Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 17-26, 2021

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 15, 2021, 11:31AM
Updated 2 hours ago

This is one of the last chances to take advantage of the festive holiday events happening around Sonoma County, from an outdoor skating show to “The Nutcracker.”

Friday, Dec. 17

Take 6: A cappella jazz and gospel group performs “A Christmas Celebration” at 6:30 and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $49-$95. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

“A Christmas Carol, the Musical”: A musical version of the holiday classic, presented by the Roustabout Theater Apprentice Program. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Carston Cabaret, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16-$26. Through Sunday. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition: Display of decorative gingerbread houses in various categories, kids to professionals. Visit from 1-9 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma Ballroom, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free admission. Through Sunday. More information at bit.ly/3lGkONS.

Holiday Happy Hour Open House: The Lost Church nonprofit theater and arts organization hosts a gathering from 6-9 p.m. with live music by Josh Windmiller, Michele Kappel, Joshua James Jackson and Bryce Dow-Williamson. Located at 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Free admission, donations accepted. Reservations requested at thelostchurch.org.

“Dancing Through the Snow”: Santa Rosa Dance Theater production features holiday classics including “The Nutcracker Suite.” Opens at 7 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $27-$33. Through Sunday. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Outdoor Holiday Skating Show: The Redwood Theatre Company presents shows at 3:45, 5 and 6:30 p.m. at the Redwood Empire Ice Arena, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Performances are on a synthetic ice theater outside Snoopy’s Home Ice. Free admission. More information at redwoodtheatrecompany.com.

“Comedy, Country, Christmas”: Show features Goth comic Oliver Graves and country artist Pete Stringfellow, known for his song “Santa Rosa,” at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $39. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas”: Holiday classics with artists including The Jellyfish Method, Map Quiz, Moms with Bangs and more. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

“The Snow Maiden”: The Sonoma Conservatory of Dance presents the Russian folk ballet of love and magic at 1 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $12-$22. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-938-1424, sonomaconservatoryofdance.org/events.

Sonoma Bach: Performance of early Christmas music from “The New Oxford Book of Carols” begins at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. “Bachgrounder” talk starts at 7:25 p.m. Jenni Samuelson, soprano, Phebe Craig, organist. Tickets are $15-$28. Through Sunday. More information at 877-914-2224, sonomabach.org.

“A Christmas in Vienna”: Violinist Kyle Craft and pianist John Simon present the music and culture of 19th century Vienna. Performance time is 2 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at bit.ly/3m4V79Z.

“The Nutcracker — The Best Bits”: Sebastopol Ballet presents a one-act version of the holiday classic. Opening-day performances are at 11 a.m. and 2 and 5 p.m. at the West County High School Theater, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $17-$30. Through Dec. 19. More information at 707-824-8006, bit.ly/31L6Lzu.

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus: “Holigays Are Here … Again!” holiday concert features something for everyone, including a zany “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Showtime is 5 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets, $25-$85, benefit Face 2 Face in Sonoma County. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Rob Sudduth Quartet: Spirited music as part of the Healdsburg Jazz Swingin’ Holidays series. Performance is from 2-4 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza in downtown Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Sol Flamenco: Flamenco dance troupe performs at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Performers include guitarist Mark Taylor and guest singer Yuli Norrish, plus dancers Damien Alvarez and Joelle Goncalves. Tickets are $25-$65. Through Sunday. More information at the222.org/sol-flamenco.

Susan Sutton Trio: Healdsburg Jazz series features original music, standards and rarely played tunes. Performance is from 5-8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, Dec. 19

“The Imaginative World of William Caldwell”: Western-themed wooden folk art carvings on display from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Final day of the exhibit. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

Valley of the Moon Chamber Ensemble: Holiday concert featuring music from the Renaissance to the 21st century. Performance begins at 3 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Community Church, 181 Chase St., Sonoma. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-938-4626, vomce.com.

Holiday stand-up comedy show: Headliner Emily Van Dyke joins four other comics for a show hosted by Mikel Nordstrom. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free admission. More information at 707-772-5478, roaring-donkey.com.

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights: Penngrove Social Firemen present the annual parade of lighted farm vehicles and tractor trailers at 6 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Penngrove. Free. More information at bit.ly/3pzA1kH.

Book launch: Graton resident Chris Riebli signs copies and reads from his latest book, “The Egg Man,” at 4 p.m. at the Occidental Community Cultural Center, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free admission. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Handel’s “Messiah”: The American Bach Soloists ensemble performs the perennial holiday classic at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Jeffrey Thomas, director. Tickets are $35-$95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

The Christmas Jug Band: Bay Area musicians provide tongue-in-cheek holiday cheer at 7 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net.

Monday, Dec. 20

Winter classes for kids: The Charles M. Schulz Museum offers classes in art, cooking, cartooning, animation, hands-on science and more. Virtual and in-person options. Various times. Fees start at $15. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Winter Lights Holiday Skate Rink: Ice skating on a synthetic rink in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. The 45-minute sessions begin hourly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fee is $8.50, including skate rental. By reservation only. Through Jan. 9. More information at visitsantarosa.com/downtown-winter-lights.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas tour featuring the Platinum-selling saxophonist, plus Jonathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun and Rebecca Jade. Concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49-$69. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The Nutcracker”: The Bolshoi Ballet performs the holiday classic, with screenings at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $16-$21. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Dimond Saints: The Oakland-based dance/electronic music duo performs at 9:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25-$27. More information at bit.ly/3yrSCmL.

Friday, Dec. 24

Holiday carriage rides: Free horse-drawn carriage rides offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Depot Park in Historic Railroad Square, 9 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Weather permitting. Plus live music and a photo booth. More information at railroadsquare.net.

“A Fairy Merry Holly Jolly Christmas”: Cloverdale Performing Arts Center presents a family holiday show that visits the North Pole. Written by Bonnie Jean Colquhoun Shelton. Prerecorded streamed event runs 45 minutes. Tickets are $10 per viewing link. Available through Dec. 31. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove: More than 200 lighted trees decorated by local residents and groups are on display at the Windsor Town Green through Dec. 31. The path begins at the northeast corner of the Town Green, near Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway. Free. More information at people4parkswindsor.org.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cirque de Bohème: New holiday production, “Behind the Mirror,” features 1920s Parisian circus acts, with magic, mime, music and mystery. Showtimes are 3 and 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $28-$38. Through Dec. 26. More information at cirquedeboheme.com.

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: The 29th annual Jewish Christmas comedy show centered in a Chinese restaurant moves to virtual platforms with Zoom Livestream and YouTube Live. Showtime is 5 p.m. Tickets are $25-$50, with part of the proceeds benefiting charities. More information at 415-522-3737, koshercomedy.com.

“A Special Musical Holiday”: Roger and Diana Rhoten of Sebastiani Theatre host a lineup of local talent for an old-fashioned TV-style special filmed in 2020. Shown virtually; free. Performers include Tommy Thomsen and Sean Carscadden. Watch for Santa Claus. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Cole Panther: Singer-songwriter and guitarist performs Americana music from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the Beer Garden at HopMonk Tavern, 691 Broadway, Sonoma. Free admission. More information at 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com/sonoma.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette