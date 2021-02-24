Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 26-March 7, 2021

Stay entertained with online art classes, cooking lessons, concerts and much more.

Friday, Feb. 26

“Crawfish: We, The Invisible”: 6th Street Playhouse presents a one-man workshop performance written and acted by Gamal Abden Chasten. 7 p.m. online. Continues through Feb. 28. Tickets are $16-$60. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Virtual Wine Bingo: Papapietro Perry Winery presents a special night of wine and bingo, all virtual. 4-5:30 p.m. on Zoom. $75 bundle for members, $85 for nonmembers. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com

Saturday, Feb. 27

Black History Program: Join the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum for its 2021 Black history program, with music, dance and more. 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit petalumamuseum.com

Virtual Variety Show: Occidental Center for the Arts presents its fifth virtual variety show, “Winter Classic.” The show will feature a number of local stars and musicians and emphasize 20th century pieces and standards. 8 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Alphabet Rockers: The Green Music Center presents a family-friendly hip-hop show that will inspire kids to be themselves and stand up to hate and racism. 11 a.m. online. $10 tickets. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/alphabet-rockers

“The Mystery of Love and Sex”: Join Left Edge Theatre for a play about an unexpected love story in the Deep South. On demand through March 21. $15 tickets, $30 VIP tickets. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com/themysteryofloveandsex

Sunday, Feb. 28

Love Tunnel: Final day to visit this public art exhibit in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza, illuminated at night with colored lights. For more information, visit artinhealdsburg.com/copy-of-new-year-s-light-archway

SRS @ Home: The Santa Rosa Symphony presents a tribute to Black History Month, opening its concert with William Grant Still’s “Serenade.” The concert also includes pieces by Wagner, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Dvorak. 3 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org

Steve Turre: “From Rahsaan Roland Kirk to McCoy Tyner”: Learn about jazz innovator, trombonist and “seashellist” Steve Turre, presented by Healdsburg Jazz. 5-7 p.m. on Zoom. Tickets start at $3. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org

Tuesday, March 2

Creating Layered Surfaces — Experimenting with Color and Pattern: Instructor Naomi Clement teaches participants how to experiment with layers and colors in pottery. 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. $45. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org

Thursday, March 4

A Chef’s Journey Through Alexander Valley: The second installation of this virtual tasting series features Chef Liza Hinman, owner of The Spinster Sisters restaurant, and a number of Sonoma County wineries for a pairing. 5 p.m. online. Wines and meal available for purchase. For more information, visit alexandervalley.org

Friday, March 5

Emily Lois and Dave Monterey: The Luther Burbank Center’s “Luther Locals” series includes this local duo’s concert of original songs. 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org

“Play-Demic” Festival: Napa’s Lucky Penny Video Theatre presents a series of pandemic-related plays, from “Fitness in the Time of COVID-19” to “How to Survive a Pandemic.” On-demand through March 7, online. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. For more information, visit luckypennynapa.com

Saturday, March 6

Chris Amberger Trio: Hotel Healdsburg’s lineup of local artists includes the Chris Amberger Trio, playing a tribute to Chik Corea and other piano masters on the hotel’s Garden Courtyard. 5-8 p.m. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit hotelhealdsburg.com

“In the Kitchen” with Bricoleur: Cook up some Chicken Milanese to pair with Bricoleur Vineyards’s 2018 Estate Chardonnay. 5 p.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit bricoleurvineyards.com