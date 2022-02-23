Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 25 - March 6, 2022

Laugh with Lewis Black, learn from TEDx Sonoma County speakers and more at these events coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, Feb. 25

Jaclyn Finkle: Santa Rosa’s Cafe Frida Gallery hosts an exhibit of new paintings by the Santa Rosa artist. Visit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 S. A St., Suite 4, in the SOFA arts district. Free. Through March 27. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com.

“Hindsight 2022”: The second annual international festival of new short plays opens at 7 p.m. at Left Edge Theatre, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. The theme is “What is true connection?” Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $15 to $33. Through Feb. 27. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

Luis Valdez: Corazon Healdsburg presents “Together We Are More,” a conversation with the playwright, filmmaker, activist and founder of El Teatro Campesino (The Farm Workers’ Theater) in the Central Valley. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Ailey II: Dance company showcases the talent of young dancers and emerging choreographers. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $49. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Lewis Black: The Grammy-winning stand-up comedian known as the “King of Rant” performs at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $55 to $65. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Saturday, Feb. 26

West County High School musicians: Fundraiser for WCHS Band from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon Two Road. Small groups of student musicians will perform outdoors. Pasta served. Tickets are $15 to $25. More information at www.analybandwagon.org.

Mario The Maker Magician: Homemade robots, humor and magic merge for an all-ages show at 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra: “Fantastic Tales” family concert begins at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Megan McDonald, author of the “Judy Moody” series, is the guest narrator. Stories, fairy tales and orchestra music, plus kids’ activities and story readings following the show. Fairy tale-character costumes encouraged. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $12, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at bit.ly/3vd7kyn.

Back pOrchEstra: Debut album-launch show features original music, Americana, roots rock and more at 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10. More information at backporchestra.com.

JJ — El Gigante De la Comedia: Mexico’s top comedian and TV performer brings jokes and music to the stage at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Tickets are $49 to $96. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sha’Motown: Ariel Marin and her band perform a tribute to Motown’s greatest songs and superstars. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

North Coast Comedy: Andrew Orolfo headlines a comedy show from 10 p.m. to midnight at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Jason Cruz and Josh Argyle also perform, plus a guest appearance by David Samuel. Tickets are $25. More information at visitepicenter.com/north-coast-comedy.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Jazz concert: Randy Vincent, Doug Morton, Kendrick Freeman and Chuck Sher perform swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy restaurant, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. Weather permitting.

Black History Month concert: East Bay musicians Sharon D. Henderson and Reflection perform gospel, jazz and rhythm and blues at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Concerts are at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $35 to $50. More information at 707-778-4398, bit.ly/3t1iHqG.

Connie Han Trio: The jazz pianist and composer performs at 3 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $30 to $40. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.