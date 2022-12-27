Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 30, 2022 - Jan. 8, 2023

Ring in 2023, celebrate Kwanzaa and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2022, 12:07PM
December 27, 2022, 12:07PM

Ring in 2023, celebrate Kwanzaa, see local art and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Dec. 30

Ellie James: Indie artist performs at 6 p.m. at Belly Left Coast Kitchen and Taproom, 523 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-526-5787, thisiselliejames.com/shows.

Wayne Brady: The Emmy-winning actor, singer, comedian and host of TV’s “Let’s Make a Deal” performs at The Event at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $59.50 and $69.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

“nightlight”: The Imaginists closes its immersive, guided performance with up to seven people per showing. Performances begin every half hour from 7 to 9 p.m. at 461 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Sold out. More information at 707-528-7554, theimaginists.org.

Sonoma Shakers: Local band performs classic rock, country rock, blues and more at 7 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

Punk black metal: Oakland-based band Carrion Bloom headlines a show also featuring Hexen House, Iron Front and Suplex. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz: Vinnie Colaiuta, Skerik and Mike Dillon join the Primus founder in concert at 8:30 p.m. at the JaM Cellars Ballroom, Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $65. Through Dec. 31. More information at 707-880-2300, jamcellarsballroom.com.

Saturday, Dec. 31

“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!”: Watch the holiday film and visit with Snoopy and Woodstock, plus children’s crafts at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Doors open at 10 a.m., balloon drop for children 4 and younger at noon, second balloon drop at 3 p.m. First-come, first-served. Admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“A Year with Frog and Toad” storytime: 6th Street Playhouse and the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County host a storytime and art activities and introduce characters from the popular children’s tale. Event begins at 11 a.m. at the museum, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $13 to $16. Also Jan. 5. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Kwanzaa event: NuBridges Youth Collaborative, along with the Nubian Cafe Collective, host an afternoon program featuring a lighting of the candles, storytelling, poetry, music, crafts and food from noon to 5 p.m. at Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Admission is free. More information at 707-584-6967, nubridgesyc.org.

New Year’s Eve Family Festival: Dgiin and Time & Materials perform, plus a s’mores roasting station. Celebration is from noon to 6 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Admission is $10. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com/calendar.

Swingin’ New Year’s Eve: Deb del Mastro and the Kings of Swing perform jazz music at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $55. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

David Nelson Band: San Francisco-based jam band performs at 8 p.m. at the River Theater, 16135 Main St., Guerneville. Also openers The Pistol Packin’ Mamas. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-869-8022, bit.ly/3WyP51y.

Winter Lights Ice Show: Redwood Ice Theatre Company hosts a New Year’s Eve skating variety show and party at 8 p.m. at the Winter Lights rink at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 and $30. More information at bit.ly/3WHDe0E.

New Year’s Eve Comedy Night: Steve Bruner headlines, plus openers Cody Smit and Steve Ausburne. Includes a buffet dinner, balloon drop and more beginning at 8 p.m. at the Mary Agatha Furth Center, 8400 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. Tickets are $75. More information at bit.ly/3hXM0ZO.

British Invasion Costume & Dance Party: Tudor Rose hosts DJ Armin playing British music, plus music-focused trivia hosted by drag queens. Party begins at 9 p.m. at the Flamingo Resort, 27777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $80. More information at 707-535-2045, tudorrosetearoom.com.

Royal Jelly Jive and King Dream: Soul, funk, rock, jazz and more at 9 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Plus special guests. Tickets are $40. More information at mystictheatre.com.

New Year’s Eve Dance Party: DJ Sweet Lou spins music from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-827-3893, crookedgoatbrewing.com/sebastopol.

New Year’s Eve with Levi Lloyd and friends: Local Blues guitarist and his band close out 2022 with a rockin’ concert at 10 p.m. at Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E., Sonoma. More information at 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Ghost Walk: Tales of mysterious Petaluma from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Guided tour departs from the steps of the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $15. Rain cancels. Also Jan. 21-22. More information at bit.ly/3Gnq43I.

Bohemian Highway: New Year’s Day show features Americana, rock and country music at 4 p.m. in the beer garden at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Monday, Jan. 2

“The Beauty of Stillness”: Exhibit opens featuring still lifes in oil by Ukrainian native Luba Stolper. Visit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Free. Through Jan. 29. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

The Starling Comedy Show: Toronto-based comedian Bryan O’Gorman headlines a show also featuring Bay Area comics Marty Cunnie, Aivy Cordova and Jack Ferguson. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Starling Bar, 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at 707-938-7442, bit.ly/3FX1Xr8.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

“On the Wall”: Art Workshop of Western Sonoma County exhibit features works by nine artists and photographer Robert Caruso from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Free. Through Feb. 13. More information at awsomeart.org.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Fellow Pynins: Award-winning contemporary folk duo performs at 5:45 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

The Mason Razavi Organ Trio: Standards, blues and bebop plus original music at THE Jazz Club, Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, Jan. 6

“New Year, New Work – A Hopeful Show”: Artists express hope for the future, give thanks and express joy in the era of COVID-19. New exhibit opens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free. Through Feb. 25. More information at santarosaartscenter.org.

“Daddy Long Legs”: Cinderella-story musical romance opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25 to $45. Through Jan. 22. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Spike Sykes and the Awesome Hotcakes: Soul, swing, rhythm and blues and jazz performance begins at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Saturday, Jan. 7

“A Year with Frog and Toad”: Hit Broadway musical about the bond of friendship opens at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Showtimes are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through Jan. 22. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

The Musers and the Evie Ladin Band: Folk band and string musicians, respectively, share a double bill at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Lost and Found”: Opening art reception for family members Geraldine LiaBraaten, Janae Kelly and the late Raymond Elbert Pearson from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dolphin Gallery, 39140 Highway 1, Gualala. Free. Through Jan. 29. More information at gualalaarts.org.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Peter Cincotti: Pianist performs jazz, originals and more at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Shows begin at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $65. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Gradina: North Bay Balkan music ensemble performs at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Also duo Nakarat performs folk songs of the Mediterranean. Showtime is 4:45 p.m. Tickets are $12. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

