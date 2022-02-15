Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 18 - 27, 2022

ANTONIE BOESSENKOOL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 15, 2022, 1:44PM
Friday, Feb. 18

“Agency — Feminist Art and Power”: Works by nearly 30 womxn-identified artists exploring empowerment, identity, gender roles, women and work and more. Curated by Karen M. Gutfreund and presented in collaboration with The Feminist Art Project. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 to $10, free for ages 12 and younger. Through June 5. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/agency.

Dianne Reeves: Grammy-winning jazz vocalist performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Gunhild Carling Band and Petaluma High Jazz Ensemble: The Swedish swing/jazz musician and multi-instrumentalist headlines a benefit concert for the Petaluma High School Music Department. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Feb. 19

“Still Life”: Opening reception for the new art exhibit juried by Soon Y. Warren is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 High St. Free admission. Exhibit runs through March 27. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

The Pulsators: Mardi Gras celebration with the Sonoma County dance band, plus costumes, gumbo, king cake, specialty drinks and more. Party runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Admission is $10. More information at 707-869-0821, bit.ly/3uQRpWm.

Kronos Quartet: The San Francisco-based string quartet performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Music includes selections from their “50 for the Future” project. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $55. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Taylor Rae: The Americana, blues and folk singer brings her “Mad Twenties Winter Tour” to The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. (Use the Ross Street entrance.) Showtime is 8:15 p.m. The Coffis Brothers also perform roots rock. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at thelostchurch.org.

Nicki Bluhm and the Band of Heathens: Nashville-based singer-songwriter plus rock band from Austin, Texas. Concert begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25 to $28. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Outdoor Jazz: The Chuck Sher Trio performs swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy restaurant, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Ken Cook and Kendrick Freeman join Sher for the free concert. Weather permitting.

Santa Rosa Symphony’s Young People’s Chamber Orchestra: “Recollections” highlights four centuries of music by women composers. Aaron Westman, director. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $5 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, bit.ly/3gUGpyZ.

Symphony Pops: The Santa Rosa Symphony performs “Return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away,” featuring the music of film composer John Williams. Mike Berkowitz, conductor. Showtime is 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The James Bond Experience”: Deborah Del Mastro and her four-piece band Shaken, Not Stirred perform theme songs from James Bond movies and share stories celebrating nearly 60 years of Secret Agent 007. The “Sundays at 7” performance begins at 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Comedy Open Mic: New and experienced comedians take the stage from 8 to 10 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Jefferson Mars and Jon Lehre host the free event. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Richard Thompson: The English singer, songwriter and guitarist performs a solo acoustic show at 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $60. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Monday, Feb. 21

“Dimensions of Experience”: New exhibit features paintings by Mendocino artist Micah Sanger, with a theme of “consciousness.” Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elaine Jacob Foyer, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway. Free admission. Through March 6. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

“Betty and Edith and Sue”: Healdsburg Center for the Arts hosts a ScripTease reading of Tony Sciullo’s story about three lifelong friends who have the same godmother. Event begins at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Petaluma Woman’s Club Speaker Series: Pamela Joyce and Dorian Bartley of the award-winning all-women band Foxes in the Henhouse share musical tales from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B St., Petaluma. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-762-4271, bit.ly/34YL1kY.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Successful aging: Local author and psychologist Dr. Mary Flett discusses her series of books, “Aging with Finesse,” at 6 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. The free event addresses guidelines for aging Baby Boomers and those helping them. More information at 707-939-1779, bit.ly/3GQ27ib.

Thursday, Feb. 24

“A Beautiful Mess — Weavers & Knotters of the Vanguard”: The nationally traveling exhibition opens at the University Art Gallery, Art Building, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Works by 10 women artists are featured, with each using knotting or weaving as their primary technique. Free admission. Through April 10. More information at 707-664-2295, artgallery.sonoma.edu.

“Elevator to the Gallows”: Louis Malle’s 1958 feature debut crime thriller screens at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. English subtitles. Tickets are $15. More information at bit.ly/36j5YIf.

“Piaf! The Show”: Nathalie Lhermitte stars in the musical celebration and narrative of the life and songs of legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Feb. 25

“Hindsight 2022”: The second annual international festival of new short plays opens at 7 p.m. at Left Edge Theatre, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. The theme is “What is true connection?” Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $15 to $33. Through Feb. 27. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

Luis Valdez: Corazon Healdsburg presents “Together We are More,” a conversation with the playwright, filmmaker, activist and founder of El Teatro Campesino (The Farm Workers’ Theater) in the Central Valley. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“Madan Sara — The Power of Haitian Women”: Documentary about the women working tirelessly, despite obstacles, to keep people fed and make Haiti’s economy run. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. SSU faculty member Suzanne Toczyski introduces the film and leads a post-screening discussion. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Feb. 27.) English subtitles. Free admission, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Ailey II: Dance company showcases the talent of young dancers and emerging choreographers. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $49. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbank.org.

Lewis Black: The Grammy-winning stand-up comedian known as the “King of Rant” performs at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $55 to $65. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Saturday, Feb. 26

West County High School musicians: Fundraiser for WCHS Band from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Small groups of student musicians will perform outdoors. Pasta served. Tickets are $15 to $25. More information at www.analybandwagon.org.

Mario The Maker Magician: Homemade robots, humor and magic merge for an all-ages show at 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra: “Fantastic Tales” family concert begins at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Megan McDonald, author of the “Judy Moody” series, is the guest narrator. Stories, fairy tales and orchestra music, plus kids’ activities and story readings following the show. Fairy tale-character costumes encouraged. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $12, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at bit.ly/3oRqO7V.

Stephanie Ozer Trio: Performance features Brazilian jazz, American standards, classical and pop music from 5 to 8 p.m. at the fireside lounge at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Peter Barshay and Kendrick Freeman perform the free show with Ozer. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Sha’Motown: Ariel Marin and her band perform a tribute to Motown’s greatest songs and superstars. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Book launch: Guerneville author Daniel Coshnear reads from his new short story collection, “Separation Anxiety,” from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free admission. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

