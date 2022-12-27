Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 30, 2022 - Jan. 8, 2023

Ring in 2023, celebrate Kwanzaa, see local art and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Dec. 30

Ellie James: Indie artist performs at 6 p.m. at Belly Left Coast Kitchen and Taproom, 523 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-526-5787, thisiselliejames.com/shows.

Wayne Brady: The Emmy-winning actor, singer, comedian and host of TV’s “Let’s Make a Deal” performs at The Event at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $59.50 and $69.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

“nightlight”: The Imaginists closes its immersive, guided performance with up to seven people per showing. Performances begin every half hour from 7 to 9 p.m. at 461 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Sold out. More information at 707-528-7554, theimaginists.org.

Sonoma Shakers: Local band performs classic rock, country rock, blues and more at 7 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

Punk black metal: Oakland-based band Carrion Bloom headlines a show also featuring Hexen House, Iron Front and Suplex. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz: Vinnie Colaiuta, Skerik and Mike Dillon join the Primus founder in concert at 8:30 p.m. at the JaM Cellars Ballroom, Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $65. Through Dec. 31. More information at 707-880-2300, jamcellarsballroom.com.

Saturday, Dec. 31

“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!”: Watch the holiday film and visit with Snoopy and Woodstock, plus children’s crafts at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Doors open at 10 a.m., balloon drop for children 4 and younger at noon, second balloon drop at 3 p.m. First-come, first-served. Admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“A Year with Frog and Toad” storytime: 6th Street Playhouse and the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County host a storytime and art activities and introduce characters from the popular children’s tale. Event begins at 11 a.m. at the museum, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $13 to $16. Also Jan. 5. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Kwanzaa event: NuBridges Youth Collaborative, along with the Nubian Cafe Collective, host an afternoon program featuring a lighting of the candles, storytelling, poetry, music, crafts and food from noon to 5 p.m. at Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Admission is free. More information at 707-584-6967, nubridgesyc.org.

New Year’s Eve Family Festival: Dgiin and Time & Materials perform, plus a s’mores roasting station. Celebration is from noon to 6 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Admission is $10. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com/calendar.

Swingin’ New Year’s Eve: Deb del Mastro and the Kings of Swing perform jazz music at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $55. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

David Nelson Band: San Francisco-based jam band performs at 8 p.m. at the River Theater, 16135 Main St., Guerneville. Also openers The Pistol Packin’ Mamas. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-869-8022, bit.ly/3WyP51y.

Winter Lights Ice Show: Redwood Ice Theatre Company hosts a New Year’s Eve skating variety show and party at 8 p.m. at the Winter Lights rink at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 and $30. More information at bit.ly/3WHDe0E.

New Year’s Eve Comedy Night: Steve Bruner headlines, plus openers Cody Smit and Steve Ausburne. Includes a buffet dinner, balloon drop and more beginning at 8 p.m. at the Mary Agatha Furth Center, 8400 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. Tickets are $75. More information at bit.ly/3hXM0ZO.

British Invasion Costume & Dance Party: Tudor Rose hosts DJ Armin playing British music, plus music-focused trivia hosted by drag queens. Party begins at 9 p.m. at the Flamingo Resort, 27777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $80. More information at 707-535-2045, tudorrosetearoom.com.

Royal Jelly Jive and King Dream: Soul, funk, rock, jazz and more at 9 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Plus special guests. Tickets are $40. More information at mystictheatre.com.

New Year’s Eve Dance Party: DJ Sweet Lou spins music from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-827-3893, crookedgoatbrewing.com/sebastopol.