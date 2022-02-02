Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 4-13, 2022

Editor’s note: Sonoma County restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings are in place until Friday, Feb. 11, and many arts and entertainment venues have canceled or postponed scheduled events for early February as a result. Some events are proceeding, with adjustments such as limiting the number of people inside and capping ticket sales at 50 to stay within the limit set by the county for indoor gatherings.

It’s best to check websites and call ahead before heading out, for events before Feb. 12, to confirm events are proceeding as planned.

Friday, Feb. 4

“Pastel & Ink”: Graton Gallery welcomes new partners Tamra Sanchez and Harry Frank with an exhibit also featuring guest artists Sabra Briere, Marsha Connell, Sandi McCubbin and Connie Robeson. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9048 Graton Road, Graton. Free admission. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Open Mic and Maker’s Faire: Bring musical instruments to perform as part of First Friday at Middletown Art Center, 21456 Highway 175. Listen to live music or browse the works created by local artisans and crafters from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-809-8118, middletownartcenter.org/events.

Ben Roots: Live@6thStreet hosts the Brazilian musician from 8 to 10 p.m. in a nightclub setting at Monroe Stage at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Lunar New Year: The Redwood Empire Chinese Association presents a traditional lion dance at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free. The museum also opens “Year of the Tiger: Chinese Traditions in Sonoma County, 1890 - 2022,” with a Chinese altar and the history of Santa Rosa’s Chinatown, formed circa 1890. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. COVID-19 vaccinations recommended. Admission is $7 to $10, free for children 12 and younger. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Black History Month: All-media exhibit includes works by Sonoma County artists and Salmon Creek School students and a private collection of artifacts and memorabilia. Visit from noon to 4 p.m. weekends at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Drive. Free admission. Through March 6. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare — The Next Gen”: Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare encounter modern-day hurdles along the way to the finish line in this Lightwire Theater production. Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series presents the free, hourlong virtual show, available Feb. 5 and 6. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Chanticleer: Ukiah Community Concert Association presents the Grammy-winning vocal ensemble at 2 p.m. at the Ukiah High School Cafetorium, 1000 Low Gap Road, Ukiah. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $35 to $40. More information at 707-463-2738, ukiahconcerts.org/chanticleer.

Monday, Feb. 7

Napa Lighted Art Festival / Art After Dark: Eight illuminated art sculptures are featured from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Napa. The walkable outdoor experience is free, with a downloadable map available. Sculptures include “Cloud Swing” and “Electric Dandelions.” Daily through March 13. More information at 707-257-0322, donapa.com/lighted-art-festival.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

“What is Love?”: Author Mac Barnett and illustrator Carson Ellis discuss their new fable about the nature of love at 3 p.m. in a virtual presentation hosted by Copperfield’s Books. Free. More information at bit.ly/3scUg94.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Art Spots lecture: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents a lecture with Linda Loveland Reid discussing artists Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns and their two-man painting movement. Held from 10:30 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Fee starts at $10. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Bernie Krause: The acclaimed Sonoma Valley soundscape ecologist discusses his latest book, “The Power of Tranquility in a Very Noisy World,” during a virtual event at 6 p.m. hosted by Readers’ Books of Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-1779, bit.ly/3oeiLBW.

Friday, Feb. 11

Sheila E. and the E. Train: The percussionist and singer/songwriter performs at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $65 to $125. Through Feb. 14. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

“Either”: Play explores romantic choices in life and the human need for love and connection, despite the ramifications. Opens at 7 p.m. at Left Edge Theatre, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $44. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.