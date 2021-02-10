Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 12-21, 2021

It’s time for Valentine’s Day! Celebrate with your sweetie with a special date night or find some solo entertainment with a painting class or virtual concert.

Friday, Feb. 12

Date Night with LBC: The Luther Burbank Center is presenting a date night experience featuring jazz artist Jonathan Butler. If you purchased food from one of the participating restaurants, the show is free, but if not, you can watch by making a donation. 6 p.m. online. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/date-night-2021

Galentine's Girl Therapy Virtual Expo: Learn from three keynote speakers and participate in the virtual exhibit arena. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. online. $20. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Z3VTIm

“Pinky: A Love Story”: Husband-and-wife local actors Mark and Julianne Bradbury perform this cute tale about a nerd who falls for the girl of his dreams and tries to sweep her off her feet with crazy schemes involving costumes, sword fights and treasure hidden at the mall. From Sonoma Arts Live and written by local playwright David Templeton. 7 p.m. Feb. 12, 13, 19 and 20; 2 p.m. Feb. 14 and 21. Donate what you can. Register before 6 p.m. at sonomaartslive.org on the day you want to watch the performance.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Isn’t It Romantic?: Livermore Valley Opera soprano Sarah Cambidge and tenor Kyle van Schoonhoven present duets by Puccini, Wagner and more in this romantic online concert. 6 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit livermorevalleyopera.com

Sunday, Feb. 14

Teresa Clark and Bill Chetel: Sonoma County Songwriters Series presents local artists Teresa Clark and Bill Chetel. 4-5 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/events or the Sonoma County Songwriters Facebook page.

Monday, Feb. 15

Instructor Showcase 2021: This online exhibition will feature ceramic pieces, fiber art, paintings, multimedia projects and more from multiple Sonoma Community Center instructors. Available Feb. 8-26 online. Free. To see more, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/events/gallery-exhibitions

Rivertown Poets: Aqus Cafe presents poets Joe Cottonwood and Maxima Kahn followed by an open mic night. 6:15 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit aqus.com

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Napa Zoom Book Club — February: The February meeting of the Copperfield’s Napa Zoom Book Club, discussing “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. 6 p.m. on Zoom. Free, $17 to order the book. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

“Love is: A Valentine’s Day Cabaret”: Final day to enjoy a Valentine’s Day performance by 6th Street Playhouse with duets and tap dancing. Available on demand starting Feb. 12. Online. $20 tickets per person. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com/valentines-tickets

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Hearst Castle Art and Architecture Tour: The Sebastopol Area Senior Center presents a virtual tour of the Hearst Castle’s most iconic art and architecture. 1-2:30 p.m. on Zoom. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit sebastopolseniorcenter.org/virtualdaytrips

Thursday, Feb. 18

Bilingual Paint Night: Learn how to paint a cactus in front of a sunset in this class taught in Spanish and English with instructor Jose Martinez. This workshop is great for families, date night or solo artists of all levels and ages. 6:30-8:30 p.m. online. $20. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org

Friday, Feb. 19

Restaurant Week: Support dozens of local restaurants by eating outdoors, getting takeout or purchasing a gift card. Continues through Feb. 28. Learn which Sonoma County restaurants are participating here: socorestaurantweek.org

Saturday, Feb. 20

Kronos Quartet: The Green Music Center presents the Kronos Quartet, a string quartet based in San Francisco that covers a range of genres, from classical to contemporary. 7 p.m. online. $10 tickets, free for SSU students. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Sunday, Feb. 21

Doktor Kaboom! – Virtual Performance!: Luther Burbank Center presents a fun family event with David Epley, aka Doktor Kaboom, blending science and comedy. Available all day Feb. 20-21. Free. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/doktor-kaboom