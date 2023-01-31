Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 3-12, 2023

Get in the mood for Valentine’s Day, see local and international artists in concert, hear local authors in conversation and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Feb. 3

Mardi Gras Celebration: The Cajun Connect food including gumbo, jambalaya and king cake plus wine from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fog Crest Vineyard, 7602 Occidental Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-2006, cellarpass.coms/events.

Lorri B & The Jazz Pack: Jazz performance begins at 6:30 p.m. at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Free. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com/events.

“The Brain Health Kitchen – Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food”: Discussion and book signing with physician/author Annie Fenn and nutrition/food writer Katie Morford. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free. Face masks required. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Gunhild Carling Band: Sweden’s renowned jazz musician and multi-instrumentalist performs at 8 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets, at $20, benefit the Petaluma High School music department. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Diane Ferlatte: Grammy-nominated storyteller presents an interactive and family-friendly storytelling program at 9:30 a.m. at Petaluma River Park, 300 Copeland St., Petaluma. Also musician Erik Pearson. Free First Saturday Walk & Talk session. More information at petalumariverpark.org/events.

Valentine’s Bar(n) Crawl: Wine, plant-based bites and visits with resident animals from noon to 3 p.m. at Charlie’s Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary, 3281 Napa Road, Sonoma. Select from various start times. Tickets are $100. More information at 707-204-0020, charliesacres.org.

Art from the Heart: The 39th annual benefit auction and party is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the University Art Gallery at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Event includes art, food, wine, live music with Dave Getz & Noisy Children and free portraits by Alice Sutro. Suggested donation of $40. More information at 707-664-2295, artgallery.sonoma.edu.

Just for Laughs: Comedy night with featured performer Joe Bartnick, plus Alexia Jackson and Mean Dave. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Freestone Peaches: Allman Brothers Band tribute show begins at 8 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Pride & Joy: Bay Area funk and soul party band performs at 8:30 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Bob Schultz and His Frisco Jazz Band: Jazz band performs for TRAD JASS, the Sonoma County traditional jazz club, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Dancing; bring instruments to jam. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Symphony Pops: The Bee Gees tribute “Stayin’ Alive” begins at 3 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. The Toronto-based cast performs the Bee Gees’ early songs and disco sets. Michael Berkowitz, conductor. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Eric Lindell: Recording release party for the Americana artist begins at 6 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Special guest Jason Cropper of Weezer. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Monday, Feb. 6

Blue Monday: The Blues Defenders hosts Kid Andersen in concert, plus swing dancing, at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Star Chef Celebration: AVFilm hosts local celebrity chefs Erik Anderson, Domenica Catelli, Aaron Arabian and Sean Kelley preparing dishes inspired by their favorite films. Dinner event, including wine pairings, begins at 5 p.m. at Lo & Behold, 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets, at $250, benefit educational programs. More information at avfilmpresents.org/events/star-chefs-2023.

The Starling Comedy Show: Mean Dave headlines a standup comedy show also featuring Nina G., Iain Langlands and Franco Tevini. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Starling Bar, 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at 707-938-7442, bit.ly/3XPIgt5.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

West Side Stories: Community storytelling forum begins at 7:30 p.m. at Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western St., Petaluma. The theme is “Swinging For the Fences.” Tickets are $19.50 to $21.50. More information at davepokornypresents.com/west-side-stories.