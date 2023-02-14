Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 17-26, 2023

Attend a citrus fair, party like its Mardi Gras and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 14, 2023, 11:39AM
Friday, Feb. 17

Cloverdale Citrus Fair: Carnival, exhibits, contests, entertainment and more at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds, one Citrus Fair Drive. Opening day hours are noon to 9 p.m. (Parade starts downtown at 11 a.m. Saturday) Tickets are $5 and $10. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-894-3992, cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

“Radio Gals”: Musical-comedy set in late 1920s Arkansas opens at 7 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $20 to $25. Through Feb. 26. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Pato Banton and The Now Generation: Reggae performance begins at 8:30 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a preshow “Spirit of Ubuntu” discussion. Tickets are $25 to $32. More information at sallytomatoes.com/events.

Ace Frehley: KISS co-founder and original lead guitarist performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $60 to $65. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Mardi Gras party: Forestville Chamber of Commerce hosts a celebration from one to 5 p.m. under the oaks at the downtown Forestville park. Festivities include live music by Forestville’s Bourbon Street Brass Band, Cajun food, Hurricanes, a kids’ table and face painting. Free. More information at forestvillechamber.org/calendar.

Book launch: Redwood Writers of the California Writers Club hosts a book launch for multiple Bay Area authors whose works were published the past year. Event is from one to 5 p.m. at the Finley Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at redwoodwriters.org.

“Body Language”: Figure drawing exhibit runs through Feb. 26 at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. An artists’ reception is from 2 to 4 p.m. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Mardi Gras party: French gypsy band DGIIN performs at the New Orleans-style celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Also king cake, étouffée, beignets and more. Admission is $10. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Edgardo & Candela Salsa Band: Salsa dance instruction begins at 6:30 p.m., with live music at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $10 to $40. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/events.

“Chicago — The Tribute”: Musical salute to the best-selling, Grammy-winning rock band known for songs like “If You Leave Me Now” and “25 or 6 to 4.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“Billie Holiday Project”: Stella Heath and her band perform a tribute to the music and life of the iconic jazz and swing vocalist. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $32. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Feb. 19

“Black Resistance in Contemporary Art”: Art in Conversation program in partnership with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. Sonoma County metal artist Denise Ward moderates a panel discussion from one to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7 and $10. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

4x4xSong: Sonoma County singer-songwriters Megan McLaughlin, Sebastian St. James, Nicole Sutton and Doug Blumer perform in the round at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Event is from 4:45 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

SambaNoma: Sonoma County’s eclectic Brazilian jazz band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fern Bar at the Barlow, 6780 Depot St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-861-9603, fernbar.com.

Monday, Feb. 20

Santa Rosa Symphony: Conductor Laureate Bruno Ferrandis conducts the symphony in music from his homeland in celebration of the natural world. Final performance of the three-day series. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Jon Nakamatsu, pianist. Tickets are $32 to $105. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

John Patrick Green: New York Times bestselling author of the graphic novel series “InvestiGators” discusses and autographs his new book, “Agents of S.U.I.T,” at 4 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Event includes a visit with the book’s two main characters. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Fat Tuesday dance party: Annual Mardi Gras Mambofest with Rhythmtown-Jive and the K-GIRLS of Big Bang Beat. Party begins at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

“The Inspection”: The 2022 drama chronicling writer-director Elegance Bratton’s story from homelessness to joining the U.S. Marine Corps during the era of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” Film screens at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $5 and $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

“Magic, Mayhem and Madness”: Bay Area actor and magician Ken Sonkin appears with a guest at 7:30 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Simmon Factor: Recent paintings by the Santa Rosa artist are on exhibit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Café Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa. Free. Through Feb. 26. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com/events.

Friday, Feb. 24

Bobby McFerrin & Motion — Circlesongs: The Grammy-winning singer known for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” headlines a concert also featuring Sebastopol’s Love Choir and the Analy High School Chamber Singers. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $45 to $50. Through Feb. 25. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/concerts.

“Swimming in the Shallows”: Quirky romantic comedy about a group of friends dealing with life’s emotions, anxieties and relationships. Play opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $10 and $15. Through March 5. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Catalyst Quartet: Grammy-winning ensemble performs chamber music at 7:30 p.m. at Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 and $35. More information at 415-392-4400, chamberconcerts.santarosa.edu.

The English Beat: British ska band performs a mix of punk, calypso, reggae, rock, world beat, Motown and more. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $40. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Zack Chapaloni: Stand-up comic, actor and storyteller headlines a comedy show also featuring Janesh Rahlan, Cody Smit and Steve Ausburne. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Saturday Morning Movies for Kids: Disney’s animated film “Frozen,” plus magic tricks and prizes. Event begins at 10 a.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Admission is $1 at the door. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Chili Bowl: Chili options served in artisan bowls made by local ceramicists. Dine at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. or opt for takeout at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. The fee is $35 to $40 or $65 for the 5 p.m. cocktail dinner. Includes a handcrafted bowl. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org.

The Broadway Bash: Cinnabar Theater’s 50th anniversary gala fundraiser with Tony Award-winner and Broadway star Faith Prince. Event includes dinner, musical theater hits, raffles at the Doubletree, one Doubletree Drive, Rohnert Park. Champagne reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Terrie Odabi: Healdsburg Jazz presents a Black History Month concert with the internationally acclaimed blues vocalist at 6:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Program includes original protest and resistance compositions, standards and popular music. Tickets are $15 to $50. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Yamato, The Drummers of Japan: “Hinotori — The Wings of Phoenix” performance featuring Japan's traditional Wadaiko drums begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $85. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Balourdet Quartet: Award-winning ensemble performs at 3 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. “Serenade” program includes works by Mendelssohn and Beethoven. Tickets are $30 to $40. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Tom Rigney and Flambeau: Roots music fiddler and his band perform original compositions and classics from the Cajun/New Orleans songbook. Concert begins at 8 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35 to $45. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

