Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 25 - Jan. 3, 2020

Say goodbye to the holidays and ring in 2021 with these unique local events. From international films to Sonoma County art exhibits, start the new year the right way.

Friday, Dec. 25

If you’re looking for a festive way to celebrate Christmas, check out our list of best holiday movies or map of Sonoma County holiday lights displays.

Saturday, Dec. 26

SIFF Saturday: The Sonoma International Film Festival presents “Pure as Snow (Blanche Comme Niege),” a French film with English subtitles. Preorder the film for $10 and watch on demand. For more information, visit watch.eventive.org/sonoma2020/play/5f64cedbe947460060483d73

Roustabout Theater Virtual Gala: Santa Rosa’s Roustabout Theater presents its first virtual gala featuring program alumni. 6 p.m. online. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit roustabout-theater.org

Monday, Dec. 28

Arts Guild celebrates its de Young Open juried artists: Final day of the Arts Guild of Sonoma’s show of local artists whose work is currently featured in the de Young Museum’s Open juried exhibit in San Francisco. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Mondays. 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. For more information, visit artsguildofsonoma.org

Healdsburg Holiday Gift Market: Final day of the Holiday Gift Market presented by the Healdsburg Center for the Arts. 130 Plaza St., Healdsburg. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit healdsburgcenterforthearts.org

Thursday, Dec. 31

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!: Join the Charles M. Schulz Museum for a virtual New Year’s Eve celebration, with crafts and special appearances by Snoopy and Woodstock. There will be a balloon drop at noon. 11 a.m. to noon. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Registration deadline is midnight on Dec. 30; call 707-284-1272 or go to schulzmuseum.org and click on calendar to register.

“Jazztacular”: Actress Leah Sprecher, a founding member of Transcendence Theatre Company, will perform as “Broadway Legend” Barbara Dixon, lampooning Broadway cabaret stars like Liza Minnelli in this New Year’s Eve show presented by 6th Street Playhouse. Free. Shows at 8 p.m and 11 p.m. For more information and free tickets, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com/2020-21-season/barbara-dixons-new-years-eve-jazztacular

Friday, Jan. 1

Winter Lights: Last day to visit Santa Rosa’s "Winter Lights“ event and display downtown. The event includes a holiday scavenger hunt, photo ops, discounts at local stores and restaurants and artistic displays. Free. For locations and more information, visit downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights

Sunday, Jan. 3

Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All: Final day of exhibit “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All,” with seasonal art by local artists at the Upstairs Art Gallery. 306 Center St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit upstairsartgallery.net