Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 16-28, 2021

Beat the winter blues with virtual music, wine bingo and more coming up soon in Sonoma County.

Friday, Feb. 19

Restaurant Week: Support dozens of local restaurants by eating outdoors, getting takeout or purchasing a gift card. Continues through Feb. 28. Learn which Sonoma County restaurants are participating at socorestaurantweek.org

Saturday, Feb. 20

Kronos Quartet: The Green Music Center presents the Kronos Quartet, a string quartet based in San Francisco that covers a range of genres, from classical to contemporary. 7 p.m. online. $10 tickets, free for SSU students. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Sunday, Feb. 21

Doktor Kaboom! — Virtual Performance!: Luther Burbank Center presents a fun family event with David Epley, aka Doktor Kaboom, blending science and comedy. Prerecorded performance available all day Feb. 20 and 21. Free. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/doktor-kaboom

Thursday, Feb. 25

“Collective Arising: A Positionality of Insistence from Black Bay Area Artists”: A virtual conversation with curators Ashara S. Ekundayo and Lucia Momoh to amplify the voices of Black creatives in the Bay Area. Presented by the Museum of Sonoma County. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit museumsc.org

Gina Wilkinson — Online: Join author Gina Wilkinson and Copperfield’s Books for a discussion of her book “When the Apricots Bloom.” 7 p.m. online. Free, book available for purchase for $16.99. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Drawing the Line: Girls in Graphic Novels: Discuss empowering female characters in graphic novels written and illustrated by women, presented by the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. 4 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org

Friday, Feb. 26

“Crawfish: We, The Invisible”: 6th Street Playhouse presents a workshop performance written and performed by Gamal Abden Chasten. 7 p.m. online. Continues through Feb. 28. Tickets are $16-$60. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Virtual Wine Bingo: Papapietro Perry Winery presents a special night of wine and bingo, all virtual. 4-5:30 p.m. on Zoom. $75 bundle for members, $85 for nonmembers. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com

Saturday, Feb. 27

Virtual Variety Show: Occidental Center for the Arts presents its fifth virtual variety show, “Winter Classic.” The show will feature a number of local stars and musicians and emphasize 20th century pieces and standards. 8 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

“The Mystery of Love and Sex”: Join Left Edge Theatre for a play about an unexpected love story in the Deep South. On demand through March 21. $15 tickets, $30 VIP tickets. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com/themysteryofloveandsex

Sunday, Feb. 28

SRS @ Home: The Santa Rosa Symphony presents a tribute to Black History Month, opening its concert with William Grant Still’s “Serenade.” The concert also includes pieces by Wagner, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Dvorak. 3 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org

Steve Turre: “From Rahsaan Roland Kirk to McCoy Tyner”: Learn about jazz innovator, trombonist and “seashellist” Steve Turre, presented by Healdsburg Jazz. 5-7 p.m. on Zoom. Tickets start at $3. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org