Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 7-16, 2020

Tired of binging the same Netflix shows or looking for something new to do before summer ends? Here are some events — held both online and in-person — happening here in Sonoma County.

Friday, Aug. 7

Cakebread Cellars Virtual Current Release Tasting: Cakebread Cellars is offering virtual wine tastings. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets cost $220 for a collection of four hand-picked wines delivered to your front door. For more information and to see additional tasting dates, visit tinyurl.com/yxdb3yaa.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Sonoma County’s Got Talent! Virtual Variety Show: The Occidental Center for the Arts is hosting its third “Virtual Variety Show” featuring local artists, musicians and actors. 8 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/events.

Occidental Center for the Arts Gallery Members’ Exhibit: The Occidental Center for the Arts is reopening its in-person gallery. Face coverings are required for entry. Noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays. 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. For more information and additional dates, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/gallery.

Monday, Aug. 10

How to Draw Snoopy: Celebrate Snoopy’s birthday and the evolution of the beloved cartoon beagle with this online art class, hosted by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates staff artist Mary Shyne. 1-2 p.m. on Zoom. Advance registration required. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit schulzmuseum.org/calendar or call 707-284-1272.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Art in the Time of COVID: The Santa Rosa Arts Center presents this online art exhibit that features the work of local artists as the county continues to shelter-in-place. Ongoing through Sept. 30. For more information and to view the exhibit, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Vino@Home — Papapietro Perry Virtual Tasting Experience: Join Papapietro Perry Winery for this virtual wine tasting. 4-5 p.m. on Zoom. For more information and to purchase your tasting kit, visit papapietro-perry.com.

Friday, Aug. 14

Best Night Ever: Transcendence Theatre Company is presenting “I Hope You Dance,” the third production in their 2020 Best Night Ever Online Virtual Season. The free show is a compilation of eight years of live performances. 7 p.m. pre-show, 7:30 p.m. showtime for evening shows; 1:30 p.m. preshow, 2 p.m. showtime for matinees. For more information and to reserve an online pass, visit transcendencetheatre.org/best-night-ever-online/.

Saturday, Aug. 15

David Udolf Trio: Hotel Healdsburg’s Summer Music Series returns for the month of August, featuring this classical piano trio led by keyboard player David Udolf. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit hotelhealdsburg.com.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Fair Food Frenzy: Organizers for the Sonoma County Fair and vendors are hosting the final day of their drive-thru restaurant, featuring classic fair foods like corn dogs, cotton candy and funnel cake. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Enter the Sonoma County Fairgrounds through Gate 2 off Bennett Valley Road. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com/fair/fair-food.php.