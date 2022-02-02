Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 4-13, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 2, 2022, 1:39PM
Editor’s note: Sonoma County restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings are in place until Friday, Feb. 11, and many arts and entertainment venues have canceled or postponed scheduled events for early February as a result. Some events are proceeding, with adjustments such as limiting the number of people inside and capping ticket sales at 50 to stay within the limit set by the county for indoor gatherings.

It’s best to check websites and call ahead before heading out, for events before Feb. 12, to confirm events are proceeding as planned.

Friday, Feb. 4

“Pastel & Ink”: Graton Gallery welcomes new partners Tamra Sanchez and Harry Frank with an exhibit also featuring guest artists Sabra Briere, Marsha Connell, Sandi McCubbin and Connie Robeson. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9048 Graton Road, Graton. Free admission. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Open Mic and Maker’s Faire: Bring musical instruments to perform as part of First Friday at Middletown Art Center, 21456 Highway 175. Listen to live music or browse the works created by local artisans and crafters from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-809-8118, middletownartcenter.org/events.

Ben Roots: Live@6thStreet hosts the Brazilian musician from 8 to 10 p.m. in a nightclub setting at Monroe Stage at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Lunar New Year: The Redwood Empire Chinese Association presents a traditional lion dance at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free. The museum also opens “Year of the Tiger: Chinese Traditions in Sonoma County, 1890 - 2022,” with a Chinese altar and the history of Santa Rosa’s Chinatown, formed circa 1890. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. COVID-19 vaccinations recommended. Admission is $7 to $10, free for children 12 and younger. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Black History Month: All-media exhibit includes works by Sonoma County artists and Salmon Creek School students and a private collection of artifacts and memorabilia. Visit from noon to 4 p.m. weekends at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Drive. Free admission. Through March 6. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare — The Next Gen”: Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare encounter modern-day hurdles along the way to the finish line in this Lightwire Theater production. Clover Sonoma Family Fun Series presents the free, hourlong virtual show, available Feb. 5 and 6. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Chanticleer: Ukiah Community Concert Association presents the Grammy-winning vocal ensemble at 2 p.m. at the Ukiah High School Cafetorium, 1000 Low Gap Road, Ukiah. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $35 to $40. More information at 707-463-2738, ukiahconcerts.org/chanticleer.

Monday, Feb. 7

Napa Lighted Art Festival / Art After Dark: Eight illuminated art sculptures are featured from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Napa. The walkable outdoor experience is free, with a downloadable map available. Sculptures include “Cloud Swing” and “Electric Dandelions.” Daily through March 13. More information at 707-257-0322, donapa.com/lighted-art-festival.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

“What is Love?”: Author Mac Barnett and illustrator Carson Ellis discuss their new fable about the nature of love at 3 p.m. in a virtual presentation hosted by Copperfield’s Books. Free. More information at bit.ly/3scUg94.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Art Spots lecture: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents a lecture with Linda Loveland Reid discussing artists Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns and their two-man painting movement. Held from 10:30 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Fee starts at $10. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Bernie Krause: The acclaimed Sonoma Valley soundscape ecologist discusses his latest book, “The Power of Tranquility in a Very Noisy World,” during a virtual event at 6 p.m. hosted by Readers’ Books of Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-1779, bit.ly/3oeiLBW.

Friday, Feb. 11

Sheila E. and the E. Train: The percussionist and singer/songwriter performs at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $65 to $125. Through Feb. 14. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

“Either”: Play explores romantic choices in life and the human need for love and connection, despite the ramifications. Opens at 7 p.m. at Left Edge Theatre, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $44. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-536-1620, leftedgetheatre.com.

“Amy and the Orphans”: Alchemia joins with Cinnabar Theater to present the poignant comedy about three estranged adult siblings, one with Down syndrome, who navigate family drama after their father’s death. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25 to $35. Through Feb. 20, with livestreaming options. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”: An irreverent summary of all of Shakespeare’s works, with comical re-enactments and audience participation. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10 to $25. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

“The Glass Menagerie”: The classic Tennessee Williams drama opens at 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $32. Through March 5. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Saturday, Feb. 12

“Love is in the Air”: Peanuts movie marathon features six short, love-themed movies including “A Charlie Brown Valentine” and “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown.” Films screen from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the big screen at Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Included with museum admission of $5 to $12; children 3 and younger admitted free. Through Feb. 14. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“Hair”: The 1960s rock musical that defined a generation opens with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Audience advisory: adult language and situations, plus a brief scene with nudity. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $38. Through March 6. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Queer Clothing and Book Swap: Exchange books and adult-sized clothing in good condition from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. LGBTQ, gender-neutral and judgment-free event. Free admission. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Gaea Schell Trio: Jazz and Latin standards with a tango twist. Jordan Samuels and Chris Amberger perform with Schell from 5 to 8 p.m. at the fireside lounge at Hotel Healdsburg, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

“American Rhapsody”: Santa Rosa Symphony program includes “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Appalachian Spring,” with guest conductor Aram Demirjian and pianist Michelle Cann. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $24 to $97. Through Feb. 14. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, Feb. 13

“The Pirates of Penzance”: Sonoma State University stages a modern production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s 1879 comic opera. Showtime is 2 p.m. at Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $12. Online streaming option. Through Feb. 20. More information at music.sonoma.edu/events/2022/pirates-penzance.

Pipe organ concert: Second Sunday concert series features jazz saxophonist Jonathan Bautista and organist Andrew Chislett performing improvisations of Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and other jazz greats. Concert starts at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at 707-433-2107, stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Sam Weber: Los Angeles-based musician performs roots, Americana and improvisational music at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. Echoes & Artifacts also performs. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at thelostchurch.org.

