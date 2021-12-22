Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 24, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 22, 2021, 2:09PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 with a comedy show, live music or a family-friendly party.

Friday, Dec. 24

12-foot gingerbread house: Visit a towering holiday house made from 3,000 gingerbread bricks, with a rooftop featuring 500 peppermint candies. Display is open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Cogir, 91 Napa Road, Sonoma. Free admission. Through Jan. 15. Reservations required at 707-939-1500.

Holiday carriage rides: Free horse-drawn carriage rides offered from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Depot Park in Historic Railroad Square, 9 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, weather permitting. Plus live music and a photo booth. More information at railroadsquare.net.

“A Fairy Merry Holly Jolly Christmas”: Cloverdale Performing Arts Center presents a family holiday show that visits the North Pole. Written by Bonnie Jean Colquhoun Shelton. Pre-recorded streamed event runs 45 minutes. Tickets are $10 per viewing link. Available through Dec. 31. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove: More than 200 lighted trees decorated by local residents and groups are on display at the Windsor Town Green through Dec. 31. The path begins at the northeast corner of the Town Green, near Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway. Free. More information at people4parkswindsor.org.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cirque de Bohème: New holiday production, “Behind the Mirror,” features 1920s Parisian circus acts, with magic, mime, music and mystery. Showtimes are 3 and 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $28-$38. Through Sunday. More information at cirquedeboheme.com.

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: The 29th annual Jewish Christmas comedy show set in a Chinese restaurant moves to virtual platforms with livesteams on Zoom and YouTube Live. Showtime is 5 p.m. Tickets are $25-$50, with part of the proceeds benefiting charities. More information at 415-522-3737, koshercomedy.com.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Holiday open house: Visit the historic Sebastiani Theatre on the Sonoma Plaza, where designer Susan Bellach has created a festive holiday wonderland, including a “Tree of a Thousand Lights.” Live music and refreshments from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Monday, Dec. 27

Mud Lab: Mud-themed activities for kids include mud painting and mud mosaics at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Lab runs from 2-3 p.m.; museum is open from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission is $11-$14 adults, free for babies under 1 year. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Photography exhibit: Santa Rosa Photographic Society displays 45 images of landscapes, abstracts and creative photos at the Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Free admission. Through Jan. 28. More information at santarosaphotographicsociety.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

“Artistry in Wood”: Fine woodworking presented by the Sonoma County Woodworkers Association. The 33rd annual exhibition runs from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. through Jan. 9 at the Museum of Sonoma County, 475 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $7-$10, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Scott Capurro: “Year Ending Jokes Please” comedy show starts at 8 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Tickets are $20-$25. More information at 707-938-7204, bit.ly/3JfGRVx.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Petty Theft: San Francisco-based Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band performs at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Tickets are $25-$30. More information at 415-892-6200, seetickets.us/event/Petty-Theft/414167.

Enrique Chagoya and Kara Maria: “Double Trouble” exhibit reviews works by the Bay Area artist-couple and artists-activists. Open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $5-$10, free for ages 11 and younger. Closes Jan. 2. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Friday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Festival: Rio Nido Roadhouse hosts New Year’s Eve event with crafts for kids, plus live music with the Jen Tucker Band. Event runs from 2-7 p.m. Free admission. 14540 Canyon 2 Road. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

“Cyrano”: Lluis Valls stars as Cyrano de Bergerac in the tale of unrequited love. Members of North Bay jug band The Rivertown Skifflers join band leader Jared Emerson-Johnson as the onstage band. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets, including a champagne toast, are $30-$40. Through Jan. 16. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!: Watch for appearances from Snoopy as the Charles M. Schulz Museum hosts a holiday celebration for kids. Activities include crafts, a movie screening and more, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Balloon drops are at noon and 3 p.m. Tickets are $5-$12, free for kids 3 and younger; advance sales only. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

New Year’s Eve Gala Concert: San Francisco Symphony violinist Yun Chu, cellist Shu-Yi Pai and pianist Elizabeth Walter perform at 3 and 5 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $40-$50. More information at 707-778-4398, 2021nyeconcert.brownpapertickets.com.

Mischief Masquerade: North Bay Cabaret presents a New Year’s Eve R-rated variety show, live music, a silent disco, photo booth, tarot reader and food trucks. Indie/punk/Americana band The Crux headlines. Event begins at 8 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65-$75. More information at northbayevents.com.

New Year’s Eve Family Party: Buffet dinner, games, activities, balloon drop and more from 5-9 p.m. at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $20-$40. More information at 707-757-9038, visitepicenter.com/new-years-eve-family-party.

Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra: Indie, folk and blues band performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

The Brothers Comatose: Bluegrass and folk-rock band performs at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $43-$48. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza: Buffet dinner, stand-up comedy with Josh Argyle and headliner Paul Conyers, live music with The Rotten Tomatoes and midnight champagne toast. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Fee is $75-$100. More information at bit.ly/3pkERnb.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Dusty Green Bones Band: Electric newgrass band performs at 8 p.m. at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free admission. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

Met Opera Live: Jules Massenet’s French “Cendrillon” (“Cinderella”) shows at 10 a.m. at the Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Kitchen Gizmos & Gadgets: Sonoma food and wine writer Kathleen Thompson Hill displays unique and historic pieces from her extensive culinary collection from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Spotlight Gallery at the Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville. Admission is $5-$15. Through Jan. 16. More information at 707-944-0500, napavalleymuseum.org.

Shen Yun: “China Before Communism” showcases classical Chinese dance and music, with performances bringing legends to life. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco. Tickets are $80-$400. Through Jan. 9. More information at 888-633-6999, shenyun.com.

Kenny G: Best-selling jazz saxophonist and composer performs at 3 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $69-$119. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

