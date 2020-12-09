Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 11-20, 2020

The holiday season is in full swing in Sonoma County. Shop for gifts made by local artists, cook with Santa on Zoom or learn about the traditions of Hanukkah and more this week.

Friday, Dec. 11

Holiday Tea & Treats from Dry Creek Catering: Grab a to-go tea party at the Camellia Inn. Dry Creek Catering is putting together a holiday tea and treats set which can be enjoyed at home or on a picnic. Every Friday in December except Christmas. Pick up between 2 and 6 p.m. Order by the Wednesday before picking up. $100 for four people. For more information, visit camelliainn.com/events

Saturday, Dec. 12

Art, Crafts and Holiday Gifts Sale at 33Arts: Local artists will sell crafts, jewelry, art and other unique gifts. Outside of 33Arts, 3840 Finley Ave., Santa Rosa. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/39Q5yZD

Romp With the Beasts Virtual Fundraiser: Safari West hosts a virtual auction with art, toys and more. 5 - 6 p.m. online. Free registration. For more information, visit bit.ly/3qEuskS

SLAM 2020: A Virtual Teen Poetry Slam: Sonoma County Youth Poet Laureate Zoya Ahmed and other teen poets will be featured at this poetry slam. All ages are welcome to join. 3 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit events.sonomalibrary.org/event/4593642

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Pianist Gilbert Kalish leads an online concert featuring soprano Lisette Oropesa presented by the Green Music Center. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Pop-up Open Farm Stand: Bees N Blooms in Santa Rosa is having a pop-up farm stand with lavender and honey products. 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Continues Dec. 13. For more information, visit beesnblooms.com

Santa Fly-In: Santa Claus will visit the Pacific Coast Air Museum to meet with families. One Air Museum Way, Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. For more information, visit pacificcoastairmuseum.org/events

Sunday, Dec. 13

The Mysteries of Hanukkah: Reb Irwin Keller from Cotati will lead a mini-retreat celebrating Jewish traditions for Hanukkah. Noon to 3 p.m., 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. $118. For more information, visit bit.ly/3oyp9BB

SRS @ Home: Ring in the holiday season with the Santa Rosa Symphony, which will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Greensleeves” and more. 3 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org

Snowman Pizza: Learn how to make snowman pizzas with Santa and Bricoleur Vineyards. 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit bricoleurvineyards.com

Tuesday, Dec. 15

“A Sense of Place in Poetry”: Sebastopol Center for the Arts and Poetic License Sonoma present “A Sense of Place in Poetry,” a session on how to use the environment in poetry. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit sebarts.org

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Thursday, Dec. 17

“It’s a Wonderful Life”: A Live Radio Play: Raven Players present this classic Christmas tale as a live 1940s radio broadcast. 7:30 p.m. livestream. More dates available. $21 tickets. For more information, visit raventheater.org

Friday, Dec. 18

Gem Faire: A jewelry and bead show featuring tons of holiday gifts and beautiful pieces. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. $7 admission for the weekend, continues through Dec. 20. For more information, visit gemfaire.com

Saturday, Dec. 19

“Somewhere To Begin”: Occidental Community Choir presents “Somewhere To Begin,” a virtual concert of songs of hope. 7 p.m. on YouTube live. Free. For more information, visit occidentalchoir.org

Sunday, Dec. 20

Bobby Hutcherson – A Living Legacy: Healdsburg Jazz presents a celebration of Bobby Hutcherson, a renowned and accomplished jazz composer and musician. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org