Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 9, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 29, 2021, 2:27PM

Celebrate New Year’s Eve, enjoy local music and art, attend a drag show and more in Sonoma County.

Friday, Dec. 31

Aqua Nett: New Year’s Eve bash with the 1980s party rock band at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Music begins at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $45-$55. More information at coyotesonoma.com/upcoming-events.

Ice skating variety show: The Redwood Theatre Company performs at 8 p.m. at the Winter Lights synthetic ice rink in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission, with a VIP package for $15. More information at redwoodtheatrecompany.com.

New Year’s Eve Festival: Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road, hosts New Year’s Eve crafts for kids, plus live music with the Jen Tucker Band. Event runs from 2-7 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

“Cyrano”: Lluis Valls stars as Cyrano de Bergerac in the tale of unrequited love. Members of North Bay jug band The Rivertown Skifflers join band leader Jared Emerson-Johnson as the onstage band. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets, including a Champagne toast, are $30-$40. Through Jan. 16. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!: Scheduled event has been canceled due to COVID-19 transmission concerns. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

New Year’s Eve Gala Concert: San Francisco Symphony violinist Yun Chu, cellist Shu-Yi Pai and pianist Elizabeth Walter perform at 3 and 5 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $40-$50. More information at 707-778-4398, 2021nyeconcert.brownpapertickets.com.

Mischief Masquerade: North Bay Cabaret presents a New Year’s Eve R-rated variety show, live music, a silent disco, photo booth, tarot reader and food trucks. Indie/punk/Americana band The Crux headlines. Event begins at 8 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65-$75. More information at northbayevents.com.

New Year’s Eve Family Party: Buffet dinner, games, activities, balloon drop and magician Jay Shatnawi from 5-9 p.m. at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $20-$40. More information at 707-757-9038, visitepicenter.com/new-years-eve-family-party.

Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra: Indie, folk and blues band performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

The Brothers Comatose: Bluegrass and folk-rock band performs at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $43-$48. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza: Buffet dinner, stand-up comedy with Josh Argyle and headliner Paul Conyers, live music with The Rotten Tomatoes and midnight Champagne toast. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Fee is $75-$100. More information at bit.ly/3zexp0g.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Dusty Green Bones Band: Electric newgrass band performs at 8 p.m. at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free admission. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

Met Opera Live: Jules Massenet’s French “Cendrillon” (“Cinderella”) shows at 10 a.m. at the Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Ukulele music: Sebastopol musician Jon Gonzales performs from 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. at Fork Roadhouse, 9890 Bodega Highway, Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at 707-634-7575, forkcatering.com.

Sunday Jan. 2

Kitchen Gizmos & Gadgets: Sonoma food and wine writer Kathleen Thompson Hill displays unique and historic pieces from her extensive culinary collection from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. in the Spotlight Gallery at the Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville. Admission is $5-$15. Through Jan. 16. More information at 707-944-0500, napavalleymuseum.org.

Shen Yun: “China Before Communism” showcases classical Chinese dance and music, with performances bringing legends to life. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco. Tickets are $80-$400. Through Jan. 9. More information at 888-633-6999, shenyun.com.

Monday, Jan. 3

“Adults by Schulz”: Workplace humor strip titled “Hagemeyer,” created in the mid-1950s by Peanuts cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. Also, his artwork for The Saturday Evening Post and other rarely seen works. Visit from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5-$12, free for kids 3 and younger. Through Jan. 16. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Tuesday Night Comedy: Barrel Proof Comedy presents a comedy showcase from 7-8:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Free admission, reservations requested. More information at 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Adina Merenlender: Conservation biologist and author discusses her book, “Climate Stewardship: Taking Collective Action to Protect California,” from 6-7 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free admission. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

Thursday, Jan. 6

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: An Elvis impersonator loses his gig but transforms into an all-out drag queen with a new show and new friends. Comedy opens at 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$35. Through Jan. 30. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Trivia Night: Host Kris Bartolome quizzes teams on a wide range of topics from 6-7:30 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at 707-757-9016, visitepicenter.com.

Friday, Jan. 7

Artists’ reception: Northern California artists share their visions through photography, paintings, collage, sculpture and mixed media in a new exhibit, “Imaginary Voyages,” opening at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St. Artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Through Feb. 27. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

John Jorgenson Quintet: Gypsy-jazz performance begins at 8 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25-$45. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

All 4 One: Grammy-winning rhythm and blues group performs at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $45-$95. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Santa Rosa Symphony: Pianist Olga Kern performs Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto, “Emperor,” at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Tickets are $24-$97. Through Jan. 10. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Coffis Brothers & Mountain Men: Roots rock band performs at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Showtime is 9 p.m. The Jimbo Scott String Trio opens. Tickets are $18-$20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com.

Mother-daughter art show: “Generational Perspectives — Through the Eyes of Mother and Daughter” showcases paintings by Shayla Workman and her 3½-year-old daughter, Amethyst Widner. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dolphin Gallery, 39114 Ocean Drive, Gualala. Free admission. Through Feb. 6. More information at 707-884-3896, gualalaarts.org/dolphin-gallery.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Winter Lights Holiday Skate Rink: Final day of the holiday season to skate on a synthetic ice rink in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. The 45-minute sessions begin hourly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fee is $8.50, including skate rentals. By reservation only. More information at visitsantarosa.com/downtown-winter-lights.

Words and Music: Award-winning singer-songwriters Laurie Lewis, Don Henry and Claudia Russell perform in a Nashville-style song circle, accompanied by virtuoso guitarist Nina Gerber. Showtime is 3 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Kenny Washington: “Sundays at 7” concert series presents the soulful jazz vocalist at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“MLK and The Blues”: Music of the Civil Rights movement, including freedom songs, spirituals, rhythm and blues and more. Healdsburg Jazz artistic director Marcus Shelby interviews preeminent American blues singer Terrie Odabi. Presentation and listening session via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Fee is a minimum $3 donation. Register at healdsburgjazz.org.

