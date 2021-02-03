Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 5-14, 2021

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an online performance, hear a live discussion with controversial whistleblower Edward Snowden or pick up a Dungeness crab dinner this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, Feb. 5

16th Annual Chardonnay & Crab Feast To Go: Enjoy a Dungeness crab dinner, chardonnay and plenty of of delicious side dishes. Dinner can be ordered Feb. 5 or 6. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 virtual wine tasting and talk by wine master Randy Ullom. $140 dinner for two for nonmembers, $105 for wine club members of Kendall-Jackson. For more information, visit kj.com/events/chardonnay-and-crab-feast

Luther Locals: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts hosts a virtual performance by blues artist Mitch Woods on Facebook Live as part of its ongoing Luther Locals series. 8 p.m. Free. To watch, go to bit.ly/3pIfmtz

Saturday, Feb. 6

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row: National: The Calidore String Quartet will perform works from Mendelssohn and Dvorak as part of the Green Music Center’s spring series. 3 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Sunday, Feb. 7

Le Vent du Nord: The Ukiah Community Concert Association presents Le Vent du Nord, a playful band from Quebec specializing in progressive francophone folk. 2 p.m. online. $15 tickets. For more information, visit ukiahconcerts.org

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Edward Snowden in conversation with Cory Doctorow: Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden will discuss the new version of his memoir about exposing government surveillance methods in 2013. With Cory Doctorow. 7 p.m. online, with Snowden speaking from Moscow. $20 tickets, includes the young adult version of Snowden’s book, “Permanent Record.” For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Women in Policy and Politics: Museum of Sonoma County presents a conversation with local leaders about women’s ongoing fight for inclusion. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit museumsc.org

ART SPOTS with Linda Loveland Reid: Jacob Lawrence: Learn from instructor Linda Loveland Reid about artist Jacob Lawrence, known for his “Migration Series” depicting the movement of more than 6 million Black people from the rural South to cities in the North from 1916 to 1970. 1 p.m. online. $5, donations accepted. For more information, visit bit.ly/2YCwBR4

Thursday, Feb. 11

Frederick Weisel: Author of “The Silenced Woman,” Frederick Weisel will discuss his fiction murder mystery set in Santa Rosa. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

“Peanuts” Valentine’s Day: Cartoonist Robert W. Pope will lead an online class on how to draw some of the most iconic “Peanuts” pairings, from Snoopy and Lucy to Sally and Linus, for Valentine’s Day. 4-5 p.m., on Zoom. $15 or $10 for members of the Charles M. Schulz Museum. Advance registration required. Register by midnight on Feb. 10 at bit.ly/3oGZUwz or by calling 707-284-1272. Zoom link will be emailed three days before event.

Friday, Feb. 12

Date Night with LBC: The Luther Burbank Center is presenting a date night experience featuring jazz artist Jonathan Butler and food from chefs at local restaurants. 6 p.m. online. Entertainment viewing is free with dinner purchase or available by donation. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/date-night-2021

Galentine's Girl Therapy Virtual Expo: Learn from three keynote speakers and participate in the virtual exhibit arena. Don’t forget to pre-order a wine package to go with the event. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. online. $20. For more information, visit girltherapyexpo.com

“Pinky: A Love Story”: Husband-and-wife local actors Mark and Julianne Bradbury perform this cute tale about a nerd who falls for the girl of his dreams and tries to sweep her off her feet with crazy schemes involving costumes, sword fights and treasure hidden at the mall. From Sonoma Arts Live and written by local playwright David Templeton. 7 p.m. Feb. 12, 13, 19 and 20; 2 p.m. Feb. 14 and 21. Donate what you can. Register before 6 p.m. at sonomaartslive.org on the day you want to watch the performance.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Folktable Dinner: Pre-order a special Valentine’s Day meal from Folktable Restaurant by Feb. 10. Celebrity chef Casey Thompson and local cheese specialist James Ayers team up for a gorgeous Valentine’s Day dinner, with a picnic blanket for two included. $150 for two. For more information, visit folktable.com/valentines-day