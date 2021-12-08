Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 10-19, 2021

ANTONIE BOESSENKOOL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 7, 2021, 7:03PM
After holiday events were canceled last year, there are plenty of festive things to do in Sonoma County with family and friends. See a Christmas-themed play, watch a festive boat parade or savor the sounds of the season at a holiday concert.

Friday, Dec. 10

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: Mayhem, hilarity and the true spirit of Christmas as a couple struggle to put on a church Christmas pageant with a cast of troublesome kids. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Book sale: Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E St., Santa Rosa. Gently used books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and more. Free admission. Through Dec. 12. More information at bit.ly/3y0I7H2.

Petaluma Readers Theatre: Holiday presentation features Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” and Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” Performance begins at 7 p.m. at 90 Jessie Lane, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. Through Dec. 11. More information at brownpapertickets.com/event/5318951.

Occidental Community Choir: “Harmony” holiday concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $15, free for kids 12 and younger. Through Dec. 12. More information at 707-872-7251, occidentalchoir.org.

“The Nutcracker”: The Petaluma School of Ballet presents its 35th anniversary performance of the holiday classic. Ballet opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $22-$32. Through Dec. 12. More information at petalumaschoolofballet.com/nutcracker2021.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Tommy Castro and The Painkillers: Record release show for the soul-blues rocker’s “Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town — A Blues Odyssey” begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Blues artist Volker Strifler opens the show. Tickets are $38-$43. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

THUGZ “Holidaze” Party: Celebrate the holiday season with the cosmic Americana and old-time psychedelic band Tribal Hippie Underground Zone. Event is from 2-5 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido. Free admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Artists’ reception: Gallery Route One hosts an opening reception for featured artists Mimi Abers, Bruce Mitchell and Ashley Garr, whose works are on display through Jan. 16. Reception is from 3-5 p.m., with artist talks at 3 p.m., at the gallery, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Free admission. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Santa Rosa Junior College Symphonic Band and Orchestra: “Four Corners” concert follows the architecture and meaning of the number “four,” with various pieces from the Southwest Four Corners region. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium on campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Sold out. More information at music.santarosa.edu/events.

Gingerbread doghouse workshop: Create Snoopy’s doghouse from gingerbread during a parent-and-child workshop for grades prekindergarten and up from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. The fee is $35 per child. Registration, information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“Elf, The Musical, Jr.”: Left Edge Theatre presents Buddy the Elf’s quest to find his identity and share the true meaning of Christmas. The comedy opens at 7 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$25. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com/elf.

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade: Petaluma Yacht Club presents a flotilla of boats and watercraft lighted for the holidays. Parade arrives at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Petaluma Turning Basin. Free. More information at visitpetaluma.com.

Emerald Cup Harvest Ball: Cannabis celebration features live music with numerous performers including Big Wild and Trevor Hall. Also cannabis panels, a marketplace, consumption lounges and more at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. General admission hours are noon to 10 p.m. Two-day passes are $125 - $849. Through Dec. 12. More information at theemeraldcup.com.

“The Polar Express”: The 2004 children’s Christmas adventure returns to the big screen for a pajama party showing at 10 a.m. at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $7. More information at 707-586-5996, bit.ly/3ECmBe0.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Holiday concert: The “Second Sunday” pipe-organ concert highlights “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols,” with Paul Blanchard as choir director and organist. Performance begins at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

“Encanto”: Disney’s computer-animated film featuring a young Columbian girl frustrated that she’s the only one in her family without magical powers. Presented in Spanish with English subtitles. Showtime is 3 p.m. at The Clover Theater, 121 E. First St., Cloverdale. Tickets are $11. More information at avfilmsociety.org/events/encanto-en-espanol.

Jamey Johnson: Eleven-time Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $55-$80. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Symphony Pops: Santa Rosa Symphony presents “Holly Jolly Pops,” with a holiday tribute to Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters. Show features The Swing Dolls, singer D. Scott Eads, Santa Claus and a singalong. Showtime is 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37-$90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Healdsburg Community Band: Concert featuring popular and classical holiday favorites begins at 7 p.m. at Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University Ave., Healdsburg. Jon Saler, conductor. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at healdsburgcommunityband.org.

Monday, Dec. 13

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: Chevy Chase stars in the 1989 Christmas comedy featured at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma as part of the monthly Vintage Film Series. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

The California Honeydrops: Rhythm and blues band performs at 8 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Sold out. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org

Mat & Savanna Shaw: Father-daughter duo presents “The Joy of Christmas” concert, with carols and songs of hope and inspiration. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$29. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

“The Danish Collector — Delacroix to Gauguin”: Art documentary featuring works by Impressionists from Denmark’s Ordrupgaard Collection. Showtimes are 1 and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $16. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Thursday, Dec. 16

35th anniversary of Windham Hill’s “Winter Solstice”: Original and traditional acoustic music, plus the VOENA Children’s Choir. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Dec. 17

“A Christmas Carol, the Musical”: A musical version of the holiday classic, presented by the Roustabout Theater Apprentice Program. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Carston Cabaret, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16-$26. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition: Display of decorative gingerbread houses in various categories, from kids to professionals. Visit from 1-9 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma Ballroom, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free admission. Through Dec. 19. More information at bit.ly/3lGkONS.

Holiday Happy Hour Open House: The nonprofit Lost Church hosts a gathering from 6-9 p.m. with live music by Josh Windmiller, Michele Kappel, Joshua James Jackson and Bryce Dow-Williamson. Located at 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Free admission, donations accepted. Reservations requested at thelostchurch.org.

“Dancing Through the Snow”: Santa Rosa Dance Theater production features holiday classics including “The Nutcracker Suite.” Opens at 7 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $27-$33. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Saturday, Dec. 18

“The Snow Maiden”: The Sonoma Conservatory of Dance presents the Russian folk ballet of love and magic at 1 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $12-$22. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-938-1424, sonomaconservatoryofdance.org/events.

Sonoma Bach: Performance of early Christmas music from “The New Oxford Book of Carols” begins at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. “Bachgrounder” talk starts at 7:25 p.m. Jenni Samuelson, soprano, and Phebe Craig, organist. Tickets are $15-$28. Through Dec. 19. More information at 877-914-2224, sonomabach.org.

“A Christmas in Vienna”: Violinist Kyle Craft and pianist John Simon present the music and culture of 19th-century Vienna. Performance time is 2 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at bit.ly/3m4V79Z.

“The Nutcracker — The Best Bits”: Sebastopol Ballet presents a shortened, one-act version of the holiday classic. Opening-day performances are at 11 a.m. and 2 and 5 p.m. at the West County High School Theater, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $17-$30. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-824-8006, bit.ly/31L6Lzu.

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus: “Holigays Are Here … Again!” holiday concert features something for everyone, including a zany “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Showtime is 5 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets, $25-$85, benefit Face 2 Face in Sonoma County. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Rob Sudduth Quartet: Spirited music as part of the Healdsburg Jazz Swingin’ Holidays series. Performance is from 2-4 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza in downtown Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Sol Flamenco: Flamenco dance troupe performs at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Performers include guitarist Mark Taylor and guest singer Yuli Norrish, plus dancers Damien Alvarez and Joelle Goncalves. Tickets are $25-$65. Through Dec. 19. More information at the222.org/sol-flamenco.

Susan Sutton Trio: Healdsburg Jazz music series features original music, standards and rarely played tunes. Performance is from 5-8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights: Penngrove Social Firemen present the annual parade of lighted farm vehicles and tractor trailers at 6 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Penngrove. Free. More information at bit.ly/3pzA1kH.

Book launch: Graton resident Chris Riebli signs copies and reads from his latest book, “The Egg Man,” at 4 p.m. at the Occidental Community Cultural Center, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free admission. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Handel’s “Messiah”: The American Bach Soloists ensemble performs the perennial holiday classic at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Jeffrey Thomas, director. Tickets are $35-$95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

The Christmas Jug Band: Bay Area musicians provide tongue-in-cheek holiday cheer at 7 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

