Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 6-15, 2021

Concerts, plays and wine are on the agenda this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, Aug. 6

“The Days Between”: Performances by Bay Area bands honor Grateful Dead co-founder and musical icon Jerry Garcia. Acts include the Dark Star Orchestra, David Nelson Band, Stu Allen & Friends, Full Moonalice, Whiskey Family Band and others. Continues Saturday, Aug. 7. Black Oak Ranch, Highway 101, Laytonville. Tickets start at $150. For more information, visit daysbetweenfest.com.

Guerneville First Friday: Enjoy music, local food and art at more than a dozen galleries for downtown Guerneville’s Art Walk. 4-7 p.m. For more information, visit riverartsandmedia.com.

Art Trails Reception at Corrick's: Sonoma County Art Trails is returning. Celebrate with a First Friday art event at the gallery at Corrick’s. 5-7 p.m. 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit corricks.com/events and to RSVP, visit bit.ly/3ya7vcE.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Petaluma Music Festival: Performances from headliners The Motet and Monophonics and other local bands at the 14th annual music festival at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. 11:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. General admission is $55. For more information, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Comedy Under the Stars: Laugh all night with comedian Marc Yaffee at Reel and Brand restaurant in Sonoma. 8 p.m. $20 tickets. 401 Grove St., Sonoma. For more information, visit bit.ly/3rSkZr8.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Summer Concert Series — The Musers and Familiar Strangers: Live music in an outdoor amphitheater at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Features folk band The Musers and Americana band Familiar Strangers. 4 p.m. $25 tickets, $20 for OCA members. 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org and click on events, then calendar of events.

Summer Supper Winemaker Dinner: Visit Balletto Vineyards for a summer farm-to-table, six-course dinner with plenty of wine and enjoyment. Featuring music from Heartwood Trio. 5-8 p.m. General admission price is $125, members $100. 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit ballettovineyards.com and click on events, then calendar of events.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Emily Willingham — Online: Hear from science writer and journalist Emily Willingham, author of “Phallacy,” a witty book that covers “life lessons from the animal penis.” 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com and click on events.

Thursday, Aug. 12

“Love, Loss and What I Wore”: This heartfelt play presented by 6th Street Playhouse considers the human experience and what clothes can do for us. 7:30 p.m. Through Aug. 29. Tickets start at $18. 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com/show/love-loss-and-what-i-wore.

Summer concert with Brotherly Mud: Americana band Brotherly Mud of Sacramento performs at the Marin Art and Garden Center. 5 p.m. Tickets are $15. 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Ross. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3xnNZIc.

Friday, Aug. 13

“Road Trip!”: Visit Jack London State Historic Park for a night of song and dance with Transcendence Theatre Company’s musical vacation, “Road Trip!” Tickets $49-$129. More dates available. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org/roadtrip.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Gravenstein Apple Fair Benefit Concert: Local bands, local apples and other food and local fun at this benefit concert to raise money for next year’s Gravenstein Apple Fair. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $75. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol. For more information, visit farmtrails.org/gravenstein-apple-fair.

The MUSE: Annual MUSE event at the Sonoma Community Center will feature an auction, cocktails, food, dancing and celebration of this year’s muse, Kevin McNeely of the Sonoma International Film Festival. 5 p.m. red carpet kickoff begins. $225 tickets. 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/muse.

Stone Barn Farm Sunset Sip and Stroll: Enjoy some wine and explore Stone Barn Farm, a historic vineyard near downtown Sonoma. 5-7 p.m. Admission is $175. 19651 Seventh St. E., Sonoma. For more information, visit bit.ly/3jcWb9a.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Music from the Vines: Enjoy fresh wood-fired pizza, local wine and two sets of music by The Pebbles at Little Vineyards Family Winery and Tasting Room. 1 p.m. Tickets start at $110. 15188 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. For more information and to buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3fsUaVg.

Matt Nathanson: Performance by singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson held at Oxbow RiverStage to benefit Alainas Voice, a mental health organization. Doors open at 5 p.m., concert starts at 6 p.m. $25 tickets. 1100 West St., Napa. For more information, visit oxbowriverstage.com.