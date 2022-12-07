Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 9-18, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 7, 2022, 7:04AM
Attend holiday concerts and sing-alongs, see local art and crafts, join in a giant Menorah lighting and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Dec. 9

Holiday art show opening reception: Works by local artists and artisans, plus live music and refreshments from 6 to 10 p.m. at Suite G Studio, 620 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. Through Dec. 11. More information at facebook.com/SuiteGStudio.

Healdsburg Community Band: Ken Collins directs a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building, 205 W. First St. (Also 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Healdsburg Community Church.) Free, donations accepted. More information at healdsburgcommunityband.org.

“Santaland Diaries”: Dark holiday comedy by David Sedaris based on the true story of a Macy’s department store elf. Mature content. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22 to $36. Through Dec. 17. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/calendar.

Le Jazz Hot: San Francisco-based band performs “One Night in Paris,” a 1920s gypsy jazz show at 7:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $35 to $50. More information at onenightinparis.brownpapertickets.com.

“Nutcracker 2022”: Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California present the classic holiday ballet. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $35. Through Dec. 11. More information at 707-762-3972, petalumaschoolofballet.com.

Saturday, Dec. 10

“The Polar Express”: A Christmas Eve adventure to the North Pole and the wonders of self-discovery. Rated G. Sleepwear welcome; screens at 10 a.m. at Prime Cinemas, 200 Siesta Way, Sonoma. Tickets are $1. More information at 707-935-1234, prime-cinemas.com.

“Art of Risk: The Innovative Sculpture of Michael Cooper”: Solo exhibition opening day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an artist’s reception from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is pay-what-you-wish. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Holiday open house: Eleven local artists present fine arts and crafts, from jewelry to paintings, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at bijoux, 583 Harrison St., Sebastopol. Free. Through Dec. 11. More information at 707-326-6874.

The Emerald Cup Harvest Ball: Cannabis sales, farmers and classes (rolling, growing and more), plus food and beverage vendors and live music on two stages. Acts include E-40, Smoked Out Soul and Fleetmac Wood. Doors open at noon at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets start at $99. Through Dec. 11. More information at theemeraldcup.com.

Healdsburg Chorus: “Season of Light” holiday concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. David Martin directs a program of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites. Tickets are $20. Through Dec. 11. More information at healdsburgchorus.com.

Holidays on the Northern Frontier: Holiday music, activities and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks, Toscano Hotel and Blue Wing Inn on the Sonoma Plaza. Las Posadas celebration and Christmas at the Mission holiday singalong at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Sonoma’s Mission San Francisco Solano. Tickets are $2.50. More information at 707-938-9560, sonomaparks.org/events.

Lighted Boat Parade: Petaluma Yacht Club hosts the annual parade of decorated watercraft. Boats leave the Petaluma Marina at 5:30 p.m., arriving at the downtown Petaluma Turning Basin around 6 p.m. Free. More information at visitpetaluma.com/events.

“Broadway & Ice”: Broadway star and film actress Kathy Fitzgerald performs with the Redwood Ice Theatre figure skaters at the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove at the Windsor Town Green. Outdoor holiday concert and skating show begins at 6 p.m. Free. More information at redwoodicetheatrecompany.org/broadway-and-ice.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Native Holiday Art Fair: Jewelers and artists display and sell their works, with educational listening sessions and food vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. at the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center, 5250 Aero Drive, Santa Rosa. Free. more information at bit.ly/3PdnFez.

Sonoma State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble: Andy Collinsworth conducts “Wildflowers” at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. American River College Wind Ensemble also performs. Admission is $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra: Cynthia Weichel conducts the “Winter Wonderland Family Concert” at 3 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $6 and $12. More information at 707-527-4249, music.santarosa.edu/events.

“A John Denver Rocky Mountain Christmas”: Symphony Pops Series presents Jim Curry performing the music of John Denver plus holiday favorites. Showtime is 3 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

John Allair: “John Allair Cleans House” album release show begins at 4 p.m. at Rancho Nicasio, 1 Old Rancheria Road, Nicasio. Tickets are $15. More information at 415-662-2219, ranchonicasio.com.

Holiday sing-along: Join the St. Paul’s Choir for traditional “Lessons and Carols” holiday music accompanied by organist Paul Blanchard. Event begins at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at bit.ly/3FtrXv0.

Erin Sky and Henry Woulfe: Eclectic indie music begins at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Original music plus songs of the 1960s and ’70s. Tickets are $12. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Monday, Dec. 12

“If Beale Street Could Talk”: AVFilm’s Through the Lens film series with Mike Traina. Conversation begins at 5:30 p.m.; film about two star-crossed lovers in 1970s Harlem screens at 6 p.m. at Young & Yonder, 449 Allan Court, Healdsburg. Tickets are $5 and $15. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

“Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza”: Concert-style show features Disney Junior characters including Mickey and Minnie and favorite Marvel Super Heroes Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Showtime is 6 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45 to $169. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Kinsey Sicks: Musical “Dragapella” show with four-part harmonies, satire and over-the-top drag. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. Tickets are $35, $30 for Zoom and streaming. More information at 707-664-8622, nershalom.org/event-calendar.

“Winter Dances”: Sonoma State University Concert Band and Trombone Choir and SSU’s Noma Winds high school ensemble present a winter concert at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

“The Man in the Basement”: Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival presents the French drama/suspense about a seemingly ordinary man who befriends a couple’s teenage daughter. Film screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15 to $18. Virtual screenings available. More information at socojff2022.eventive.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

The Mavericks: Grammy-winning band brings its “Very Merry Christmas Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. JD McPherson, special guest. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 and $69. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, Dec. 15

“True North”: Opening reception for an exhibit celebrating art from the North Bay. Event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at di Rosa Center, 5200 Highway 12, Napa. Free. Through Jan. 15. More information at 707-226-5991, dirosaart.org/true-north.

SoloRio: Cotati-based band performs for Americana Night at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, Dec. 16

“A Chanticleer Christmas”: Grammy-winning San Francisco-based men’s vocal ensemble performs Renaissance masterworks, classic spirituals and more at St. Vincent Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $36 to $80. More information at chanticleer.org/christmas.

Poetry and music: “In View of the Whale: Songs and Poems of Social Justice” with Sonoma County Poet Laureate Elizabeth Herron, Terry Ehret and others. Live music and themes related to Joe Sances’ 51-foot-long whale mural. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Suggested donation from $5. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Valley of the Moon Chamber Ensemble: “Caroling, Caroling!” features sacred holiday music and secular carols, with a dress rehearsal sneak peek at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Church, 275 E. Spain St., Sonoma. Tickets are $20. (A gala follows Dec. 17, with a concert Dec. 18.) More information at vomce.com.

David Luning: Solo performance features folk, country and Americana music at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $30, VIP $50. Also the David Luning Band performs Dec. 17. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, Dec. 17

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus: “Holiday Spectacular” showcases the chorus’ renditions of holiday classics, plus original songs and choral works. Concert begins at 5 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $85. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Levi Lloyd Trio: Veteran blues guitarist and vocalist performs with friends at 6 p.m. at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Free. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com.

Winter Solstice and CD release concert: Barbara Higbie and Friends includes Jami Sieber, Vicki Randle, Michaelle Goerlitz and Dewayne Pate performing at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Christmas with Bach”: Sonoma Bach Choir and Live Oak Baroque Orchestra perform at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Robert Worth, director. Tickets are $15 to $28. Through Dec. 18. More information at 707-347-9491, sonomabach.org.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Chanukah Celebration: Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma hosts a drone gelt drop, giant menorah lighting, fire juggling show and more from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-559-8585, jewishpetaluma.com/chanukahcelebration.

