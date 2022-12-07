Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 9-18, 2022

Attend holiday concerts and sing-alongs, see local art and crafts, join in a giant Menorah lighting and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Dec. 9

Holiday art show opening reception: Works by local artists and artisans, plus live music and refreshments from 6 to 10 p.m. at Suite G Studio, 620 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. Through Dec. 11. More information at facebook.com/SuiteGStudio.

Healdsburg Community Band: Ken Collins directs a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building, 205 W. First St. (Also 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Healdsburg Community Church.) Free, donations accepted. More information at healdsburgcommunityband.org.

“Santaland Diaries”: Dark holiday comedy by David Sedaris based on the true story of a Macy’s department store elf. Mature content. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22 to $36. Through Dec. 17. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/calendar.

Le Jazz Hot: San Francisco-based band performs “One Night in Paris,” a 1920s gypsy jazz show at 7:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $35 to $50. More information at onenightinparis.brownpapertickets.com.

“Nutcracker 2022”: Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California present the classic holiday ballet. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $35. Through Dec. 11. More information at 707-762-3972, petalumaschoolofballet.com.

Saturday, Dec. 10

“The Polar Express”: A Christmas Eve adventure to the North Pole and the wonders of self-discovery. Rated G. Sleepwear welcome; screens at 10 a.m. at Prime Cinemas, 200 Siesta Way, Sonoma. Tickets are $1. More information at 707-935-1234, prime-cinemas.com.

“Art of Risk: The Innovative Sculpture of Michael Cooper”: Solo exhibition opening day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an artist’s reception from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is pay-what-you-wish. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Holiday open house: Eleven local artists present fine arts and crafts, from jewelry to paintings, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at bijoux, 583 Harrison St., Sebastopol. Free. Through Dec. 11. More information at 707-326-6874.

The Emerald Cup Harvest Ball: Cannabis sales, farmers and classes (rolling, growing and more), plus food and beverage vendors and live music on two stages. Acts include E-40, Smoked Out Soul and Fleetmac Wood. Doors open at noon at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets start at $99. Through Dec. 11. More information at theemeraldcup.com.

Healdsburg Chorus: “Season of Light” holiday concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. David Martin directs a program of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites. Tickets are $20. Through Dec. 11. More information at healdsburgchorus.com.

Holidays on the Northern Frontier: Holiday music, activities and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks, Toscano Hotel and Blue Wing Inn on the Sonoma Plaza. Las Posadas celebration and Christmas at the Mission holiday singalong at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Sonoma’s Mission San Francisco Solano. Tickets are $2.50. More information at 707-938-9560, sonomaparks.org/events.

Lighted Boat Parade: Petaluma Yacht Club hosts the annual parade of decorated watercraft. Boats leave the Petaluma Marina at 5:30 p.m., arriving at the downtown Petaluma Turning Basin around 6 p.m. Free. More information at visitpetaluma.com/events.

“Broadway & Ice”: Broadway star and film actress Kathy Fitzgerald performs with the Redwood Ice Theatre figure skaters at the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove at the Windsor Town Green. Outdoor holiday concert and skating show begins at 6 p.m. Free. More information at redwoodicetheatrecompany.org/broadway-and-ice.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Native Holiday Art Fair: Jewelers and artists display and sell their works, with educational listening sessions and food vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. at the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center, 5250 Aero Drive, Santa Rosa. Free. more information at bit.ly/3PdnFez.

Sonoma State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble: Andy Collinsworth conducts “Wildflowers” at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. American River College Wind Ensemble also performs. Admission is $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra: Cynthia Weichel conducts the “Winter Wonderland Family Concert” at 3 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $6 and $12. More information at 707-527-4249, music.santarosa.edu/events.