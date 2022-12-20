Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 23, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023

Celebrate the holidays, ring in the New Year and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Dec. 23

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove: The Windsor Town Green features more than 200 themed, lighted trees decorated by local residents and groups. Visit through Dec. 31. The path begins at the northeast corner of the park, near Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway. Free. More information at people4parkswindsor.org.

Cookies and Cocoa with Santa and Mrs. Claus: Watch for Santa’s sleigh from noon to 3 p.m. outside the Express Factory Outlet at Petaluma Village Premium Outlets, 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-778-7452, bit.ly/3FMtLOG.

Rich Lee Brass Quartet: Music in Place Holiday Concert Series finale from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Sonoma Plaza. Free. More information at bit.ly/3WPHwmT.

Holiday caroling: Bring bells and instruments for the annual tradition of caroling in downtown Petaluma. Gather at 5 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free. More information at aqus.com/event/holiday-caroling.

“Elf”: Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the oversized elf in the 2003 holiday comedy screening at 5:30 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Also a Christmas singalong. Free, plus complimentary popcorn. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Bubbles & The Bard: Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents poetry, soliloquies, sonnets, music and song at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Tickets are $15. More information at visitpetaluma.com/event/bubbles-and-the-bard.

A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas: Classic holiday songs with Trebuchet, Gas Money, Phantom Motorkid, Moggs and more. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Sparkle and Shine in Railroad Square: Celebrate the holidays with horse and carriage rides, live entertainment and music by The Humdinger Band. Visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Railroad Depot Park, 9 W. Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. Weather permitting. More information at railroadsquare.net.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The 2000 live-action adaptation of the Dr. Seuss children’s holiday tale with Jim Carrey as the Grinch. Showtime is 11 a.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/coming-soon.

Living Nativity: Costumed role players gather around the manger with live animals from 3 to 5 p.m. at Sonoma State Historic Park’s Casa Grande courtyard on the Sonoma Plaza, 20 E. Spain St. Free. Donations taken for Homeless Action Sonoma. More information at 707-938-9560, bit.ly/3YEsZvH.

“The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols”: A holiday tradition returns with Christmas carols and readings of the Christmas story by interfaith communities. Program begins at 5 p.m. at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Face masks required. Free, with donations taken for South Coast Crisis Aid. More information at 707-884-1138, bit.ly/3ViE0Qy.

Chanukah Sushi Party: Holiday celebration for adults at 8 p.m. at the Joseph Weingarten Chabad Jewish Center, 2461 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Menorah lighting, music and more. Tickets are $50. More information at jewishsonoma.com/sushi.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Winter Lights Skating on the Square: Skate on synthetic ice during 45-minute sessions from noon to 8 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Tickets are $8.50. Reservations required. Through Dec. 31. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights.

Cirque de Bohème: Final performances of the winter show “Gypsy” begin at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Old-style 1920s French circus acts include aerialists, jugglers and tightrope walkers. Tickets are $29 to $42. More information at cirquedeboheme.com.

Chanukah Party and Game Night: Menorah lighting, kosher Chinese dinner and board games celebrate the last night of Chanukah. Event begins at 5 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, 205 Keller St. Tickets are $18. More information at jewishpetaluma.com/chinese.

NorthernLights: Winter lights art walk through tunnels and along pathways at the Luther Burbank Center for the Art’s Sculpture Garden, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Self-guided tours from dusk to 9:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Free. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org/northernlights.

Monday, Dec. 26

Holiday Wonderland Open House: Elaborate Christmas decor by designer Susan Bellach, live music with Sean Carscadden and complimentary cookies and cocoa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.