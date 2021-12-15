Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 17-26, 2021

This is one of the last chances to take advantage of the festive holiday events happening around Sonoma County, from an outdoor skating show to “The Nutcracker.”

Friday, Dec. 17

Take 6: A cappella jazz and gospel group performs “A Christmas Celebration” at 6:30 and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $49-$95. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

“A Christmas Carol, the Musical”: A musical version of the holiday classic, presented by the Roustabout Theater Apprentice Program. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Carston Cabaret, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16-$26. Through Sunday. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition: Display of decorative gingerbread houses in various categories, kids to professionals. Visit from 1-9 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma Ballroom, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free admission. Through Sunday. More information at bit.ly/3lGkONS.

Holiday Happy Hour Open House: The Lost Church nonprofit theater and arts organization hosts a gathering from 6-9 p.m. with live music by Josh Windmiller, Michele Kappel, Joshua James Jackson and Bryce Dow-Williamson. Located at 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Free admission, donations accepted. Reservations requested at thelostchurch.org.

“Dancing Through the Snow”: Santa Rosa Dance Theater production features holiday classics including “The Nutcracker Suite.” Opens at 7 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $27-$33. Through Sunday. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Outdoor Holiday Skating Show: The Redwood Theatre Company presents shows at 3:45, 5 and 6:30 p.m. at the Redwood Empire Ice Arena, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Performances are on a synthetic ice theater outside Snoopy’s Home Ice. Free admission. More information at redwoodtheatrecompany.com.

“Comedy, Country, Christmas”: Show features Goth comic Oliver Graves and country artist Pete Stringfellow, known for his song “Santa Rosa,” at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $39. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas”: Holiday classics with artists including The Jellyfish Method, Map Quiz, Moms with Bangs and more. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

“The Snow Maiden”: The Sonoma Conservatory of Dance presents the Russian folk ballet of love and magic at 1 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $12-$22. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-938-1424, sonomaconservatoryofdance.org/events.

Sonoma Bach: Performance of early Christmas music from “The New Oxford Book of Carols” begins at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. “Bachgrounder” talk starts at 7:25 p.m. Jenni Samuelson, soprano, Phebe Craig, organist. Tickets are $15-$28. Through Sunday. More information at 877-914-2224, sonomabach.org.

“A Christmas in Vienna”: Violinist Kyle Craft and pianist John Simon present the music and culture of 19th century Vienna. Performance time is 2 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at bit.ly/3m4V79Z.

“The Nutcracker — The Best Bits”: Sebastopol Ballet presents a one-act version of the holiday classic. Opening-day performances are at 11 a.m. and 2 and 5 p.m. at the West County High School Theater, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $17-$30. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-824-8006, bit.ly/31L6Lzu.

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus: “Holigays Are Here … Again!” holiday concert features something for everyone, including a zany “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Showtime is 5 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets, $25-$85, benefit Face 2 Face in Sonoma County. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Rob Sudduth Quartet: Spirited music as part of the Healdsburg Jazz Swingin’ Holidays series. Performance is from 2-4 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza in downtown Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Sol Flamenco: Flamenco dance troupe performs at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Performers include guitarist Mark Taylor and guest singer Yuli Norrish, plus dancers Damien Alvarez and Joelle Goncalves. Tickets are $25-$65. Through Sunday. More information at the222.org/sol-flamenco.