Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 24, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022

Say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 with a comedy show, live music or a family-friendly party.

Friday, Dec. 24

12-foot gingerbread house: Visit a towering holiday house made from 3,000 gingerbread bricks, with a rooftop featuring 500 peppermint candies. Display is open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Cogir, 91 Napa Road, Sonoma. Free admission. Through Jan. 15. Reservations required at 707-939-1500.

Holiday carriage rides: Free horse-drawn carriage rides offered from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Depot Park in Historic Railroad Square, 9 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, weather permitting. Plus live music and a photo booth. More information at railroadsquare.net.

“A Fairy Merry Holly Jolly Christmas”: Cloverdale Performing Arts Center presents a family holiday show that visits the North Pole. Written by Bonnie Jean Colquhoun Shelton. Pre-recorded streamed event runs 45 minutes. Tickets are $10 per viewing link. Available through Dec. 31. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove: More than 200 lighted trees decorated by local residents and groups are on display at the Windsor Town Green through Dec. 31. The path begins at the northeast corner of the Town Green, near Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway. Free. More information at people4parkswindsor.org.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cirque de Bohème: New holiday production, “Behind the Mirror,” features 1920s Parisian circus acts, with magic, mime, music and mystery. Showtimes are 3 and 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $28-$38. Through Sunday. More information at cirquedeboheme.com.

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: The 29th annual Jewish Christmas comedy show set in a Chinese restaurant moves to virtual platforms with livesteams on Zoom and YouTube Live. Showtime is 5 p.m. Tickets are $25-$50, with part of the proceeds benefiting charities. More information at 415-522-3737, koshercomedy.com.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Holiday open house: Visit the historic Sebastiani Theatre on the Sonoma Plaza, where designer Susan Bellach has created a festive holiday wonderland, including a “Tree of a Thousand Lights.” Live music and refreshments from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Monday, Dec. 27

Mud Lab: Mud-themed activities for kids include mud painting and mud mosaics at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Lab runs from 2-3 p.m.; museum is open from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission is $11-$14 adults, free for babies under 1 year. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Photography exhibit: Santa Rosa Photographic Society displays 45 images of landscapes, abstracts and creative photos at the Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Free admission. Through Jan. 28. More information at santarosaphotographicsociety.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

“Artistry in Wood”: Fine woodworking presented by the Sonoma County Woodworkers Association. The 33rd annual exhibition runs from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. through Jan. 9 at the Museum of Sonoma County, 475 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $7-$10, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Scott Capurro: “Year Ending Jokes Please” comedy show starts at 8 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Tickets are $20-$25. More information at 707-938-7204, bit.ly/3JfGRVx.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Petty Theft: San Francisco-based Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band performs at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Tickets are $25-$30. More information at 415-892-6200, seetickets.us/event/Petty-Theft/414167.

Enrique Chagoya and Kara Maria: “Double Trouble” exhibit reviews works by the Bay Area artist-couple and artists-activists. Open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $5-$10, free for ages 11 and younger. Closes Jan. 2. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Friday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Festival: Rio Nido Roadhouse hosts New Year’s Eve event with crafts for kids, plus live music with the Jen Tucker Band. Event runs from 2-7 p.m. Free admission. 14540 Canyon 2 Road. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

“Cyrano”: Lluis Valls stars as Cyrano de Bergerac in the tale of unrequited love. Members of North Bay jug band The Rivertown Skifflers join band leader Jared Emerson-Johnson as the onstage band. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets, including a champagne toast, are $30-$40. Through Jan. 16. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.