays and exhibits, film shorts and a sale of more than 1,100 vintage movie posters. Free. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Burrows and Dilbeck: Pop, funk and rhythm and blues at Live at Juilliard summer music series from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, pdne.ws/3OlOAoq.

Monday, Aug. 7

J.C. Smith: Guitarist and vocalist joins The Blues Defenders for Blue Mondays at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Loretta Lynn tribute show: “Always Loretta” features the original Coalminers Band at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Free concert with fair admission of $12 to $20, premium seats are $25. More information at pdne.ws/3KnXG2T.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Tru Lyric: Hip-hop and rap artist performs at Luther Locals Live at the Luther Burbank Center plaza, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. Free. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Danny Click and The Hell Yeahs: Rock and Americana music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza at the Healdsburg Plaza in Healdsburg. Free. More information at pdne.ws/424D3yO.

Carlitos Medrano and Sabor De Mi Cuba: Sonoma Valley Jazz Society presents the Afro-Cuban roots performer from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza in Sonoma. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3YxcYZb.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

The Spread Eagles: Peacetown summer concert series hosts the 1980s power trio from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Crooked Goat, 120 Morris St., No. 120, The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free, donations accepted. More information at peacetown.org.

West Side Stories: “Parenthood” is the theme for the community storytelling forum at 7:30 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western St., Petaluma. Sold out. Stand-by tickets are $21.50. More information at davepokornypresents.com/west-side-stories.

Thursday, Aug. 10

The Soul Section: Funk and soul music of the 1960s and ’70s at the KRSH Backyard Concerts series at 6 p.m. at The Krush, 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2023.

Hey Jude: Beatles tribute band plus other music of the 1960s and ’70s. Performance from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green in Windsor. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3Wx1fsc.

Monster Truck Show: Giant-size trucks take over the Chris Beck Arena at 7 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fair, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $25 plus fair admission of $12 to $20 (free for kids 6 and younger). Also 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12. More information at pdne.ws/3DFWDHG.

Los Lonely Boys: Grammy-winning “Texican” rock group brings “The Brotherhood Tour” to Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Also Thee Sinseers and The Altons. Tickets are $30 to $105. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/los-lonely-boys.

Friday, Aug. 11

The Mad Maggies: World rock and folk fusion band from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido. Admission is $5. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

KRCB benefit concert: Performers include rock/Americana band Leroy from the North, outlaw country artist Sara Petite and singer-songwriter Season Ammons. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

China Cats: Grateful Dead tribute band performs two sets at Spancky’s Bar, 8201 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at mrhatpresents.com/event-calendar.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Gravenstein Apple Fair: Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new Apple Alley, arts and crafts, food, kids’ activities, farm animals, beer, wine and cider and live music on two stages. Attend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10 to $30, free for kids 5 and younger. Through Aug. 13. More information at gravensteinapplefair.com.

Wine Country Distillery Festival: Regional distilled spirits, food and live music from noon to 4 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $91, $151 VIP, $20 for designated drivers. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Artstart open house: Art show and silent auction benefit for the arts nonprofit for Sonoma County youth. Visit from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Artstart Studio, 317 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.

Paper Birds: Pop-up band performs Americana and more from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts amphitheater, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $27 to $32. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

