Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 25 - March 6, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 23, 2022, 2:22PM
Laugh with Lewis Black, learn from TEDx Sonoma County speakers and more at these events coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, Feb. 25

Jaclyn Finkle: Santa Rosa’s Cafe Frida Gallery hosts an exhibit of new paintings by the Santa Rosa artist. Visit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 S. A St., Suite 4, in the SOFA arts district. Free. Through March 27. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com.

“Hindsight 2022”: The second annual international festival of new short plays opens at 7 p.m. at Left Edge Theatre, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. The theme is “What is true connection?” Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $15 to $33. Through Feb. 27. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

Luis Valdez: Corazon Healdsburg presents “Together We Are More,” a conversation with the playwright, filmmaker, activist and founder of El Teatro Campesino (The Farm Workers’ Theater) in the Central Valley. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Ailey II: Dance company showcases the talent of young dancers and emerging choreographers. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $49. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Lewis Black: The Grammy-winning stand-up comedian known as the “King of Rant” performs at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $55 to $65. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Saturday, Feb. 26

West County High School musicians: Fundraiser for WCHS Band from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Small groups of student musicians will perform outdoors. Pasta served. Tickets are $15 to $25. More information at www.analybandwagon.org.

Mario The Maker Magician: Homemade robots, humor and magic merge for an all-ages show at 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra: “Fantastic Tales” family concert begins at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Megan McDonald, author of the “Judy Moody” series, is the guest narrator. Stories, fairy tales and orchestra music, plus kids’ activities and story readings following the show. Fairy tale-character costumes encouraged. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $12, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at bit.ly/3vd7kyn.

Back pOrchEstra: Debut album-launch show features original music, Americana, roots rock and more at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10. More information at backporchestra.com.

JJ — El Gigante De la Comedia: Mexico’s top comedian and TV performer brings jokes and music to the stage at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Tickets are $49 to $96. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sha’Motown: Ariel Marin and her band perform a tribute to Motown’s greatest songs and superstars. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

North Coast Comedy: Andrew Orolfo headlines a comedy show from 10 p.m. to midnight at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Jason Cruz and Josh Argyle also perform, plus a guest appearance by David Samuel. Tickets are $25. More information at visitepicenter.com/north-coast-comedy.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Jazz concert: Randy Vincent, Doug Morton, Kendrick Freeman and Chuck Sher perform swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy restaurant, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. Weather permitting.

Black History Month concert: East Bay musicians Sharon D. Henderson and Reflection perform gospel, jazz and rhythm and blues at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Concerts are at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $35 to $50. More information at 707-778-4398, bit.ly/3t1iHqG.

Connie Han Trio: The jazz pianist and composer performs at 3 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $30 to $40. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Harp Meets Jazz”: Healdsburg Jazz artist-in-residence Destiny Muhammad presents an introspective on the harp’s African origins and pioneering harpists, plus a conversation with Grammy-nominated harpist and composer Brandee Younger. Zoom program begins at 5 p.m. The fee starts at $3. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Monday, Feb. 28

Nicholas Kristof: The two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author and human rights advocate discusses “Reaching for Hope and What Students Can Do.” The lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25, free for Sonoma State University students. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Tuesday, March 1

“Disney Princess — The Concert”: Disney princess songs, animation and stories as a quartet of Broadway performers sing film favorites at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Tickets are $39 to $65, VIP $119 to $168, meet and greet $225. Performers aren’t in Disney costumes, but audience members are welcome to dress as royalty. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, March 2

“Bonnie and Clyde”: Mendocino Film Festival presents the Classic Film Series screening of the 1967 Faye Dunaway-Warren Beatty biographical crime film. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Coast Cinemas, 135 S. Franklin St., Fort Bragg. Tickets are $15. More information at mffclassicfilm.eventive.org/schedule.

West Side Stories: “Behind the Scenes” is the theme for the monthly community storytelling forum at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Tickets are $13. More information at davepokornypresents.com/west-side-stories.

Rosanne Cash: The singer-songwriter performs a fusion of country, pop and Americana music at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $45 to $55. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Thursday, March 3

Jordi Savall and le Concert des Nations: Acclaimed musician and his ensemble perform music inspired by the award-winning film “Tous les Matins du Monde.” Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, March 4

“In Bloom”: Meet several artists whose works are featured in the new two-month exhibit. Art reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Art Trail Gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Artists will discuss their botanical works and inspirations. Free admission. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

“Figures and Faces”: Santa Rosa Arts Center hosts an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Figurative art in several mediums by Sonoma County and Bay Area artists. Free admission. Through April 30. More information at santarosaartscenter.org.

Nate Bargatze: Rising stand-up comedian brings “The Raincheck Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Tickets are $35 to $49.75, VIP $149.75. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Hive”: Award-winning 2021 film highlights a woman’s struggles to provide for her family after her husband goes missing during the war in Kosovo. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. March 6.) English subtitles. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Sue Foley: Award-winning blues guitarist/singer performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. The Danny Click Trio opens. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at seetickets.us/event/Sue-Foley/449329.

Saturday, March 5

TEDx Sonoma County: “Emergence” is the theme for presentations and discussions exploring local and global ideas and issues. Tenth annual event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Speakers include Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Linda Hopkins. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Virtual option available. The fee is $35 to $60. More information at tedxsonomacounty.com/#home.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Great Concertos performance, with conductors Bobby Rogers and Casey Jones, begins at 4 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. The West County High School Orchestra and guest soloists Aaron Westman also perform. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $5 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org/EventDetail/227.

The Commodores: Grammy-winning rhythm and blues and funk band performs at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, www.gratonresortcasino.com/events/the-commodores.

Sunday, March 6

Carlos Reyes: Vintage House and the Sonoma Valley Jazz Society presents the virtuoso violinist/harpist in concert as part of the “Jazz at the House” concert series at Vintage House, 264 First St. E., Sonoma. The performance begins at 3 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $55. More information at 707-996-0311, vintagehouse.org/events/jazz.

Daniel Adam Maltz: The Vienna-based musician performs works by Haydn and Mozart on a historic Viennese fortepiano at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10 to $35. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

