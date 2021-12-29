Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 9, 2022

Celebrate New Year’s Eve, enjoy local music and art, attend a drag show and more in Sonoma County.

Friday, Dec. 31

Aqua Nett: New Year’s Eve bash with the 1980s party rock band at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Music begins at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $45-$55. More information at coyotesonoma.com/upcoming-events.

Ice skating variety show: The Redwood Theatre Company performs at 8 p.m. at the Winter Lights synthetic ice rink in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission, with a VIP package for $15. More information at redwoodtheatrecompany.com.

New Year’s Eve Festival: Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road, hosts New Year’s Eve crafts for kids, plus live music with the Jen Tucker Band. Event runs from 2-7 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

“Cyrano”: Lluis Valls stars as Cyrano de Bergerac in the tale of unrequited love. Members of North Bay jug band The Rivertown Skifflers join band leader Jared Emerson-Johnson as the onstage band. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets, including a Champagne toast, are $30-$40. Through Jan. 16. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!: Scheduled event has been canceled due to COVID-19 transmission concerns. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

New Year’s Eve Gala Concert: San Francisco Symphony violinist Yun Chu, cellist Shu-Yi Pai and pianist Elizabeth Walter perform at 3 and 5 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $40-$50. More information at 707-778-4398, 2021nyeconcert.brownpapertickets.com.

Mischief Masquerade: North Bay Cabaret presents a New Year’s Eve R-rated variety show, live music, a silent disco, photo booth, tarot reader and food trucks. Indie/punk/Americana band The Crux headlines. Event begins at 8 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65-$75. More information at northbayevents.com.

New Year’s Eve Family Party: Buffet dinner, games, activities, balloon drop and magician Jay Shatnawi from 5-9 p.m. at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $20-$40. More information at 707-757-9038, visitepicenter.com/new-years-eve-family-party.

Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra: Indie, folk and blues band performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

The Brothers Comatose: Bluegrass and folk-rock band performs at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $43-$48. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza: Buffet dinner, stand-up comedy with Josh Argyle and headliner Paul Conyers, live music with The Rotten Tomatoes and midnight Champagne toast. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Fee is $75-$100. More information at bit.ly/3zexp0g.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Dusty Green Bones Band: Electric newgrass band performs at 8 p.m. at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. Free admission. More information at 707-795-5118, hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

Met Opera Live: Jules Massenet’s French “Cendrillon” (“Cinderella”) shows at 10 a.m. at the Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Ukulele music: Sebastopol musician Jon Gonzales performs from 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. at Fork Roadhouse, 9890 Bodega Highway, Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at 707-634-7575, forkcatering.com.

Sunday Jan. 2

Kitchen Gizmos & Gadgets: Sonoma food and wine writer Kathleen Thompson Hill displays unique and historic pieces from her extensive culinary collection from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. in the Spotlight Gallery at the Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville. Admission is $5-$15. Through Jan. 16. More information at 707-944-0500, napavalleymuseum.org.

Shen Yun: “China Before Communism” showcases classical Chinese dance and music, with performances bringing legends to life. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco. Tickets are $80-$400. Through Jan. 9. More information at 888-633-6999, shenyun.com.

Monday, Jan. 3

“Adults by Schulz”: Workplace humor strip titled “Hagemeyer,” created in the mid-1950s by Peanuts cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. Also, his artwork for The Saturday Evening Post and other rarely seen works. Visit from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5-$12, free for kids 3 and younger. Through Jan. 16. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.