Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 4-13, 2020

It’s officially the holiday season, so don’t miss local events like concerts, webinars and even a chance for families to meet Santa Claus.

Friday, Dec. 4

Young Repertory Spectacular: Opening night of Cinnabar Theater’s “Spectacular Musical Revue,” featuring young actors ages 8 to 18 performing a number of musical theater favorites. 7:30 p.m. online. More dates available; recording will be offered for purchase on demand. $30 per ticket. For more information, visit cinnabartheater.org

Holiday Drive-In: Transcendence Theatre Company presents a mix of live and prerecorded performances in “Broadway Holiday at the Drive-In,” at the SOMO Village in Rohnert Park. 6:15 p.m., with additional shows on Dec. 5 and 6. Tickets start at $59 per car. Also Dec. 11-13 at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma. Information: transcendencetheatre.org

Saturday, Dec. 5

Songs of Gratitude: Festival Napa Valley presents “Songs of Gratitude,” a concert featuring a number of artists at Napa Valley locations. 6 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit festivalnapavalley.org

Holiday Marketplace: Visit the Chateau Sonoma Farm for their holiday market featuring local makers. Starts 11 a.m. Continues to Dec. 6. 453 First St. W., Sonoma. For more information, visit chateausonoma.com

Sunday, Dec. 6

Santa at Nick’s Cove: Santa is visiting Tomales Bay at Nick’s Cove restaurant, where complimentary cookies and hot chocolate will be served. COVID-19 safety precautions will be enforced. 23240 Highway 1, Marshall. 3-5 p.m. For more information, visit nickscove.com/event/santa

Virtual auction: Support the Sebastopol Center for the Arts by bidding in their virtual auction or online silent auction, with lots of local art to bid on. Live auction is 5-6 p.m. online. $10 ticket for virtual auction; silent auction is free and open until Dec. 10. Also, pick up cocktails from Fern Bar in Sebastopol for an additional $20 donation. For more information, visit sebarts.org

Monday, Dec. 7

Petaluma Loves Art: Last day to participate in the Petaluma Arts Center’s online auction and exhibit. All day. For more information, visit petalumaartscenter.org/petaluma-loves-art-auction-stories-fundraiser

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Virtual Poetry Book Club: Napa Bookmine presents a virtual poetry book club, led by Napa poet Kathleen Patterson. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit napabookmine.com

Thursday, Dec. 10

How to Draw Charlie Brown: Cartoonist Robert W. Pope will show attendees how to draw Charlie Brown from multiple perspectives, presented by the Charles M. Schulz Museum. 4 p.m. on Zoom. $10 for museum members, $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org

Friday, Dec. 11

Holiday Tea & Treats from Dry Creek Catering: Grab a to-go tea party at the Camellia Inn. Dry Creek Catering is putting together a holiday tea and treats set, which can be enjoyed at home or on a picnic. Every Friday in December except Christmas. Pick up between 2 and 6 p.m. Order by the Wednesday before picking up. $100 for four people. For more information, visit camelliainn.com/events

Saturday, Dec. 12

Pop-up Open Farm Stand: Bees N Blooms in Santa Rosa is having a pop-up farm stand with lavender and honey products. 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Continues Dec. 13. For more information, visit beesnblooms.com

Santa Fly-In: Santa Claus will visit the Pacific Coast Air Museum to meet with families. One Air Museum Way, Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. For more information, visit pacificcoastairmuseum.org/events

Sunday, Dec. 13

SRS @ Home: Ring in the holiday season with the Santa Rosa Symphony, which will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Greensleeves and more. 3 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org