Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 17-26, 2023

Attend a citrus fair, party like its Mardi Gras and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Feb. 17

Cloverdale Citrus Fair: Carnival, exhibits, contests, entertainment and more at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds, one Citrus Fair Drive. Opening day hours are noon to 9 p.m. (Parade starts downtown at 11 a.m. Saturday) Tickets are $5 and $10. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-894-3992, cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

“Radio Gals”: Musical-comedy set in late 1920s Arkansas opens at 7 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $20 to $25. Through Feb. 26. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Pato Banton and The Now Generation: Reggae performance begins at 8:30 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a preshow “Spirit of Ubuntu” discussion. Tickets are $25 to $32. More information at sallytomatoes.com/events.

Ace Frehley: KISS co-founder and original lead guitarist performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $60 to $65. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Mardi Gras party: Forestville Chamber of Commerce hosts a celebration from one to 5 p.m. under the oaks at the downtown Forestville park. Festivities include live music by Forestville’s Bourbon Street Brass Band, Cajun food, Hurricanes, a kids’ table and face painting. Free. More information at forestvillechamber.org/calendar.

Book launch: Redwood Writers of the California Writers Club hosts a book launch for multiple Bay Area authors whose works were published the past year. Event is from one to 5 p.m. at the Finley Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at redwoodwriters.org.

“Body Language”: Figure drawing exhibit runs through Feb. 26 at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. An artists’ reception is from 2 to 4 p.m. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Mardi Gras party: French gypsy band DGIIN performs at the New Orleans-style celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Also king cake, étouffée, beignets and more. Admission is $10. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Edgardo & Candela Salsa Band: Salsa dance instruction begins at 6:30 p.m., with live music at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $10 to $40. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/events.

“Chicago — The Tribute”: Musical salute to the best-selling, Grammy-winning rock band known for songs like “If You Leave Me Now” and “25 or 6 to 4.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“Billie Holiday Project”: Stella Heath and her band perform a tribute to the music and life of the iconic jazz and swing vocalist. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $32. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Feb. 19

“Black Resistance in Contemporary Art”: Art in Conversation program in partnership with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. Sonoma County metal artist Denise Ward moderates a panel discussion from one to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7 and $10. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

4x4xSong: Sonoma County singer-songwriters Megan McLaughlin, Sebastian St. James, Nicole Sutton and Doug Blumer perform in the round at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Event is from 4:45 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

SambaNoma: Sonoma County’s eclectic Brazilian jazz band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fern Bar at the Barlow, 6780 Depot St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-861-9603, fernbar.com.

Monday, Feb. 20

Santa Rosa Symphony: Conductor Laureate Bruno Ferrandis conducts the symphony in music from his homeland in celebration of the natural world. Final performance of the three-day series. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Jon Nakamatsu, pianist. Tickets are $32 to $105. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

John Patrick Green: New York Times bestselling author of the graphic novel series “InvestiGators” discusses and autographs his new book, “Agents of S.U.I.T,” at 4 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Event includes a visit with the book’s two main characters. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.