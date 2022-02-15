Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 18 - 27, 2022

Friday, Feb. 18

“Agency — Feminist Art and Power”: Works by nearly 30 womxn-identified artists exploring empowerment, identity, gender roles, women and work and more. Curated by Karen M. Gutfreund and presented in collaboration with The Feminist Art Project. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 to $10, free for ages 12 and younger. Through June 5. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/agency.

Dianne Reeves: Grammy-winning jazz vocalist performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Gunhild Carling Band and Petaluma High Jazz Ensemble: The Swedish swing/jazz musician and multi-instrumentalist headlines a benefit concert for the Petaluma High School Music Department. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Feb. 19

“Still Life”: Opening reception for the new art exhibit juried by Soon Y. Warren is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 High St. Free admission. Exhibit runs through March 27. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

The Pulsators: Mardi Gras celebration with the Sonoma County dance band, plus costumes, gumbo, king cake, specialty drinks and more. Party runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Admission is $10. More information at 707-869-0821, bit.ly/3uQRpWm.

Kronos Quartet: The San Francisco-based string quartet performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Music includes selections from their “50 for the Future” project. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $55. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Taylor Rae: The Americana, blues and folk singer brings her “Mad Twenties Winter Tour” to The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. (Use the Ross Street entrance.) Showtime is 8:15 p.m. The Coffis Brothers also perform roots rock. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at thelostchurch.org.

Nicki Bluhm and the Band of Heathens: Nashville-based singer-songwriter plus rock band from Austin, Texas. Concert begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25 to $28. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Outdoor Jazz: The Chuck Sher Trio performs swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy restaurant, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Ken Cook and Kendrick Freeman join Sher for the free concert. Weather permitting.

Santa Rosa Symphony’s Young People’s Chamber Orchestra: “Recollections” highlights four centuries of music by women composers. Aaron Westman, director. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $5 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, bit.ly/3gUGpyZ.

Symphony Pops: The Santa Rosa Symphony performs “Return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away,” featuring the music of film composer John Williams. Mike Berkowitz, conductor. Showtime is 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The James Bond Experience”: Deborah Del Mastro and her four-piece band Shaken, Not Stirred perform theme songs from James Bond movies and share stories celebrating nearly 60 years of Secret Agent 007. The “Sundays at 7” performance begins at 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Comedy Open Mic: New and experienced comedians take the stage from 8 to 10 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Jefferson Mars and Jon Lehre host the free event. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Richard Thompson: The English singer, songwriter and guitarist performs a solo acoustic show at 8 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $60. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.