Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 10-19, 2021

After holiday events were canceled last year, there are plenty of festive things to do in Sonoma County with family and friends. See a Christmas-themed play, watch a festive boat parade or savor the sounds of the season at a holiday concert.

Friday, Dec. 10

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: Mayhem, hilarity and the true spirit of Christmas as a couple struggle to put on a church Christmas pageant with a cast of troublesome kids. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Book sale: Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E St., Santa Rosa. Gently used books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and more. Free admission. Through Dec. 12. More information at bit.ly/3y0I7H2.

Petaluma Readers Theatre: Holiday presentation features Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” and Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” Performance begins at 7 p.m. at 90 Jessie Lane, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. Through Dec. 11. More information at brownpapertickets.com/event/5318951.

Occidental Community Choir: “Harmony” holiday concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $15, free for kids 12 and younger. Through Dec. 12. More information at 707-872-7251, occidentalchoir.org.

“The Nutcracker”: The Petaluma School of Ballet presents its 35th anniversary performance of the holiday classic. Ballet opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $22-$32. Through Dec. 12. More information at petalumaschoolofballet.com/nutcracker2021.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Tommy Castro and The Painkillers: Record release show for the soul-blues rocker’s “Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town — A Blues Odyssey” begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Blues artist Volker Strifler opens the show. Tickets are $38-$43. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

THUGZ “Holidaze” Party: Celebrate the holiday season with the cosmic Americana and old-time psychedelic band Tribal Hippie Underground Zone. Event is from 2-5 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido. Free admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Artists’ reception: Gallery Route One hosts an opening reception for featured artists Mimi Abers, Bruce Mitchell and Ashley Garr, whose works are on display through Jan. 16. Reception is from 3-5 p.m., with artist talks at 3 p.m., at the gallery, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Free admission. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Santa Rosa Junior College Symphonic Band and Orchestra: “Four Corners” concert follows the architecture and meaning of the number “four,” with various pieces from the Southwest Four Corners region. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium on campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Sold out. More information at music.santarosa.edu/events.

Gingerbread doghouse workshop: Create Snoopy’s doghouse from gingerbread during a parent-and-child workshop for grades prekindergarten and up from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. The fee is $35 per child. Registration, information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“Elf, The Musical, Jr.”: Left Edge Theatre presents Buddy the Elf’s quest to find his identity and share the true meaning of Christmas. The comedy opens at 7 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$25. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com/elf.

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade: Petaluma Yacht Club presents a flotilla of boats and watercraft lighted for the holidays. Parade arrives at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Petaluma Turning Basin. Free. More information at visitpetaluma.com.

Emerald Cup Harvest Ball: Cannabis celebration features live music with numerous performers including Big Wild and Trevor Hall. Also cannabis panels, a marketplace, consumption lounges and more at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. General admission hours are noon to 10 p.m. Two-day passes are $125 - $849. Through Dec. 12. More information at theemeraldcup.com.

“The Polar Express”: The 2004 children’s Christmas adventure returns to the big screen for a pajama party showing at 10 a.m. at Reading Cinemas, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $7. More information at 707-586-5996, bit.ly/3ECmBe0.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Holiday concert: The “Second Sunday” pipe-organ concert highlights “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols,” with Paul Blanchard as choir director and organist. Performance begins at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.