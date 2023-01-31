Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 3-12, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 31, 2023, 12:30PM
Get in the mood for Valentine’s Day, see local and international artists in concert, hear local authors in conversation and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Feb. 3

Mardi Gras Celebration: The Cajun Connect food including gumbo, jambalaya and king cake plus wine from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fog Crest Vineyard, 7602 Occidental Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-2006, cellarpass.coms/events.

Lorri B & The Jazz Pack: Jazz performance begins at 6:30 p.m. at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Free. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com/events.

“The Brain Health Kitchen – Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food”: Discussion and book signing with physician/author Annie Fenn and nutrition/food writer Katie Morford. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free. Face masks required. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Gunhild Carling Band: Sweden’s renowned jazz musician and multi-instrumentalist performs at 8 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets, at $20, benefit the Petaluma High School music department. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Diane Ferlatte: Grammy-nominated storyteller presents an interactive and family-friendly storytelling program at 9:30 a.m. at Petaluma River Park, 300 Copeland St., Petaluma. Also musician Erik Pearson. Free First Saturday Walk & Talk session. More information at petalumariverpark.org/events.

Valentine’s Bar(n) Crawl: Wine, plant-based bites and visits with resident animals from noon to 3 p.m. at Charlie’s Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary, 3281 Napa Road, Sonoma. Select from various start times. Tickets are $100. More information at 707-204-0020, charliesacres.org.

Art from the Heart: The 39th annual benefit auction and party is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the University Art Gallery at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Event includes art, food, wine, live music with Dave Getz & Noisy Children and free portraits by Alice Sutro. Suggested donation of $40. More information at 707-664-2295, artgallery.sonoma.edu.

Just for Laughs: Comedy night with featured performer Joe Bartnick, plus Alexia Jackson and Mean Dave. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Freestone Peaches: Allman Brothers Band tribute show begins at 8 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Pride & Joy: Bay Area funk and soul party band performs at 8:30 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Bob Schultz and His Frisco Jazz Band: Jazz band performs for TRAD JASS, the Sonoma County traditional jazz club, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. Dancing; bring instruments to jam. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

Symphony Pops: The Bee Gees tribute “Stayin’ Alive” begins at 3 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. The Toronto-based cast performs the Bee Gees’ early songs and disco sets. Michael Berkowitz, conductor. Tickets are $37 to $90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Eric Lindell: Recording release party for the Americana artist begins at 6 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Special guest Jason Cropper of Weezer. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Monday, Feb. 6

Blue Monday: The Blues Defenders hosts Kid Andersen in concert, plus swing dancing, at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Star Chef Celebration: AVFilm hosts local celebrity chefs Erik Anderson, Domenica Catelli, Aaron Arabian and Sean Kelley preparing dishes inspired by their favorite films. Dinner event, including wine pairings, begins at 5 p.m. at Lo & Behold, 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets, at $250, benefit educational programs. More information at avfilmpresents.org/events/star-chefs-2023.

The Starling Comedy Show: Mean Dave headlines a standup comedy show also featuring Nina G., Iain Langlands and Franco Tevini. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Starling Bar, 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at 707-938-7442, bit.ly/3XPIgt5.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

West Side Stories: Community storytelling forum begins at 7:30 p.m. at Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western St., Petaluma. The theme is “Swinging For the Fences.” Tickets are $19.50 to $21.50. More information at davepokornypresents.com/west-side-stories.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Sol Horizon: Sonoma County reggae band performs a Bob Marley birthday tribute at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $35. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Gretchen Parlato: The jazz vocalist and songwriter performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall Loft, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $45. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, Feb. 10

Valentine’s Dessert and Wine Pairing: Sample estate wine paired with a trio of decadent desserts at Bartholomew Estate Winery, 1000 Vineyard Lane, Sonoma. Various times through Feb. 12. The fee is $70. Reservations required. More information at bartholomewestate.com.

“The Seriousness of Purpose”: Multi-artist exhibit featuring paintings, sculptures and jewelry opens with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Elaine Jacob Foyer at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Free. Through March 5. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

“A Little Night Music”: The Stephen Sondheim musical comedy opens at 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $36. Through Feb. 26. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Concierto Del Amor: Industria Del Amor, Los Angeles de Charly and Los Fugitivos perform romantic Mexican songs at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $51 to $106. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Jefferson Starship: San Francisco 1970s rock band’s “Mother of the Sun Tour” visits The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $40. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival: Celebration of steelhead trout includes wildlife and conservation exhibits, activities, live music and entertainment. Annual event returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milt Brandt Visitors Center, 3288 Skaggs Springs Road, Geyserville. Free. More information at lakesonoma.org.

Wild Jungle Love “Amour” Party: Adults-only safari and frank discussion of mating habits and courtships of wild animals. Event begins at 11:30 a.m. at Safari West, 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa. The fee is $175. Also Feb. 12. More information at 707-566-3667, safariwest.com.

John Hageman: Meet the co-creator of the comic series “Charley & Humphrey,” based on the longtime Bay Area puppet show. Second Saturday Cartoonist program is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/john-hageman.

“Heart of Creativity”: Reception for more than 20 member artists whose works are on exhibit through March 27. Event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma Gallery, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Rumi’s Caravan: Poetry and live music begin at 7 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $35 and $45. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

“The Children”: Two retired nuclear physicists living in an isolated cottage by the sea are compelled to deal with profound issues in the larger world. Drama opens at 7:30 p.m. at Left Edge Theatre, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25 to $39. Through Feb. 19. More information at 707-664-7529, leftedgetheatre.com.

SonoMusette: “Paris Valentine” show features songs from Edith Piaf, Yves Montand and more at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Daniel Adam Maltz: Vienna-based fortepianist performs works by Haydn and Mozart at 1 p.m. at Raven Theatre, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10 and $25, VIP $35. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Suzanne Maggio: Book launch for “Estrellas – Moments of Illumination Along El Camino de Santiago.” Event is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

